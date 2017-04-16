THE Sheep’s Back (TSB) Autumn Optimiser Workshops have been and gone for another year and thanks to plenty of buoyancy in the sheep meat and wool industries farmers sat up and took notice.

The sessions held at Badgingarra, New Norcia and Wagin earlier in the month were all well-attended thanks to the lure of a handful of industry speakers well-versed in the ins and outs of making the most of modern-day sheep enterprises.

What’s happening in wool?

At Wagin Primaries wool representative Mark Screaigh kicked-off the program.

He told producers a combination of things were driving demand and high prices including WA’s continually falling sheep numbers.

Mr Screaigh said WA production was at a stable level and Chinese buyers were back to buying 18 micron fleeces due to the fact they have whittled away their stockpile over the past few years and were experiencing more demand for wool fabrics from Europe.

“Current prices are in the top 10 per cent of the past 20 years so historically these times are providing some fantastic opportunities for wool growers,” he said.

p Management decisions to drive profitability in a typical Australian sheep enterprise

Icon Agriculture farm management consultant Mark Allington looked at some of the opportunities to make more money from less work.

He looked at State production results and what might be possible to achieve in terms of production in different parts of the State.

Some of these opportunities include running ewes at an optimal condition score of three, timing the feeding sheep to impart the most amount of energy possible in an efficient manner, using long-acting products and utilising worm eggs counts rather than a “drench anyway” mentality.

“Breeding plain-bodied sheep and calculating time of shearing to reduce flystrike, manipulating the environment and genetics to better manage weaner survival including the use of ASBVs to ensure appropriate genetic fat scores and benchmarking operations for better outcomes are also opportunities to drive profitability,” Mr Allington said.