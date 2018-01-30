A SERIES of workshops will take place next month, as Advantage Feeders and Milne Feeds partner up in a bid to boost the profits of beef and sheep farmers.

“Making More Profit from Sheep and Beef” workshops will be held in Tambellup, Wickepin and Calingiri from Tuesday, February 6 to Thursday, February 8 with AgriPartner Consulting principal Hamish Dickson to join the roadshow as guest speaker.

Advantage Feeders managing director Gerard Roney said Mr Dickson would share his extensive knowledge of balancing nutrition for stock grazing dry feed or placed into containment or feedlots,

He will also analyse feed tests of stubble and dry feed and discuss nutrition gaps and cost effective ways to fulfil them.

“There is a great opportunity for potential to increase productivity from the work that a number of different stakeholders in our industry are working on” Mr Roney said.

“Producers are looking for ways to ensure they can provide adequate nutrition to achieve maximum results when the dry feed on hand is continuing to deteriorate through to winter.”

‘The presentations will be providing practical information covering nutrition, supplement feeding strategies and sheep and beef production – having engaging guest speakers of such high calibre will further guarantee that attendees get a lot out of their half day investment.”

Milne Feeds ruminant sales manager Reg Crabb will also present at the workshops, discussing how to balance nutrients in pasture fed animals and how productivity gains are achieved through balanced nutrition and improved summer feed utilisation.

Other topics include the production benefits of feeding a complete ration and options for trading farmers grain with Milne Feeds pellets.

Trials conducted by Advantage Feeders comparing quantities of supplement required with different feeding methods and exploring how pasture utilisation can be increased to lower consumption and increase stocking rates during the feed gap.

Advantage Feeders will also share information on creep feeding and its increased use in Australia.