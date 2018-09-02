THE State government has called on the Federal government to provide a financial assistance package of at least $10 million for the WA sheep industry in the wake of the independent regulator’s cancellation of Emanuel Exports’ licence.

The State Agriculture Minister Alannah MacTiernan welcomed the news of Emanuel Exports’ licence cancellation last week, although she said it was “a cowardly act” for the independent regulator to put out its notification of the licence cancellation at 8:30pm (WST) last Tuesday, “when you knew this was going to have major consequences for the farmers in this State”.

“They put it out when the big news is all about the turmoil (with) leadership challenges within the Federal government,” she said.

“So pretty poor form – and it comes on the refusal by the minister to be talking to the industry over the last month.”

Ms MacTiernan held a doorstop press meeting outside Dumas House last week where she reaffirmed the State government’s position that the live sheep trade should have been paused until the end of the northern summer, when less risk was involved in transporting sheep out of a WA winter into the Middle Eastern heat.

She acknowledged however that the decision has left WA sheep producers in a difficult situation despite high sheep meat and wool prices.

Ms MacTiernan said the Federal government needed to “come to the party” with financial assistance to counter the effect of market disruption and uncertainty caused to WA farmers, but also “to support farmers and processors through this adjustment”.

She said there was an expectation that “any Federal adjustment package” would take “all aspects of the supply chain into consideration”.

“We do note that any funding package that helps to boost meat processing – whether through sheep R&D or support for processors – would also help the transport sector,” Ms MacTiernan said.

“The sheep still need to be transported to the abattoirs and feedlots.”

Livestock and Rural Transporters Association of WA president Andy Jacob said he commended Ms MacTiernan’s call for compensation and said any financial assistance should go to those in “the supply chain that are hurting the most”.