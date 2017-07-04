THE substantial business connections of Western Australian billionaire Gina Rinehart may prove a critical link in finally prying open the valuable China live trade and feeder cattle market.

This is the hope of many in the northern live cattle trade game – both exporters and pastoralists.

The need to get the Chinese doors open to northern cattle is intensifying as Australia’s advantage in other South East Asian markets deteriorates.

Interest is intense in the Hancock Pastoral empire’s plans for a large scale feedlot and abattoir for cattle imports on an island off southern China, which could provide the quarantine buffer necessary to appease protocols related to bluetongue disease.

Live export beef slaughter shipments to China, touted to be the most lucrative development in the industry’s history, have been limited to stock from bluetongue-free southern Australia.

Northern Territory Livestock Exporters Association chief executive officer Stuart Kemp said opening new markets on a government-to-government level was always a slow thing and said the “proceed-with-caution” approach on China’s part was entirely understandable and expected.

He said the entry of such a large commercial interest, one with established relationships and a clear understanding of the way business is done in China, could see the wheels on the trade start to turn much faster.

“To have this agribusiness working from the importing end is a very positive thing and can only improve our chances of opening this market,” Mr Kemp said.

“It is a good thing there is a player with such substantial connections through mining coming into our business with an appetite for growth – that enthusiasm is welcomed with open arms.

“Of course, they are not the only ones doing this – other businesses are very engaged – but certainly it improves the chances of northern producers being able to access that market.”

While the potentially enormous and attractive Chinese market for live slaughter cattle has been hampered by short supply in Australia, it has also so far been limited to young Angus or Bos Taurus types not available in the north, while bluetongue virus protocols are nutted out.