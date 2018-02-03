 

All needs catered for at Boyanup sale

JODIE RINTOUL
03 Feb, 2018 04:00 AM
Print
Increase Text Size
Decrease Text Size
Comments
0
 
On offer in the sale will be 20 PTIC Angus-Friesian, first-cross heifers from Donnybrook producers G & B Cooper.
On offer in the sale will be 20 PTIC Angus-Friesian, first-cross heifers from Donnybrook producers G & B Cooper.

THERE will be a vast selection of cattle to suit everyone’s needs at this month’s Elders Boyanup store sale.

The sale scheduled for next Friday, February 9, will commence at 1.30pm and will feature 1000 head.

The yarding will include a good line-up of beef cattle – both steers and heifers – and the usual run of Friesian steers and first-cross steers and heifers.

Elders South West livestock manager Michael Carroll said the yarding was going to be a good one with weaners and the usual store cattle being presented.

“The sale will start off with liveweight beef steers and heifers and an assortment of breeds and there are lines suitable for both feeders and graziers,” Mr Carroll said.

“The sale will also feature a large line-up of dairy steers which will be sold liveweight and by appraisal, including a good selection of Friesian poddies.”

The sale will kick off with the beef steer and heifer offering.

A feature in these lines will be a couple of pens of well-bred Angus heifers suitable as future breeders.

They will include 13 Angus heifers from Rosewella Downs, Dardanup.

The 16 to 18-month-old, exceptionally quiet heifers were purchased in by the operation as weaners and grown out.

Elders Boyanup agent Mal Barrett said the line was a top draft of Angus heifers which would make lovely breeding matrons.

“They are vendor guaranteed fit to breed and show good growth and feminine traits,” Mr Barrett said.

Another quality line of Angus heifers which will be ideally suited as future breeders will come from MK & RE Barnes, Dardanup.

The Dardanup operation will present 10 Angus heifers aged 16-18 months which are all unjoined and suitable for breeding.

Mr Barrett said this line had been purchased in as weaners from RF & RE Walker, Wilga and grown out.

“They are a good line of heifers which will make good future breeders,” he said.

The Barnes will also send in 15 Angus and Murray Grey steers in the 16-18mo age range.

Beverley operation Glenroy Trading Co will be one of the biggest vendors in the beef steer and heifer lines with 40 Murray Grey calves (20 steers and 20 heifers).

The 8-10mo silver calves have been bred from the operation’s 105-head breeding herd in which WA Murray Grey genetics are used.

The line is expected to average about 280 kilograms and will have been weaned for 10 days come sale time.

The calves have had a single 7in1 vaccination, B12 and selenium and Vitamin A, D and E treatments.

Syd Wheatley & Son, Bridgetown, will present 40 calves when it trucks in 20 black Simmental steers alongside 10 Simmental steers and 10 Simmental heifers, which are all 8-10mo.

The final big vendor in the beef section will be Ferguson Valley operation HW Griffiths & Co, which will present 30 Angus heifers.

The 8-10mo heifers will weigh 320-340kg and will be ideal for feedlotting or grass fattening.

The Friesian steer line-up will have a good range of steers to suit all buyers, ranging in age from four to 24 months.

Offering bigger lines in the older age bracket will be Dudinalup Pastoral, Nannup, which will present 30 steers (20-24mo), while GG & GG Miller, Nannup, will offer 32 head (18-20mo) and Alf & Rose Russo Family Trust, Busselton, will truck in 30 steers (18-20mo) which were purchased in and grown out.

In the 10-14mo age bracket, the bigger offerings will come from RW & KM Oates, Busselton, 30 head (10-12mo) and Jesmond Dairy, 25 head (12-14mo).

In the poddie offering, Scott River operation First Australian Farmland will feature heavily with 100 Friesian steers and 50 Friesian cross steers.

Both lines are owner-bred and come from the operation’s 1200-head milking herd and are aged 4-6mo.

Both lines have been drenched and received a B12 treatment.

Karridale dairy Peninsula Downs will also be a big vendor of poddies in the sale with 60 owner-bred poddies (4-6mo) - 30 Friesians and 30 Friesian cross.

Tutunup operation Negus Enterprises will truck in its monthly draft this time consisting of 50 Friesian steers aged 4-6mo which have been dehorned and had all the health treatments.

Another regular monthly vendor West & Haggerty, Capel, will also feature with a large line of poddies when it trucks in 30 Friesian steers and six Montbeliarde steers all aged 3-4mo.

The steers are all owner-bred and have had all the work done meaning they are just waiting to go out in the paddock and grow.

They have been drenched, vaccinated and dehorned.

In the mated first-cross female section of the sale, a line of 20 PTIC Angus-Friesian, first-cross heifers from G & B Cooper, Donnybrook, shouldn’t be missed.

The line was purchased in at 16-18mo from Tasca Holdings, Boyanup and are PTIC to Angus bull following a short 34-day joining.

The line is due to calve from May 13 to June 13.

Mr Barrett said the heifers from the Coopers are a nice even line and would suit buyers looking for a later calving.

Page:
1
2
3
single page
FarmWeekly

POST A COMMENT

Screen name *
Email address *
Remember me?
Comment *
 

PHOTOS & VIDEOS

Balingup Small Machinery Field Day See how was at the annual event on April 22.
Dairy Innovation Day Dairy Innovation Day, Busselton, May 4

BLOGS

COMMENTS

light grey arrow
We offer a wide range of cannabis strains and products in a clean, safe environment. To provide
light grey arrow
Mr Eryk Fyrwald probably regards any opposition against thiamethoxam as political, even if
light grey arrow
Stop lending to them period
Profit down, but rebounding Nufarm is seeking acquisitions
Bayer’s $88b Monsanto merger bites Aussie cotton R&D
Agrium merger makes super-sized fertiliser parent for Landmark
China’s Rifa pays $55m to beef up its NSW estate
GrainCorp syndicate withdraws from CBH bid
Chinese buy into live shipper Wellard
NZ crop tech firm eyes ASX listing
China’s ag investment rush leaves us for Brazil

China resumes importing US beef China has followed through with flagged plans to resume importing United States beef, lifting a ban that has existed since mad cow disease was found in the States in 2003.
Indonesia re-opens secondary beef cut market Indonesia has relaxed its trade restrictions on secondary beef cuts, re-opening a market that was worth $42 million to Australian exporters two years ago.
Where the rain falls, broad wool grows The recent rainfall will lead to a change in the micron profile of the Australian wool clip next spring, while boosting production volume and lamb marking rates.
Lamb market’s rain cheque While the favourable season is spurring lamb prices and providing more marketing options for producers, livestock agents are concerned rates are reaching unsustainable levels.
Sclero infections to expand There will be more cases of sclerotinia in canola in areas that do not traditionally have problems with the disease due to the wet spring.
Chickpea contract worries push prices up Chickpea prices have jumped $30 to $50 a tonne above global market values as farmers caught with soggy crops look for alternative grain supplies to fulfill their forward contract commitments.

FARMONLINE NETWORK

AgTrader Search thousands of classified ads ONLINE
Domain Rural Search over 20,000 rural real estate listings online including farms, rural property and acreage for sale.

COMM Bank AGQUIP Australia’s premier industry field day event, the 2015 Commonwealth Bank AgQuip.
Rural BookShop Buy rural and agricultural books and DVDs online.

Farmonline Livestock Connecting Livestock Buyers & Sellers: Your one-stop shop for livestock news, reports and sale listings.
Horse Deals Australia's Horse Trading Magazine. Everything equine - Buy, Sell, Ride.

RURAL NEWS WEBSITES

The Land - NSW     
Farm Weekly - WA     
Queensland Country Life - QLD     
North Queensland Register - Nth QLD     
Stock & Land - VIC     
Stock Journal - SA     

AGRICULTURAL EVENTS

CommBank Agquip
CRT FARMFEST
Farming Small Areas Expo
Central West Machinery Expo
NT FIELD DAYS

MAGAZINES

Australian Dairy Farmer
Turfcraft
ALFA Lotfeeding
Good Fruit and Vegetables