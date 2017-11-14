STABLE flies have reached critical numbers and are causing civil unrest in the central American nation of Costa Rica.

The escalation of the pest numbers in some regions of the world has highlighted the threat to livestock farmers and residents across 14 local government areas along the coastal plains of WA, if the problem with the fly is not brought under control quickly.

The Stable Fly Action Group, in partnership with the Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development (DPIRD), held a stable fly symposium in Gingin recently to inform local cattle and vegetable, producers, as well as affected industry personnel, of the research conducted to date on the fly and measures that can be taken to minimise, and if possible, eradicate it before the situation gets worse.

Local cattle producers expressed cautious optimism that efforts to minimise the stable fly would be successful in coming years if everyone worked together to achieve the desired outcome.

However, the issue of rogue producers who flouted the laws and failed to comply with the State regulations for vegetable product waste and poultry manure, were of most concern because of the risk of establishing the stable fly in areas where it is not a major problem.

Research from the United States, Costa Rica, Brazil, and WA was presented at the symposium by the world’s leading scientist on the stable fly – US Department of Agriculture senior research entomologist David Taylor from Lincoln, Nebraska.

Dr Taylor said stable fly was “the most frustrating insect” he had ever worked with because just when he thought he knew something about its habits and patterns, new information would throw everything back up in the air.

“What I have learned is that there are three ways to deal with the stable fly – sanitation, sanitation, sanitation,” Dr Taylor said.

“The problem is farmers don’t know how to identify it from other flies.”

The flies breed in feedlots where manure is mixed with straw and is left for too long, or after vegetable or fruit harvest among residue waste.