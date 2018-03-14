WA farmers would be facing an “uphill” battle against changes to the Animal Welfare Act, according to WAFarmers Livestock Section president David Slade.

Mr Slade made the comment at the WAFarmers Annual Conference: Vitality 2018, which was held at the Pan Pacific Hotel in Perth late last week.

Mr Slade was re-elected unopposed during the Livestock Section annual general meeting with senior vice-president John Wallace also re-elected.

There were no nominations received for the position of vice-president, with an appointment expected in the near future.

Mr Slade said there had been “a lot happening in the livestock council” during 2017 and there were challenges ahead for this year.

“Animal welfare is something we are concerned about,” Mr Slade said.

He said producers were on an “uphill registry” at the moment against some of the proposed changes to the industry.

In his president’s report, Mr Slade said farmers were the greatest advocates of best practice animal welfare, with this belief supported by the National Farmers’ Federation (NFF).

“The implementation of any additional regulation would be an unnecessary duplication, creating more red tape for farmers,” Mr Slade said.

“WAFarmers supports nationwide benchmarks to demonstrate best practice and continuous improvement and, in doing so, suggests to government that additional regulation is unnecessary.

“WAFarmers will continue to engage on the proposed amendments to the Animal Welfare Act and the proposed full review of the Act that will continue into 2018.”

Mr Slade said some of “the issues in front of us are stock theft – which is a big issue”.

He said to addres this issue movement collars could be used, that would send a message to a mobile phone when stock were moved.

“Neighbourhood Watch could be ramped up more and the stock squad needs more resources,” Mr Slade said.

These resources could include camera technology and the development of GPS trackers.

Mr Slade highlighted the issue of wild dogs and the State Barrier Fence.