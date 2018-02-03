THERE will be a vast selection of cattle to suit everyone’s needs at this month’s Elders Boyanup store sale.

The sale scheduled for next Friday, February 9, will commence at 1.30pm and will feature 1000 head.

The yarding will include a good line-up of beef cattle – both steers and heifers – and the usual run of Friesian steers and first-cross steers and heifers.

Elders South West livestock manager Michael Carroll said the yarding was going to be a good one with weaners and the usual store cattle being presented.

“The sale will start off with liveweight beef steers and heifers and an assortment of breeds and there are lines suitable for both feeders and graziers,” Mr Carroll said.

“The sale will also feature a large line-up of dairy steers which will be sold liveweight and by appraisal, including a good selection of Friesian poddies.”

The sale will kick off with the beef steer and heifer offering.

A feature in these lines will be a couple of pens of well-bred Angus heifers suitable as future breeders.

They will include 13 Angus heifers from Rosewella Downs, Dardanup.

The 16 to 18-month-old, exceptionally quiet heifers were purchased in by the operation as weaners and grown out.

Elders Boyanup agent Mal Barrett said the line was a top draft of Angus heifers which would make lovely breeding matrons.

“They are vendor guaranteed fit to breed and show good growth and feminine traits,” Mr Barrett said.

Another quality line of Angus heifers which will be ideally suited as future breeders will come from MK & RE Barnes, Dardanup.

The Dardanup operation will present 10 Angus heifers aged 16-18 months which are all unjoined and suitable for breeding.

Mr Barrett said this line had been purchased in as weaners from RF & RE Walker, Wilga and grown out.

“They are a good line of heifers which will make good future breeders,” he said.

The Barnes will also send in 15 Angus and Murray Grey steers in the 16-18mo age range.

Beverley operation Glenroy Trading Co will be one of the biggest vendors in the beef steer and heifer lines with 40 Murray Grey calves (20 steers and 20 heifers).