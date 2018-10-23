 

WA interest in Detpa Grove White Suffolks

IAN TURNER
23 Oct, 2018 04:00 AM
Pictured with the $26,000 sale topping ram are Detpa Grove principals David and Michelle Pipkorn, Jeparit, Victoria and Elders Mildura's Kelvin Fitzgerald who purchased the ram for his client Roger Wilkinson, Camborn station, Wentworth, New South Wales. The Kohat stud, Ongerup, purchased a semen share in the ram.
THE genetic strength of the Detpa Grove White Suffolk flock cannot be questioned on the back of its many sale successes, particularly over the past two decades, and the repeatable breeding successes for clients.

That combination is what has repeatedly drawn both stud breeders from Australia wide and commercial lamb producers back to the Pipkorn family’s annual sheep sale at Jeparit, Victoria, each October.

In its 30th annual sale last week, the results were extremely good and WA buyers had an impact on the sale.

There were 65 registered bidders from four States in attendance, plus 35 users connected via the active AuctionsPlus network, putting a fifth State onto the successful buyers’ list.

Despite difficulties presented by the season in a lot of the country, including the Victorian Wimmera and Mallee regions, the strength of competition on the lines of ewes and rams drove the overall result up, resulting in 230 lots averaging $1809 in a 95 per cent clearance.

No doubt the highlight was the stunning $26,000 top price in the stud ram draft of 30 rams.

This was bid by Kelvin Fitzgerald, Elders Mildura, Victoria, operating for his client Roger Wilkinson, Camborn Station, Wentworth, New South Wales, for DG 170591, a beautifully balanced, August-drop son of DG 0485 (twin).

With LambPlan figures as impressive as its exceptional phenotype, including 17.64 PWWT, -0.14 PFAT, 1.58 PEMD and a CarcasePlus index of 207, it was a standout ram in an outstanding draft that averaged $5150.

The Hyde family, Kohat stud, Ongerup, connected to the sale via phone and successfully negotiated a semen share in this sale topping ram.

The underbidder was another WA bidder, Alan Manton, Acadia White Suffolk stud, Yealering, who also connected via phone with Lachy Day.

Mr Manton had more success on the very next ram, DG 170293 when he secured it at $6000, adding to two ewes purchased in that draft.

Nick Cheetham, Cheetara stud, Narembeen, also connected via phone with Elders WA stud stock representative Michael O’Neill and successfully bid $12,000 for the very well-muscled DG 170559, an August-drop son of DG ‘Code’ 160247ET.

The stud ewe draft also saw strong stud competition, with 67 of the 68 finding new homes, topping at $2200 and averaging $949. This was an increase in top of $800 and in average of $229.

The $2200 top price was paid by Nathan Ditchburn, Golden Hill stud, Kukerin, for DG 170557 (twin), an impressive August-drop daughter of DG 140101 Tr.

Mr Ditchburn purchased another two ewes to finish with three at an average of $1733.

Also in the stud ewe section of the sale Mr O’Neill purchased seven ewes for various clients, paying to $1400 and averaging $986.

FarmWeekly

