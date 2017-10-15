A NEW bloodline has been added to the Westcoast Wool & Livestock cattle marketing team, with Allen Bentham joining highly-experienced and well-respected senior auctioneer, Chris Hartley, at the Muchea Livestock Centre.

Mr Bentham will assist producers in local and southern livestock areas, while the company’s Midlands representative, Brad Groves, will provide further support to producers in the Bindoon, Gingin and surrounding shires.

Originally from Ireland, Mr Bentham has a strong family background in livestock buying and preparation, including for processors, dating back to his grandfather.

In more recent times in WA, he has been assisting and buying cattle for local producers and large export customers, as well as lotfeeders, and has been preparing stock at the Muchea Livestock Centre.

Mr Bentham said he was looking forward to supporting producers throughout the local and southern region in his new role with Westcoast.

Based at Gingin, Mr Groves has been supporting producers throughout the Midlands with Westcoast for the past four years and also has a background steeped in the livestock industry.

Following family farming days at Bindi Bindi and later at Three Springs, and completing a Bachelor of Farm Management at the Muresk Institute of Agriculture, Mr Groves said good teachers and mentors in the early stages of his career helped hone his skills.

Prior to Westcoast, Mr Groves worked as a buyer with Wellard Rural Exports.

Mr Hartley has been a stalwart of the local livestock industry, for about 30 years working across most regions of the State.

He said Mr Bentham’s decision to join the company and also to work with Mr Groves to provide further support to producers was promising.

The locally owned and operated Westcoast business has continued to strengthen, with further significant growth in cattle and sheep numbers handled by it in the past year.

It’s also been a similar story with the company’s wool business, with wool receivals up another 12 per cent, year-on-year.