REVOLUTIONISING human to livestock interaction and encouraging agricultural students to seek greater career opportunities in the livestock sector, are just two main reasons the Low Stress Stock Handling School is quickly becoming a leading course in WA.

The stock handling school has been held in WA for the past 12 years and over the past three, Mitchell’s Transport owner John Mitchell and course trainer Grahame Rees have engaged with many top agricultural companies to build a strong support network and give sponsorship to students to be trained in low stress stock handling techniques.

Mr Mitchell said there was a missing link between students and achieving their career goals.

“Not only have I noticed that some students don’t think they have what it takes but many don’t know what opportunities there are from them in this great sector of ours,” he said.

Over the past few years the school has announced a bursary of positions for students attending all WA Colleges of Agriculture to be trained in these fundamental techniques.

“We ask all students who are interested to provide a portfolio of their CVs in which we and their teachers then select from,” Mr Mitchell said.

With a strong contingency of applicants and a wave of support and sponsorship from Landmark, Elders, Primaries, Harvey Beef, Livestock Shipping Services, Alcoa Farmlands, Wellards Rural Exports, Western Meat Packers, Mitchells Transport, Lanstal Pty Ltd, Harmony Operations Australia and Hancock Prospecting Pty Ltd, 11 privileged students representing four colleges were selected this year.

“Like previous years, the students were able to meet the sponsors and discuss future opportunities within the sector,” Mr Mitchell said.

“The aim is to get students to start thinking about their career paths a bit earlier, in a lot more depth and to set their goals a lot higher.”

Mr Mitchell said it was pleasing to see the students engage with the sponsors and icons of the beef industry.

“It’s about making opportunities, greater connections for young agriculturalists and in doing so, slowly closing the industry gap,” he said.