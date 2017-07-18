STICKING it out with Merinos has at times been challenging, but proven worthwhile for Eneabba-based sheep and grain growers Ashley and Cathy Auld, even in a tough year such as this one.

It’s a mixed enterprise on the 3800 hectares of Auld family land north of Eneabba with 70 per cent of the business dedicated to cropping, but the Aulds say sheep fit neatly into the operation.

“They weren’t always a perfect fit, but they work really well now,” Cathy said.

“Since having a consultant look at the program about four years ago things have turned around.”

Ashley said it was all about easy management and fitting a profitable sheep operation in with the cropping program.

“We weren’t happy with the profitability of our sheep program and how it fitted in with the cropping program but now we’re definitely on the right track,” he said.

“We barely run any dry stock on the place and we’ve tailored the times of year we do the major sheep work to suit us and the cropping.”

Of the 3800ha of arable land available to the family, 1100ha is used for winter grazed sheep.

Ashley said one of the winners of the program was an allocated 200ha patch of land dedicated to Scope barley each year which is utilised for early grazing.

“The Scope barley is our out strategy,” Ashley said.

“We did reduce our numbers last year from 4000 mated ewes to about 3100 because we were undertaking a big ripping program but I think those 200ha have really helped us this season.”

Despite the tough conditions for producers across WA causing large numbers of stock to head to the saleyards, the Aulds have managed to hold onto their numbers.

“The benefits from having that Scope barley are huge,” Ashley said.

“We graze it early and apply chemical to it after the sheep are out.

“If the season permits we can lock it up for a cash crop, but we can use it as extra pasture feed as we need to during tough years.

“It’s also a good rest for the clover-based pastures which we like to give a break, so it’s a win-win whether or not the year turns out well.”