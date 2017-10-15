A NEW bloodline has been added to the Westcoast Wool & Livestock cattle marketing team, with Allen Bentham joining highly-experienced and well-respected senior auctioneer, Chris Hartley, at the Muchea Livestock Centre.
Mr Bentham will assist producers in local and southern livestock areas, while the company’s Midlands representative, Brad Groves, will provide further support to producers in the Bindoon, Gingin and surrounding shires.
Originally from Ireland, Mr Bentham has a strong family background in livestock buying and preparation, including for processors, dating back to his grandfather.
In more recent times in WA, he has been assisting and buying cattle for local producers and large export customers, as well as lotfeeders, and has been preparing stock at the Muchea Livestock Centre.
Mr Bentham said he was looking forward to supporting producers throughout the local and southern region in his new role with Westcoast.
Based at Gingin, Mr Groves has been supporting producers throughout the Midlands with Westcoast for the past four years and also has a background steeped in the livestock industry.
Following family farming days at Bindi Bindi and later at Three Springs, and completing a Bachelor of Farm Management at the Muresk Institute of Agriculture, Mr Groves said good teachers and mentors in the early stages of his career helped hone his skills.
Prior to Westcoast, Mr Groves worked as a buyer with Wellard Rural Exports.
Mr Hartley has been a stalwart of the local livestock industry, for about 30 years working across most regions of the State.
He said Mr Bentham’s decision to join the company and also to work with Mr Groves to provide further support to producers was promising.
The locally owned and operated Westcoast business has continued to strengthen, with further significant growth in cattle and sheep numbers handled by it in the past year.
It’s also been a similar story with the company’s wool business, with wool receivals up another 12 per cent, year-on-year.
Livestock and Wool manager Brad Faithfull attributed the success to increasing synergy between it’s wool and livestock operations, providing benefits to producers, as well as its thorough approach with all clients.
“The Westcoast team delivers the same strong, personalised service and support to both small and large producers and looks at specific plans with them to achieve the best marketing results,’’ he said.
“It’s not just a case of some stock going to a boat and the rest to the yards; it’s about advice on the preparation of stock and looking at all options to achieve the best returns.’’
Producers can contact Allen on 0405 757 948, Chris on 0427 291 770 and Brad on 0498 008 157.