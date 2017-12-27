A SPECIAL weaner sale is taking shape with Primaries putting together its first ever sale in conjunction with Grow Safe Fertilisers.

The event is set to be held online via AuctionsPlus on Friday, January 5, 2018.

The sale, which will commence at 10am, features a number of well-grown lines of weaners from the South West, representing the Angus, Limousin and Red Angus breeds.

Primaries hopes to offer 400 head during the sale from vendors across the Great Southern as well as the South West, with nominations still rolling in at the time of publication.

Primaries sale co-ordinator Simon Green said conducting the sale via AuctionsPlus has plenty of benefits for the producers, purchasers and cattle alike.

“We elected to go with AuctionsPlus for this sale because of the nationwide coverage and advertising it offers,” Mr Green said.

“It also assists in animal welfare with the cattle being left on farm until they are trucked to the purchaser.

“There are positives for the purchasers with weight gains as well because as the calves are not taken off farm into a saleyard, the cattle will not be set back.

“We think if we can avoid transport to saleyards where possible it is a good thing, especially this time of year when the weather can be very hot and humid in the South West.”

Mr Green said another positive aspect of the AuctionsPlus sale format was that the vendor could set a reserve price at current market rates, rather than being just a price taker on the day.

All of the cattle set to be up for offer in the sale will come off certified Grow Safe properties, with Primaries noting some encouraging feedback on the quality of Grow Safe reared cattle.

“We have heard some very encouraging feedback about Grow Safe raised calves which have been sold to butchers and lotfeeders in the past,” Mr Green said.

“Butchers were very impressed with the soft, sappy meat and were of the opinion it was a lot more tender than the average vealer.

“There were also very limited numbers of dark cutters when these calves had been processed.