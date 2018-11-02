 

WoolPoll vote closes today

MAL GILL
02 Nov, 2018 04:00 AM
Print
Increase Text Size
Decrease Text Size
Comments
0
 
WoolPoll 2018 Queensland panel member Candice Roberts.
WoolPoll 2018 Queensland panel member Candice Roberts.

WA woolgrowers have until 2pm today, Friday, to vote in one of the most contentious WoolPolls since the current 2pc levy was introduced in 2001.

Public debate continued into this final week of WoolPoll 2018 over whether the wool levy should remain at 2pc or be reduced to 1.5pc and what impact a reduction would have on the ability of Australian Wool Innovation (AWI) to fund research and development and promotion of wool from levy revenue.

Schneider Group chief executive officer Giovanni Schneider, the third-generation heading the Swiss-based wool trading family company which has scouring and topmaking factories in Italy, Egypt, China and Argentina, was the latest to enter the debate.

In “an open letter to the Australian wool growers” (see Opinion, pages 12 and 13, Section 2) Mr Schneider advocated maintaining a 2pc levy to enable AWI subsidiary The Woolmark Company to continue its “effective global marketing strategy” for wool.

At the same time, the WoolPoll panel which helped prepare for the levy poll, called on two of its youngest members to urge all woolgrowers to vote before the poll closes.

Sixth-generation Queensland woolgrower Candice Roberts and New South Wales woolgrower Richard Keniry, both first-time WoolPoll panel members this year, urged all eligible woolgrowers to have a say on the levy rate.

“A lot of young people are coming back (to the family farm) and taking over, so it’s a great time for them to find out where their wool income is going and to have their say by voting,” Ms Roberts said.

Mr Keniry urged woolgrowers to “think like an investor”.

“WoolPoll offers all eligible growers the opportunity to have their say in the same way as a shareholder,” Mr Keniry said.

“If I am choosing to invest in a company, I can have an influence by choosing how much money I’m willing to invest,” he said.

WA woolgrowers can vote online at woolpoll.com.au or fax their completed ballot paper toll-free to 1800 211 736 before tomorrow’s deadline.

The result of WoolPoll 2018 will be announced at AWI’s annual general meeting in Sydney on Friday, November 23.

FarmWeekly

POST A COMMENT

Screen name *
Email address *
Remember me?
Comment *
 

PHOTOS & VIDEOS

Balingup Small Machinery Field Day See how was at the annual event on April 22.
Dairy Innovation Day Dairy Innovation Day, Busselton, May 4

BLOGS

COMMENTS

light grey arrow
NO ships with live animals should be leaving Australia. This industry is animal abuse and animal
light grey arrow
we are happy to have Aldi in katanning doing business with WAMCO we also wanted and in great
light grey arrow
This is a disgrace but what can you expect from a Liberal Government that insists on making
Profit down, but rebounding Nufarm is seeking acquisitions
Bayer’s $88b Monsanto merger bites Aussie cotton R&D
Agrium merger makes super-sized fertiliser parent for Landmark
China’s Rifa pays $55m to beef up its NSW estate
GrainCorp syndicate withdraws from CBH bid
Chinese buy into live shipper Wellard
NZ crop tech firm eyes ASX listing
China’s ag investment rush leaves us for Brazil

China resumes importing US beef China has followed through with flagged plans to resume importing United States beef, lifting a ban that has existed since mad cow disease was found in the States in 2003.
Indonesia re-opens secondary beef cut market Indonesia has relaxed its trade restrictions on secondary beef cuts, re-opening a market that was worth $42 million to Australian exporters two years ago.
Where the rain falls, broad wool grows The recent rainfall will lead to a change in the micron profile of the Australian wool clip next spring, while boosting production volume and lamb marking rates.
Lamb market’s rain cheque While the favourable season is spurring lamb prices and providing more marketing options for producers, livestock agents are concerned rates are reaching unsustainable levels.
Sclero infections to expand There will be more cases of sclerotinia in canola in areas that do not traditionally have problems with the disease due to the wet spring.
Chickpea contract worries push prices up Chickpea prices have jumped $30 to $50 a tonne above global market values as farmers caught with soggy crops look for alternative grain supplies to fulfill their forward contract commitments.

FARMONLINE NETWORK

AgTrader Search thousands of classified ads ONLINE
Domain Rural Search over 20,000 rural real estate listings online including farms, rural property and acreage for sale.

COMM Bank AGQUIP Australia’s premier industry field day event, the 2015 Commonwealth Bank AgQuip.
Rural BookShop Buy rural and agricultural books and DVDs online.

Farmonline Livestock Connecting Livestock Buyers & Sellers: Your one-stop shop for livestock news, reports and sale listings.
Horse Deals Australia's Horse Trading Magazine. Everything equine - Buy, Sell, Ride.

RURAL NEWS WEBSITES

The Land - NSW     
Farm Weekly - WA     
Queensland Country Life - QLD     
North Queensland Register - Nth QLD     
Stock & Land - VIC     
Stock Journal - SA     

AGRICULTURAL EVENTS

CommBank Agquip
CRT FARMFEST
Farming Small Areas Expo
Central West Machinery Expo
NT FIELD DAYS

MAGAZINES

Australian Dairy Farmer
Turfcraft
ALFA Lotfeeding
Good Fruit and Vegetables