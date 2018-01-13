 

Toxic weeds a challenge for producers

13 Jan, 2018 04:00 AM
LIVESTOCK producers have been encouraged to monitor paddocks and livestock over coming months for toxic plants and signs of summer weed poisoning, especially if further rainfall occurs.

The Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development (DPIRD) has received reports of lesser loosestrife (Lythrum Hyssopifolia), as well as box poison (Oxylobium parviflorum) in the Great Southern.

DPIRD veterinary officer Dr Andrew Larkins said the reports were a good reminder to closely observe paddocks and stock.

“Low levels of feed on offer in some areas, coupled with summer rainfall, could easily elevate the risk of toxic plants to livestock this year,” Dr Larkins said.

“It is important for producers to inspect paddocks for weeds prior to introducing livestock, as well as nearby bush and scrub areas, rock heaps and wet areas, which all provide suitable microclimates for toxic plants.”

Additional plants that could be at risk to livestock include caltrop (Tribulus terrestris), mintweed or goosefoot (Chenopodium pummilio) and native gastrolobium species, as well as some self-sown crop regrowth.

Dr Larkins said most poisonings could be avoided by ensuring stock were not hungry when introduced to a new paddock.

“Feeding livestock hay beforehand, particularly if they have been yarded or transported, ensures they have adequate gut fill to prevent the animals from gorging and also dilutes any potential toxic components from suspect plants,” he said.

Dr Larkins said it was important to continue to monitor stock for signs of summer weed poisoning, such as ill thrift, photosensitisation, weakness and sudden death.

“Livestock affected by toxic plants should be removed from the suspect paddock immediately,” he said.

Subsidised disease investigations are available through DPIRD’s Significant Disease Investigation Program.

For more about the program and spray options for lesser loosestrife visit agric.wa.gov.au

FarmWeekly

