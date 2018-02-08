 

Summit Gelbvieh bred for future trends

08 Feb, 2018 04:00 AM
Print
Increase Text Size
Decrease Text Size
Comments
0
 
Summit Western Star M227: 852kg, 6mm Rib fat, 7mm Rump fat, 121cm2 EMA, 4.2 IMF.
Summit Western Star M227: 852kg, 6mm Rib fat, 7mm Rump fat, 121cm2 EMA, 4.2 IMF.

SUMMIT Gelbvieh principal John Pugh feels the beef industry is in for a long overdue major shake-up to enable it to compete better with other meats.

He believes the lack of co-ordination of the various sectors has to be addressed so that the correct feedback as to the value of an animal to industry can be assessed.

“Averaging, lack of independent research, blinkered thinking and political correctness are the enemies of the industry we love’s future success,” John said.

“There might be romance in having such a hotch potch mosaic of breeds and production systems but I suggest they have a place in cottage industries and not in the beef industry I see as our future.

“The solution is to get the major profit drivers right and to think about other sectors with every decision.”

As a result the Pughs base their breeding program on these principles and they believe these important profit drivers are:

p Breeder Efficiency – it makes sense to use heterosis – research says about 15 per cent cow lifetime advantage.

p Feed Efficiency – growth rate without it being feed efficient makes no sense and a well-muscled animal will be best.

p Growth Rate – with all their figures Angus were 15pc behind our team in the 2017 Harvey Beef Gate 2 Plate Challenge.

p Dressing percentage – big variations in Angus in the 2017 Harvey Beef Gate 2 Plate Challenge were more than 2pc behind our team, which is 4pc really.

p Meat yield – Angus are running more than 4pc behind Gelbvieh in a current American trial – getting paid for it is just around the corner.

p Meat quality – leaner meat is more healthy and more economical and can be a very pleasant eating experience if handled well.

John said understandably, cow-calf producers are mostly interested in what their calves achieve in the saleyard.

“However at present other sectors do not have enough information to pay the price that reflects their true value to industry – surely this will come, eventually,” he said.

For a long time at Summit Gelbvieh, the Pugh family has been breeding an animal that is an intelligent crossbreeding option which takes into account all these issues.

John said this year’s team of bulls for sale look, and are, exceptional, which is fitting because it is the stud’s 10th on-property sale.

The sale will be held on-property at Narrikup on Friday, February 23 and will feature 35 bulls and 50 Gelbvieh composite females.

The Pugh family welcome on-farm inspections of the team before the sale and look forward to seeing you on sale day.

FarmWeekly

POST A COMMENT

Screen name *
Email address *
Remember me?
Comment *
 

PHOTOS & VIDEOS

Balingup Small Machinery Field Day See how was at the annual event on April 22.
Dairy Innovation Day Dairy Innovation Day, Busselton, May 4

BLOGS

COMMENTS

light grey arrow
We offer a wide range of cannabis strains and products in a clean, safe environment. To provide
light grey arrow
Mr Eryk Fyrwald probably regards any opposition against thiamethoxam as political, even if
light grey arrow
Stop lending to them period
Profit down, but rebounding Nufarm is seeking acquisitions
Bayer’s $88b Monsanto merger bites Aussie cotton R&D
Agrium merger makes super-sized fertiliser parent for Landmark
China’s Rifa pays $55m to beef up its NSW estate
GrainCorp syndicate withdraws from CBH bid
Chinese buy into live shipper Wellard
NZ crop tech firm eyes ASX listing
China’s ag investment rush leaves us for Brazil

China resumes importing US beef China has followed through with flagged plans to resume importing United States beef, lifting a ban that has existed since mad cow disease was found in the States in 2003.
Indonesia re-opens secondary beef cut market Indonesia has relaxed its trade restrictions on secondary beef cuts, re-opening a market that was worth $42 million to Australian exporters two years ago.
Where the rain falls, broad wool grows The recent rainfall will lead to a change in the micron profile of the Australian wool clip next spring, while boosting production volume and lamb marking rates.
Lamb market’s rain cheque While the favourable season is spurring lamb prices and providing more marketing options for producers, livestock agents are concerned rates are reaching unsustainable levels.
Sclero infections to expand There will be more cases of sclerotinia in canola in areas that do not traditionally have problems with the disease due to the wet spring.
Chickpea contract worries push prices up Chickpea prices have jumped $30 to $50 a tonne above global market values as farmers caught with soggy crops look for alternative grain supplies to fulfill their forward contract commitments.

FARMONLINE NETWORK

AgTrader Search thousands of classified ads ONLINE
Domain Rural Search over 20,000 rural real estate listings online including farms, rural property and acreage for sale.

COMM Bank AGQUIP Australia’s premier industry field day event, the 2015 Commonwealth Bank AgQuip.
Rural BookShop Buy rural and agricultural books and DVDs online.

Farmonline Livestock Connecting Livestock Buyers & Sellers: Your one-stop shop for livestock news, reports and sale listings.
Horse Deals Australia's Horse Trading Magazine. Everything equine - Buy, Sell, Ride.

RURAL NEWS WEBSITES

The Land - NSW     
Farm Weekly - WA     
Queensland Country Life - QLD     
North Queensland Register - Nth QLD     
Stock & Land - VIC     
Stock Journal - SA     

AGRICULTURAL EVENTS

CommBank Agquip
CRT FARMFEST
Farming Small Areas Expo
Central West Machinery Expo
NT FIELD DAYS

MAGAZINES

Australian Dairy Farmer
Turfcraft
ALFA Lotfeeding
Good Fruit and Vegetables