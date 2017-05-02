THE 2017 live export season is officially underway in the Kimberley and Pilbara regions, with the Broome port loading ships last week
MV Ocean Drover, owned by WA live exporter Wellard, was to load 6500 head of cattle, sourced from Halls Creek through to Broome last Friday.
The vessel docked at Fremantle port on the previous weekend to load mainly fodder and some cattle, before making its way to Broome and Darwin.
Kimberley Pilbara Cattlemen’s Association chairman David Stoate welcomed the live exports.
“Producers in the north are generally optimistic about the season ahead on the back of a good season and a favourable price outlook,” he said.
“Prices have fallen slightly on those prevailing last year, but still remain above the levels of a few years ago.
“Most producers would consider them to be in the range where they can generate a surplus to reinvest in their business.”
Mr Stoate said the increase in weight restrictions from 350 kilogram to 450kg for the Indonesian market was positive news for producers this year.
“This gives producers another marketing option for heavier cattle which is always welcome,” he said.
Broome livestock agents agreed prices had fallen slightly to reflect the average of the past few years.
Landmark Broome livestock agent Andrew Stewart said seven livestock vessels were expected be loaded out of Broome in the next month to launch the 2017 season.
“We loaded an International Livestock Export (ILE) boat on Monday and we have another boat to come on Friday,” he said.
“It’s refreshing to start because of the long, drawn out wet season.
“People are keen to get stuck into it.”
Mr Stewart said prices were not as good as the start of the 2016 season.
“We were mid to high $3/kg live-weight last year and this year we are mid to low $3/kg at about $3.20/kg to $3.30/kg.
“It is good a lot of cattle have a lot of weight on them.
“All the cattle we had delivered last week were mostly 20-30kg above what we expected - it is a testament to the good wet season.”
Mr Stewart said as things dried up they would have further access to cattle.
“We had to change some shipping around, as we had some boats due to come to Broome over the Anzac few days, but due to the access, the boats had to be diverted to Darwin,” he said.
“The weather has played a big part to the start of the season, but hopefully it dries up now.
“Everyone is eager to get started.”
Elders livestock manager for Broome and Derby Kelvin Hancey agreed, saying it was a good wet season with cattle starting to fatten up across the north.
“There is lots of feed from here on in, now it’s drying out,” Mr Hancey said.
“But it has been very wet.
“Realistically, rates go up and down with supply and demand.
“Indonesia is still getting a lot of Indian Buffalo meat.”
Mr Hancey said the season’s prices looked to reflect the average of the past five years, at $2.80 to $3c/kg live-weight.
“The average of the past five years is still a very good turn off for Australian cattle and it will continue,” Mr Hancey said.
“But what this year’s pricing will get to, is yet to be seen.”
Landmark’s live export indicator prices for Queensland had 270kg to 370kg Brahman-cross steers to Indonesia at $3.30/kg live weight.
Brahman-cross heifers 270kg to 370kg to Indonesia were at $3.00/kg live-weight, as of the week ending April 22.