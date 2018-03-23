ESPERANCE commercial breeder Wes Graham was recognised for his commitment and contribution to the Angus breed on Tuesday when he was awarded the WA Angus Society’s prestigious Strathtay Trophy at the society’s annual general meeting.

The Strathtay Trophy was established by the late Jack Young, Strathtay Angus stud, Narrogin and is now presented annually by the WA Angus Society chairman.

The trophy is awarded in recognition of an individual or groups achievement in promoting the Angus breed, by means of success in exhibiting, sale or purchase of stud or commercial stock; or setting an outstandingly high standard in their chosen field, thereby earning the respect of Angus breeders generally.

When presenting the award WA Angus Society chairman Tony Sudlow said Mr Graham was a worthy winner of the award for his continued support of the Angus breed and WA Angus stud breeders.

“Wes is very passionate about his breeding program and the Angus breed,” Mr Sudlow said.

“He runs one of the State’s biggest purebred Angus herds, selling his steers to the Coles Finest Brand program via custom feeding.

“His in depth knowledge of the breed’s genetics is excellent and probably better than a lot of stud breeders.

“He is also a welcome site at any sale.

“It is a real pleasure as president to present an award like this and I am very happy to see a commercial breeder win it.”

On accepting the award Mr Graham, who farms with his wife Fran, said it was a privilege to receive the award.

“I enjoy the game of breeding the best Angus I can,” Mr Graham said.

“Quality is the most important thing and if you produce a quality product you need to start with a quality product and that is why I started travelling the State looking for the best genetics.

“I believe every WA Angus stud has the ability to produce top animals today and I like supporting them.”

In the more than 30 years Mr Graham has been sourcing genetics for his operations he has sourced bloodstock from 29 studs in WA.