 

Workshops help improve bull sale choices

COURTNEY WALSH
30 Jan, 2018 04:00 AM
Print
Increase Text Size
Decrease Text Size
Comments
0
 
Murdoch University animal science students attended the workshop, saying it was a good refresher on Estimated Breeding Values. Pictured are Madison Carter (left), Tessa Williams, Claire Powell, Leah Sackville and Meg Morley.
Murdoch University animal science students attended the workshop, saying it was a good refresher on Estimated Breeding Values. Pictured are Madison Carter (left), Tessa Williams, Claire Powell, Leah Sackville and Meg Morley.

LAST week three bull select workshops were held at Great Southern and South West studs, providing attendees with the opportunity to gain a better understanding of how to make good decisions for their business during the up-coming bull sale season.

Venturon Charolais stud, Boyup Brook, Kingslane Red Angus stud, Benger and Koojan Hills Angus and Melaleuca Murray Greys studs, Manypeaks, hosted the events in conjunction with Western Beef Inc, Accioly Livestock Industries Services (ALIS) and Southern Beef Technology Services (SBTS).

Farm Weekly went along to the Kingslane event which was very well attended.

The workshops went into detail about estimated breeding values, indexes, their accuracy and how they can be applicable to a commercial enterprise.

Bulls were also on hand to demonstrate the difficulty in visually assessing the EBVs of an animal which, judging by the amount of incorrect guesses as to which out of two bulls had a better growth rate, very effectively demonstrated the need for consideration of both visual traits and EBVs when making a bull selection.

Catriona Millen and Boyd Gudex, SBTS, travelled to WA from Armidale, New South Wales, to deliver the workshops after being approached by Western Beef, formerly Beef Improvement Association.

Jeisane Accioly, ALIS, said the idea for holding the bull select workshops in WA came about because Western Beef wanted to put together business oriented events where information could be provided to help producers make their beef businesses more resilient and professional.

“This is important especially at the moment because the beef industry is in a good phase,” she said.

“This is about capitalising on opportunities, learning as much as possible and improving where possible.

“Hopefully people take away the information from these workshops and use it to do their homework when they’re looking at buying this year’s bulls, setting up a strategy to suit the needs of their operation and filter effectively the bull choices out there.”

Other projects on the go that have been put together by Western Beef include hay and silage workshops.

Western Beef chairman Ken MacLeay said the group was looking to see if there is a space for similar workshops to assist producers in the future.

FarmWeekly

POST A COMMENT

Screen name *
Email address *
Remember me?
Comment *
 

PHOTOS & VIDEOS

Balingup Small Machinery Field Day See how was at the annual event on April 22.
Dairy Innovation Day Dairy Innovation Day, Busselton, May 4

BLOGS

COMMENTS

light grey arrow
We offer a wide range of cannabis strains and products in a clean, safe environment. To provide
light grey arrow
Mr Eryk Fyrwald probably regards any opposition against thiamethoxam as political, even if
light grey arrow
Stop lending to them period
Profit down, but rebounding Nufarm is seeking acquisitions
Bayer’s $88b Monsanto merger bites Aussie cotton R&D
Agrium merger makes super-sized fertiliser parent for Landmark
China’s Rifa pays $55m to beef up its NSW estate
GrainCorp syndicate withdraws from CBH bid
Chinese buy into live shipper Wellard
NZ crop tech firm eyes ASX listing
China’s ag investment rush leaves us for Brazil

China resumes importing US beef China has followed through with flagged plans to resume importing United States beef, lifting a ban that has existed since mad cow disease was found in the States in 2003.
Indonesia re-opens secondary beef cut market Indonesia has relaxed its trade restrictions on secondary beef cuts, re-opening a market that was worth $42 million to Australian exporters two years ago.
Where the rain falls, broad wool grows The recent rainfall will lead to a change in the micron profile of the Australian wool clip next spring, while boosting production volume and lamb marking rates.
Lamb market’s rain cheque While the favourable season is spurring lamb prices and providing more marketing options for producers, livestock agents are concerned rates are reaching unsustainable levels.
Sclero infections to expand There will be more cases of sclerotinia in canola in areas that do not traditionally have problems with the disease due to the wet spring.
Chickpea contract worries push prices up Chickpea prices have jumped $30 to $50 a tonne above global market values as farmers caught with soggy crops look for alternative grain supplies to fulfill their forward contract commitments.

FARMONLINE NETWORK

AgTrader Search thousands of classified ads ONLINE
Domain Rural Search over 20,000 rural real estate listings online including farms, rural property and acreage for sale.

COMM Bank AGQUIP Australia’s premier industry field day event, the 2015 Commonwealth Bank AgQuip.
Rural BookShop Buy rural and agricultural books and DVDs online.

Farmonline Livestock Connecting Livestock Buyers & Sellers: Your one-stop shop for livestock news, reports and sale listings.
Horse Deals Australia's Horse Trading Magazine. Everything equine - Buy, Sell, Ride.

RURAL NEWS WEBSITES

The Land - NSW     
Farm Weekly - WA     
Queensland Country Life - QLD     
North Queensland Register - Nth QLD     
Stock & Land - VIC     
Stock Journal - SA     

AGRICULTURAL EVENTS

CommBank Agquip
CRT FARMFEST
Farming Small Areas Expo
Central West Machinery Expo
NT FIELD DAYS

MAGAZINES

Australian Dairy Farmer
Turfcraft
ALFA Lotfeeding
Good Fruit and Vegetables