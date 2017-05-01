LINES of four-year-old Merino ewes hit a top of $167 at last week’s Wandibirrup Grazing Company flock reduction sale at Beaufort River.

Buyers at the Humphries family sale were greeted with quality, consistent lines of 3-5yo mated Merino ewes and while prices didn’t reach the record heights of sales held earlier in the month, they still reflected the current buoyancy in the sheep market.

Everyone in attendance agreed that the lack of rain in recent weeks had probably restricted prices to some extent, but when 4700 ewes gross almost $800,000 – at an average of $161 – it is pretty hard not to get excited about the future of the WA sheep market.

The ewes were offered, mated to either Suffolk or Merino rams, and were to be pregnancy scanned in the week following the sale, with delivery to be made as of April 28.

All ewes offered were February shorn, drenched with Cydectin in December and backlined off shears with Avenge in late February/early March.

A sample of the ewes weighed 61 kilograms on average with a fat score of 2-4 and their average wool cut was 6.2kg of 19.5-20.8 micron wool. The wool sold for an average price of 1563c/kg clean.

The $167 top was paid twice, with the first line of 350 4yo ewes offered hitting that mark.

These 3-4yo ewes were mated to Suffolk rams and were bought by Karma Downs, Narrogin.

A line of 4yo ewes, also mated to Suffolk rams, also made $167 selling to ME Gibbs & Co, Boyup Brook.

Buyer Mal Gibbs said he had just bought a neighbouring farm and was looking for ewes to stock it.

“They were good quality ewes and I was expecting to pay a bit more than what I did, so I am pretty happy with the lines I bought today,” he said.

Mr Gibbs bought 1050 ewes in total at the sale, paying $164 and $160 for two other lines of 4yo ewes that were also mated to Suffolk rams.

The second top price of $166 was paid for the very last line of ewes offered.

This was a line of 3-4yo Quailerup West blood ewes that were mated to Quailerup West and Centre Plus rams.