THE 2017 live export season is officially underway in the Kimberley and Pilbara regions, with the Broome port loading ships last week

MV Ocean Drover, owned by WA live exporter Wellard, was to load 6500 head of cattle, sourced from Halls Creek through to Broome last Friday.

The vessel docked at Fremantle port on the previous weekend to load mainly fodder and some cattle, before making its way to Broome and Darwin.

Kimberley Pilbara Cattlemen’s Association chairman David Stoate welcomed the live exports.

“Producers in the north are generally optimistic about the season ahead on the back of a good season and a favourable price outlook,” he said.

“Prices have fallen slightly on those prevailing last year, but still remain above the levels of a few years ago.

“Most producers would consider them to be in the range where they can generate a surplus to reinvest in their business.”

Mr Stoate said the increase in weight restrictions from 350 kilogram to 450kg for the Indonesian market was positive news for producers this year.

“This gives producers another marketing option for heavier cattle which is always welcome,” he said.

Broome livestock agents agreed prices had fallen slightly to reflect the average of the past few years.

Landmark Broome livestock agent Andrew Stewart said seven livestock vessels were expected be loaded out of Broome in the next month to launch the 2017 season.

“We loaded an International Livestock Export (ILE) boat on Monday and we have another boat to come on Friday,” he said.

“It’s refreshing to start because of the long, drawn out wet season.

“People are keen to get stuck into it.”

Mr Stewart said prices were not as good as the start of the 2016 season.

“We were mid to high $3/kg live-weight last year and this year we are mid to low $3/kg at about $3.20/kg to $3.30/kg.

“It is good a lot of cattle have a lot of weight on them.

“All the cattle we had delivered last week were mostly 20-30kg above what we expected - it is a testament to the good wet season.”