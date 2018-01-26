THE future of the Boyanup Saleyards, as well as talk about selling the Muchea Livestock Centre (MLC) will be raised when industry stakeholders meet with Agriculture and Food Minister Alannah MacTiernan in March.

A replacement location for the Boyanup saleyard is yet to be found with the saleyard lease to expire in 2022.

Late last year Ms MacTiernan said the State government would consider putting the MLC up for sale as part of a deal to build a new Boyanup facility.

WAFarmers livestock section president David Slade said his organisation didn’t support the suggested sale of MLC to fund a replacement for the Boyanup saleyard, saying it was non-negotiable from an industry point of view.

He said while the MLC may be owned by the Western Australian Meat Industry Authority, the industry was a major stakeholder in its existence – after producers contributed so much time and finances toward the building and maintenance of the infrastructure of the Midland yards before they were sold and Muchea built in 2010.

Mr Slade said because of the contribution by producers, the State government had a moral obligation to honour the agreements that were made at the time to divert funds from the Midland sale to the other saleyards, including the Boyanup saleyards.

Before the government considers selling Muchea there needed to be extensive consultation with producers to ensure the money doesn’t disappear into treasury coffers.

“There is a whole level of detail which we will investigate and discuss with the Agriculture Minister regarding the rights of any one party being able to sell the Muchea facility,” Mr Slade said.

“Further, if Muchea does end up in the hands of a private enterprise, this could potentially see a significant increase in selling costs for all livestock producers.

“We acknowledge that the government has, as yet, not endorsed the report, nor committed to a policy of selling Muchea and we would urge them not to support the recommendations outlined in the report.