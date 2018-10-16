AUSTRALIA must become far more skilled at processing farm products before they leave our shores because factories in Asia won’t keep doing the “dirty work” for much longer, warns prominent meat and grain exporter, Roger Fletcher.

Mr Fletcher said our long tradition of sending mostly unprocessed raw commodities overseas, particularly to Asia, must change because customer expectations and processing priorities were evolving fast.

“They don’t want to take our rubbish any more,” Mr Fletcher said.

“I’ve spent a lot of time in Asia.

“They’re building new, super factories to support a better style of production.

“We can’t expect to just keep sending raw materials to places like China for them to deal with.

“We can’t afford to go to sleep at the wheel over the next five years because things are changing – we need to be thinking about this now.”

Mr Fletcher said taxation and business policy needed to shift to promote the import, or local development, of machinery and technology to encourage agribusinesses to do more product value-adding at home.

“The government wants to talk a lot about cutting company taxes, yet we can’t get tax incentives on new equipment to help improve the quality and efficiency of what we produce here,” he said.

The one-time drover turned sheep processor, grain trader, rail freight operator and 20 per cent shareholder in cotton farming giant Cubbie Station, said the Australian ag export culture had been revolutionised by container shipping (and former Prime Minister John Howard “fixing up the wharves”), but big challenges to the industry’s export expectations were looming.

The Fletcher International Exports boss highlighted how China’s rapidly urbanised and better educated population was deeply concerned about pollution and better quality of life.

He said raw wool scouring and early stage sheepskin and cattle hide processing were becoming less popular manufacturing options.

Mr Fletcher said China’s workforce was more skilled and health conscious, but also ageing, so far less motivated to work in dirty processing roles.