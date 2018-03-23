 

Wes a worthy winner of Strathtay Trophy

JODIE RINTOUL
23 Mar, 2018 04:00 AM
Print
Increase Text Size
Decrease Text Size
Comments
0
 
This year's winner of the WA Angus Society's prestigious Strathtay Trophy Wes Graham (second right), Esperance, was presented with the award at the society's annual general on Tuesday. With him after the presentation were incoming WA Angus Society chairman Mark Hattingh (left), Redhat stud, Wannamal, Fran Graham and outgoing WA Angus Society chairman Tony Sudlow, Kapari stud, Northampton.
This year's winner of the WA Angus Society's prestigious Strathtay Trophy Wes Graham (second right), Esperance, was presented with the award at the society's annual general on Tuesday. With him after the presentation were incoming WA Angus Society chairman Mark Hattingh (left), Redhat stud, Wannamal, Fran Graham and outgoing WA Angus Society chairman Tony Sudlow, Kapari stud, Northampton.

ESPERANCE commercial breeder Wes Graham was recognised for his commitment and contribution to the Angus breed on Tuesday when he was awarded the WA Angus Society’s prestigious Strathtay Trophy at the society’s annual general meeting.

The Strathtay Trophy was established by the late Jack Young, Strathtay Angus stud, Narrogin and is now presented annually by the WA Angus Society chairman.

The trophy is awarded in recognition of an individual or groups achievement in promoting the Angus breed, by means of success in exhibiting, sale or purchase of stud or commercial stock; or setting an outstandingly high standard in their chosen field, thereby earning the respect of Angus breeders generally.

When presenting the award WA Angus Society chairman Tony Sudlow said Mr Graham was a worthy winner of the award for his continued support of the Angus breed and WA Angus stud breeders.

“Wes is very passionate about his breeding program and the Angus breed,” Mr Sudlow said.

“He runs one of the State’s biggest purebred Angus herds, selling his steers to the Coles Finest Brand program via custom feeding.

“His in depth knowledge of the breed’s genetics is excellent and probably better than a lot of stud breeders.

“He is also a welcome site at any sale.

“It is a real pleasure as president to present an award like this and I am very happy to see a commercial breeder win it.”

On accepting the award Mr Graham, who farms with his wife Fran, said it was a privilege to receive the award.

“I enjoy the game of breeding the best Angus I can,” Mr Graham said.

“Quality is the most important thing and if you produce a quality product you need to start with a quality product and that is why I started travelling the State looking for the best genetics.

“I believe every WA Angus stud has the ability to produce top animals today and I like supporting them.”

In the more than 30 years Mr Graham has been sourcing genetics for his operations he has sourced bloodstock from 29 studs in WA.

“I love getting genetics from everywhere, as it provides me with good diversity in my genetics,” Mr Graham said.

The Graham family started running Angus in the 1960s and Mr Graham took over his share of the family farm in 1985 and started to build up his breeding herd from there.

Today the Grahams mate 2000 females annually for a winter calving.

“Our steers go into the Coles Finest Brand progam via Ivan Rogers’ Kylagh Feedlot at Tammin,” Mr Graham said.

Mr Graham said it was the allround attributes he liked the most about the breed and he believes a good purebred Angus can do just as well as a crossbred.

“When the European breeds were introduced into Australia we tried a variety of breeds over our Angus females and we found the maturity patterns changed in the progeny,” he said.

“In the end we felt we could get the same results with pure Angus as we could with a crossbred animal.

“Angus are a good allround animal with early maturity, good finishing ability and good carcase attributes.

“The breed has changed over the years and certainly improved in there areas when European breeds were introduced.”

Also at the meeting three members of the society received 50-year membership awards in recognition of 50 years commitment and dedicated service to Angus Society of Australia.

Longtime Angus breeder John Young, Narrogin, presented the 50-year membership awards to former Wilson Downs Angus stud principals John and Beth McKay; Warringah stud principals Sam, Lana and Michael Collard, Gingin and commercial breeder Peter Mackie, GP Mackie & Co, New Norcia.

Mr Young said the McKays had been the stalwarts of the Angus breed in WA and were responsible for bringing in some of the best Angus genetics to Australia, while Sam Collard had been a quiet achiever in the breed and Mr Mackie runs one of the best commercial herds in WA and buys in the best genetics he can.

The meeting also saw Mark Hattingh, Redhat stud, Wannamal, take on to the role of WA Angus Society chairman from Mr Sudlow and Liz Sudlow announced as the new WA Angus Society vice chairman.

Page:
1
2
single page
FarmWeekly

POST A COMMENT

Screen name *
Email address *
Remember me?
Comment *
 

PHOTOS & VIDEOS

Balingup Small Machinery Field Day See how was at the annual event on April 22.
Dairy Innovation Day Dairy Innovation Day, Busselton, May 4

BLOGS

COMMENTS

light grey arrow
Indian Commercial farmers are moving abroad and investing in USA,CANADA,CA countries and
light grey arrow
Matthew is spot on! Some farmers may relish the chance to pull the organic lobby into line.
light grey arrow
CropDeath's company members hate a levy on GM seed, so they pay for the GM contamination GM
Profit down, but rebounding Nufarm is seeking acquisitions
Bayer’s $88b Monsanto merger bites Aussie cotton R&D
Agrium merger makes super-sized fertiliser parent for Landmark
China’s Rifa pays $55m to beef up its NSW estate
GrainCorp syndicate withdraws from CBH bid
Chinese buy into live shipper Wellard
NZ crop tech firm eyes ASX listing
China’s ag investment rush leaves us for Brazil

China resumes importing US beef China has followed through with flagged plans to resume importing United States beef, lifting a ban that has existed since mad cow disease was found in the States in 2003.
Indonesia re-opens secondary beef cut market Indonesia has relaxed its trade restrictions on secondary beef cuts, re-opening a market that was worth $42 million to Australian exporters two years ago.
Where the rain falls, broad wool grows The recent rainfall will lead to a change in the micron profile of the Australian wool clip next spring, while boosting production volume and lamb marking rates.
Lamb market’s rain cheque While the favourable season is spurring lamb prices and providing more marketing options for producers, livestock agents are concerned rates are reaching unsustainable levels.
Sclero infections to expand There will be more cases of sclerotinia in canola in areas that do not traditionally have problems with the disease due to the wet spring.
Chickpea contract worries push prices up Chickpea prices have jumped $30 to $50 a tonne above global market values as farmers caught with soggy crops look for alternative grain supplies to fulfill their forward contract commitments.

FARMONLINE NETWORK

AgTrader Search thousands of classified ads ONLINE
Domain Rural Search over 20,000 rural real estate listings online including farms, rural property and acreage for sale.

COMM Bank AGQUIP Australia’s premier industry field day event, the 2015 Commonwealth Bank AgQuip.
Rural BookShop Buy rural and agricultural books and DVDs online.

Farmonline Livestock Connecting Livestock Buyers & Sellers: Your one-stop shop for livestock news, reports and sale listings.
Horse Deals Australia's Horse Trading Magazine. Everything equine - Buy, Sell, Ride.

RURAL NEWS WEBSITES

The Land - NSW     
Farm Weekly - WA     
Queensland Country Life - QLD     
North Queensland Register - Nth QLD     
Stock & Land - VIC     
Stock Journal - SA     

AGRICULTURAL EVENTS

CommBank Agquip
CRT FARMFEST
Farming Small Areas Expo
Central West Machinery Expo
NT FIELD DAYS

MAGAZINES

Australian Dairy Farmer
Turfcraft
ALFA Lotfeeding
Good Fruit and Vegetables