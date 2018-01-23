BULLCO Genetics’ Wundam Glen Charolais stud, Boyup Brook, will this year offer two sires at the WA Charolais Bull Sale at Brunswick and they won’t disappoint.

Stud principal David Corker said the operation continued to select for easy-care, polled, easy-calving soft cattle with muscle and milk in the stud.

The stud’s first bull on offer in the sale will be Wundam Glen Magnum M5.

David said Magnum was shown successfully at the IGA Perth Royal Show and two country shows in 2017.

“He is a very stylish bull with great length and thickness and an excellent butt profile,” David said.

“Magnum has an impressive long and strong back and is naturally polled plus he is quiet as a lamb.”

The stud’s second bull is the naturally polled Wundam Glen Major.

David said Major was a very young bull but had all of the characteristics of its older half brother.

“He is a bull with great presence and class and also has that desirable strong straight top line,” he said.

“Blending Millionaire and Merit Roundup has worked well.”

Both bulls have been semen tested, vaccinated with 7in1 and Pestigard, have tested BVDV free and have been backlined with Dectomax.

For an inspection of the bulls or more information phone David on 0412 390 315.