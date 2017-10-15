 

Westcoast Wool & Livestock bolsters its team

15 Oct, 2017 04:00 AM
Print
Increase Text Size
Decrease Text Size
Comments
0
 
Allen Bentham (left), has joined Westcoast Wool & Livestock cattle marketing team and will work alongside senior auctioneer Chris Hartley at the Muchea Livestock Centre.
Allen Bentham (left), has joined Westcoast Wool & Livestock cattle marketing team and will work alongside senior auctioneer Chris Hartley at the Muchea Livestock Centre.

A NEW bloodline has been added to the Westcoast Wool & Livestock cattle marketing team, with Allen Bentham joining highly-experienced and well-respected senior auctioneer, Chris Hartley, at the Muchea Livestock Centre.

Mr Bentham will assist producers in local and southern livestock areas, while the company’s Midlands representative, Brad Groves, will provide further support to producers in the Bindoon, Gingin and surrounding shires.

Originally from Ireland, Mr Bentham has a strong family background in livestock buying and preparation, including for processors, dating back to his grandfather.

In more recent times in WA, he has been assisting and buying cattle for local producers and large export customers, as well as lotfeeders, and has been preparing stock at the Muchea Livestock Centre.

Mr Bentham said he was looking forward to supporting producers throughout the local and southern region in his new role with Westcoast.

Based at Gingin, Mr Groves has been supporting producers throughout the Midlands with Westcoast for the past four years and also has a background steeped in the livestock industry.

Following family farming days at Bindi Bindi and later at Three Springs, and completing a Bachelor of Farm Management at the Muresk Institute of Agriculture, Mr Groves said good teachers and mentors in the early stages of his career helped hone his skills.

Prior to Westcoast, Mr Groves worked as a buyer with Wellard Rural Exports.

Mr Hartley has been a stalwart of the local livestock industry, for about 30 years working across most regions of the State.

He said Mr Bentham’s decision to join the company and also to work with Mr Groves to provide further support to producers was promising.

The locally owned and operated Westcoast business has continued to strengthen, with further significant growth in cattle and sheep numbers handled by it in the past year.

It’s also been a similar story with the company’s wool business, with wool receivals up another 12 per cent, year-on-year.

Livestock and Wool manager Brad Faithfull attributed the success to increasing synergy between it’s wool and livestock operations, providing benefits to producers, as well as its thorough approach with all clients.

“The Westcoast team delivers the same strong, personalised service and support to both small and large producers and looks at specific plans with them to achieve the best marketing results,’’ he said.

“It’s not just a case of some stock going to a boat and the rest to the yards; it’s about advice on the preparation of stock and looking at all options to achieve the best returns.’’

Producers can contact Allen on 0405 757 948, Chris on 0427 291 770 and Brad on 0498 008 157.

Page:
1
2
single page
FarmWeekly

POST A COMMENT

Screen name *
Email address *
Remember me?
Comment *
 

PHOTOS & VIDEOS

Balingup Small Machinery Field Day See how was at the annual event on April 22.
Dairy Innovation Day Dairy Innovation Day, Busselton, May 4

BLOGS

COMMENTS

light grey arrow
For a Real CVT, go to "Power Transmission Engineering April 2013" and click on the first two
light grey arrow
Artfully played by Curtin. Run the campus down over a decade, walk away saying it costs too
light grey arrow
To ‘replace’ a relevant, top-quality, recognised tertiary qualification in agriculture in a
Profit down, but rebounding Nufarm is seeking acquisitions
Bayer’s $88b Monsanto merger bites Aussie cotton R&D
Agrium merger makes super-sized fertiliser parent for Landmark
China’s Rifa pays $55m to beef up its NSW estate
GrainCorp syndicate withdraws from CBH bid
Chinese buy into live shipper Wellard
NZ crop tech firm eyes ASX listing
China’s ag investment rush leaves us for Brazil

China resumes importing US beef China has followed through with flagged plans to resume importing United States beef, lifting a ban that has existed since mad cow disease was found in the States in 2003.
Indonesia re-opens secondary beef cut market Indonesia has relaxed its trade restrictions on secondary beef cuts, re-opening a market that was worth $42 million to Australian exporters two years ago.
Where the rain falls, broad wool grows The recent rainfall will lead to a change in the micron profile of the Australian wool clip next spring, while boosting production volume and lamb marking rates.
Lamb market’s rain cheque While the favourable season is spurring lamb prices and providing more marketing options for producers, livestock agents are concerned rates are reaching unsustainable levels.
Sclero infections to expand There will be more cases of sclerotinia in canola in areas that do not traditionally have problems with the disease due to the wet spring.
Chickpea contract worries push prices up Chickpea prices have jumped $30 to $50 a tonne above global market values as farmers caught with soggy crops look for alternative grain supplies to fulfill their forward contract commitments.

FARMONLINE NETWORK

AgTrader Search thousands of classified ads ONLINE
Domain Rural Search over 20,000 rural real estate listings online including farms, rural property and acreage for sale.

COMM Bank AGQUIP Australia’s premier industry field day event, the 2015 Commonwealth Bank AgQuip.
Rural BookShop Buy rural and agricultural books and DVDs online.

Farmonline Livestock Connecting Livestock Buyers & Sellers: Your one-stop shop for livestock news, reports and sale listings.
Horse Deals Australia's Horse Trading Magazine. Everything equine - Buy, Sell, Ride.

RURAL NEWS WEBSITES

The Land - NSW     
Farm Weekly - WA     
Queensland Country Life - QLD     
North Queensland Register - Nth QLD     
Stock & Land - VIC     
Stock Journal - SA     

AGRICULTURAL EVENTS

CommBank Agquip
CRT FARMFEST
Farming Small Areas Expo
Central West Machinery Expo
NT FIELD DAYS

MAGAZINES

Australian Dairy Farmer
Turfcraft
ALFA Lotfeeding
Good Fruit and Vegetables