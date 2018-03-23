ESPERANCE commercial breeder Wes Graham was recognised for his commitment and contribution to the Angus breed on Tuesday when he was awarded the WA Angus Society’s prestigious Strathtay Trophy at the society’s annual general meeting.
The Strathtay Trophy was established by the late Jack Young, Strathtay Angus stud, Narrogin and is now presented annually by the WA Angus Society chairman.
The trophy is awarded in recognition of an individual or groups achievement in promoting the Angus breed, by means of success in exhibiting, sale or purchase of stud or commercial stock; or setting an outstandingly high standard in their chosen field, thereby earning the respect of Angus breeders generally.
When presenting the award WA Angus Society chairman Tony Sudlow said Mr Graham was a worthy winner of the award for his continued support of the Angus breed and WA Angus stud breeders.
“Wes is very passionate about his breeding program and the Angus breed,” Mr Sudlow said.
“He runs one of the State’s biggest purebred Angus herds, selling his steers to the Coles Finest Brand program via custom feeding.
“His in depth knowledge of the breed’s genetics is excellent and probably better than a lot of stud breeders.
“He is also a welcome site at any sale.
“It is a real pleasure as president to present an award like this and I am very happy to see a commercial breeder win it.”
On accepting the award Mr Graham, who farms with his wife Fran, said it was a privilege to receive the award.
“I enjoy the game of breeding the best Angus I can,” Mr Graham said.
“Quality is the most important thing and if you produce a quality product you need to start with a quality product and that is why I started travelling the State looking for the best genetics.
“I believe every WA Angus stud has the ability to produce top animals today and I like supporting them.”
In the more than 30 years Mr Graham has been sourcing genetics for his operations he has sourced bloodstock from 29 studs in WA.
“I love getting genetics from everywhere, as it provides me with good diversity in my genetics,” Mr Graham said.
The Graham family started running Angus in the 1960s and Mr Graham took over his share of the family farm in 1985 and started to build up his breeding herd from there.
Today the Grahams mate 2000 females annually for a winter calving.
“Our steers go into the Coles Finest Brand progam via Ivan Rogers’ Kylagh Feedlot at Tammin,” Mr Graham said.
Mr Graham said it was the allround attributes he liked the most about the breed and he believes a good purebred Angus can do just as well as a crossbred.
“When the European breeds were introduced into Australia we tried a variety of breeds over our Angus females and we found the maturity patterns changed in the progeny,” he said.
“In the end we felt we could get the same results with pure Angus as we could with a crossbred animal.
“Angus are a good allround animal with early maturity, good finishing ability and good carcase attributes.
“The breed has changed over the years and certainly improved in there areas when European breeds were introduced.”
Also at the meeting three members of the society received 50-year membership awards in recognition of 50 years commitment and dedicated service to Angus Society of Australia.
Longtime Angus breeder John Young, Narrogin, presented the 50-year membership awards to former Wilson Downs Angus stud principals John and Beth McKay; Warringah stud principals Sam, Lana and Michael Collard, Gingin and commercial breeder Peter Mackie, GP Mackie & Co, New Norcia.
Mr Young said the McKays had been the stalwarts of the Angus breed in WA and were responsible for bringing in some of the best Angus genetics to Australia, while Sam Collard had been a quiet achiever in the breed and Mr Mackie runs one of the best commercial herds in WA and buys in the best genetics he can.
The meeting also saw Mark Hattingh, Redhat stud, Wannamal, take on to the role of WA Angus Society chairman from Mr Sudlow and Liz Sudlow announced as the new WA Angus Society vice chairman.