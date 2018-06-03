AFTER “unexpected” opposition the Western Australian Meat Industry Authority (WAMIA) has decided to delay its cattle sale date change at the Muchea Livestock Centre (MLC) until negotiations with agents can be finalised. WAMIA chief executive Andrew Williams said as “a gesture of goodwill” the proposed change of the cattle sale day at the MLC from a Monday to a Wednesday from July 4, 2018, “will not proceed at this stage”. “Discussions with key stakeholders are ongoing,” Mr Williams said. He said WAMIA announced the change of sale day on the understanding that the change had the support of most stakeholders as indicated by consultation that commenced in October 2017. Mr Williams said the change was needed to reduce the costs of labour at the centre on the Sunday when unloading the cattle was done. The saving was estimated at about $500,000 per year. “Unfortunately WAMIA was surprised at the objections of some key stakeholders and we are seeking to work with them to find a more acceptable solution that will reduce the costs of operating the MLC,” he said. “In good faith WAMIA is not proceeding with the change of cattle sale day on July 4, 2018, while it further engages with key stakeholders to investigate options to reduce the cost of the MLC to users.” Since the announcement of the sale date change in March there has been anger from small producers who work week days and feel that a change would make it impossible for them to supply the saleyard market. There has also been frustration over the “lack of consultation” by users of the MLC. There has also been speculation that improving the MLC books would enable it to fetch a better price from a private investor as part of a package deal with a future Boyanup saleyard. The decision to change the sale date has caused livestock agents to seek legal advice, and Farm Weekly is expecting a reply from agents regarding the matter after they meet with WAMIA next week. Farm Weekly understands that WAMIA postponed the meeting from last week after it was unable to produce all the documents requested by agents in time.

Rural agent and cattle producer Greg Neaves has spoken out to “give a voice to beef producers, processors, stock transporters and other major buyers that were very concerned about the proposed change being promoted by WAMIA”. Mr Neaves said he had been heavily involved in the cattle industry for 45 years and it was important that everyone understood the ramifications of a change at MLC to the whole saleyard industry in WA. “We all need to be very clear about how this major date change will impact on all the parties involved,” Mr Neaves said. “All those beef producers who run between 50 to 250 cattle units in that 200 kilometre area surrounding Muchea, due to their Monday to Friday work commitments, haven’t got any chance of marketing their livestock in a Wednesday sale fixture. “And there are lots of them.” He said transporters would be seriously challenged because they would have to deliver all their cattle over a five-day period, instead of seven days, losing the Saturday/Sunday delivery window from the most distant, northern pastoral regions. “They will be forced into travelling on more congested roads more often and trying to deliver cattle in and out of saleyards on the same day (Tuesday and Thursday) at opposite ends of the State (Boyanup and Muchea),” Mr Neaves said. “The natural flow of cattle going north-south to processors and growers would be seriously disrupted and truck dual utilisation would be very low.” Mr Neaves said the change would also impact local processors. “At present livestock are purchased Monday, trucked and spelled on Tuesday, to be processed on Wednesday,” he said. “If the odd big Muchea yarding comes along, and they often do, processors can make timely changes to make sure they don’t get held for too long. “If we go to a Wednesday sale those sale cattle will be destined for processing on a Friday – that’s the same day they are handling those milky heavy veal calves plus others from the Thursday Mt Barker sale.