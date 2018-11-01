THE first spring sale of sheep offered by Elders on behalf of clients in the Narrogin yards for a number of years last week, saw a pretty tidy run of 1.5-year-old ewes and wethers, along with shorn wether lambs, unshorn wether lambs and unshorn Suffolk cross lambs offered.

Unlike the past couple of weeks where sales at selling centres in the Upper Great Southern have seen large numbers of surplus sheep offered and strong widespread buying support, interest in the Narrogin sale was limited, to some degree, perhaps due to the smaller number of sheep being offered and two lines of advertised sheep being withdrawn.

All up in the sale seven clients offered just over 2500 young ewes which were followed by just over 600 young wethers from three clients.

The sale then rounded out with three lines of Merino wether lambs and two lines of crossbred lambs, totalling more than 1500 head, all from two clients.

There were 22 buyer registrations, however come the end of the sale, less than half of them had made purchases.

Elders sale auctioneer Dean Hubbard opened the offering with eight lines of 1.5yo ewes.

First up was 334 well-grown and presented, August shorn, Craigmore blood ewes from Ashley & Partners and they achieved the $160 top price when they were finally knocked down to Anthony Hallett, DM & JM Hallett, Boyup Brook.

Mr Hallett, who was accompanied by Brendon Mead, Elders Bridgetown, said they bought in replacement ewes for their 10,500 ewe flock which are joined to Poll Dorsets for White Suffolk rams for prime lamb production.

Next up was the last offering of ewes from RA Sprigg & Co, comprising 323 September shorn, Kingussie blood ewes.

They sold at $125 to JM Hebb & Co, Collie, who also paid $144 for 253 September shorn, Eastville Park blood ewes in from Illabunda Farming, Wickepin.

Later Mr Hebb picked up the last line of ewes offered, 281 September shorn, San-Mateo blood ewes from GD & FE Alcock, Cuballing.

The largest lined offered was 595 September shorn, Nepowie blood ewes from LD Kilpatrick & Co, which were offered on half or the lot basis, and at $145 the lot went to Elders Narrogin livestock manger Paul Keppel, who was bidding on behalf of an undisclosed client.