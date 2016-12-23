LIVE exporter Wellard Limited has announced it has received its first Exporter Supply Chain Assurance System (ESCAS) approval in China from the Australian Department of Agriculture and Water Resources (DAWR).

Making the announcement to the Australian Stock Exchange (ASX) on Monday, Wellard said it expects to commence exporting beef cattle to China in the first six months of 2017.

The approval was a necessary step to start exporting slaughter cattle to China and is for a supply chain in northern China.

Wellard told its stakeholders it was the first of several China ESCAS applications submitted for assessment by DAWR.

"The DAWR ESCAS approval of the Chinese supply chain is an important step for Wellard to commence export of slaughter cattle from Australia to China," Wellard chief executive officer Mauro Balzarini said.

"Following an independent audit, the ESCAS approval demonstrates that our Chinese customer will meet the animal welfare, traceability and audit standards required to receive Australian livestock.

"China remains a promising market development for Wellard.

"We are in active commercial negotiations with a number of parties so that Australian beef farmers can capitalise on the opportunity created by the large Chinese consumer market and the live cattle access arrangements negotiated by the Chinese and Australian governments."

It is understood Elders' North Australian cattle company is advanced in its plans to send its first shipment of cattle to China.

Wellard also announced it was making progress in Sri Lanka, saying it has begun sourcing an initial 5000 Australian and New Zealand dairy heifers after a contract to supply 20,000 dairy cattle and technical management services was renewed by the Sri Lankan government.

Following the completion of an incoming government review of a program previously agreed between Wellard and the Sri Lankan Department of Economic Development, the Sri Lankan Ministry of Rural Economic Affairs has provided approval to Wellard to ship the first heifers next year.