 

Beef heifers achieve $1380 top at Boyanup

ROB FRANCIS
13 Jan, 2018 04:00 AM
Jim Firns (left), Boddington, inspected the cattle with Landmark Williams agent Ben Kealy before the Boyanup store sale. Trading as Oldpenny Holdings, Mr Firns sold several lines of cattle to a top of $1037 for nine beef heifers.

Gordon Hydenrych (left), Donnybrook, pictured while selecting suitable steers for his Donnybrook property with his Landmark Donnybrook representative Dean Taaffe and went on to secure several pens of cattle during the sale.

THE Landmark store cattle sale at Boyanup was certainly a case of something for everyone.

A total of 1400 head of cattle were penned and they ranged from lightweight ex-pastoral cows to top quality South West cattle, including beef heifers, quality Friesian steers and cows and calves of various ages.

Buying strength saw live exporters, lotfeeders, graziers and agents all secure stock.

Landmark South West agents and staff had a week to be proud of with this sale grossing $1.284 million, resulting in the week turning over in the vicinity of $3 million dollars.

Friesian steers selling liveweight topped at $1143 and 236c/kg, with those selling appraisal making up to $875.

Beef steers reached $1300 and 362c/kg while beef heifers knocked them off when selling to $1380 and 334c/kg.

A good selection of mated beef heifers topped at $1750 while various aged cows were close behind at $1700.

The offering of cows and calves was as varied in quality as in price, with local older cows and calves topping at $1350.

The sale started with a pen of 12 Friesian steers sold by

I & C Tognela, with Gem Grazing paying the top price of $1143 when the 544kg steers reached 210c/kg.

A pen of 10, weighing 562kg from Aberbechan Farm, then sold to Western Meat Packers (WMP) for $1114 and 198c/kg.

They were followed by another 11 from the same vendor weighing 536kg that sold to Errol Gardiner, Landmark Brunswick, at $1094.

Later Aberbechan sold two pens of 12 steers to CT Hynes & Co, Waterloo, for $1088 and $1028 for 210c/kg and 216c/kg respectively.

Steers with a Serpentine PIC returned $1057 and $1048 for Atwell Pty Ltd when bought by Mr Gardiner and Johnson Meats.

Lou Tuia, Melrose Enterprises, Donnybrook, paid $1084 for nine Atwell steers as well as the next pen for $1046, both at 206c/kg.

Eight smooth steers weighing 571kg from Tony Celisano went to Johnson Meats when they sold for $1131 and 198c/kg.

The top of 236c/kg was paid by Lexden Park, Capel, for a pen of nine weighing 383kg that returned $905 for MJ Lynch, Donnybrook.

The beef steers saw Rodney Galati, buying for Galati Family Trust and Livestock Shipping Service (LSS) change into top gear and secure large numbers of suitable cattle for requirement.

These included the first pen selling for $1228 for a single steer weighing 370kg from

C & B Morgan, Bridgetown, that sold at 332c/kg.

Also a pen of 12 Angus weighing 370kg from Hilltop Park, Boddington, cost Galati Family Trust $1015 at 274c/kg.

Ralph Mosca, Landmark Harvey, paid $1180 for 11 Hilltop Park steers with Gem Grazing taking a pen for $1060.

Melrose Enterprises lifted the limits on a single Red Angus steer weighing 520kg from BG & G Hart, paying $1300 at 250c/kg.

Welldon Beef, Williams and Kalgrains, Wannamal, both purchased numerous lots along with Galati Family Trust and LSS.

Landmark agents Ralph Mosca, Jamie Abbs, Richard Pollock, Errol Gardiner and Ben Cooper all helped to keep values equal to higher on recent sales.

The beef heifers saw a top of $1380 paid for three heavyweight Charolais weighing 557kg bought by Gem Grazing at 248c/kg.

The top of 334c/kg went to a line of 10 Angus showing breeding potential and weighing 389kg from C & NC Staniforth-Smith, Boyup Brook, bought by Mal Barrett, Elders Boyanup, for $1300.

Welldon Beef bid to 290c/kg for 10 Limousin cross heifers sold by JD Wilmot, Nillup, with the 353kg heifers costing $1024.

Three similar heifers from Tuia and Folatti went to LSS for $1128.

Appraisal dairy steers sold to $875 for 14 from HM McKay when bought by PR Lofthouse, Wokalup.

G & J Haworth saw their 12 steers go to Mr Gardiner for $850 to be next best return.

Mated beef heifers topped at $1750 when Sylvania Farms, Donnybrook, snapped up the four Charolais from Pine Creek Cattle Co.

Mr Abbs paid $1400 for four Limousin sold by Hull & King before adding seven Angus at $1550, sold by TP Aldridge while Mr Cooper bought four soft Shorthorn heifers sold by GJ & AL Angilley, with these equalling the top of $1750 when the last mated heifer pen sold.

Mr Pollock added five Angus cows from the Aldridge offering, paying the top of $1700.

Landmark agents buying cows included Dean Taaffe, Donnybrook, seven Angus from the Aldridge section at $1550 with Ben Kealy, Williams, taking six for $1600, before adding 10 Charolais from Keith Adams that cost $1450.

Wayne Hams, Landmark Busselton, outlaid $1500 for the pen of five Murray Grey cows.

The best return in the mixed offering of cows and calves was $1350 for five Angus units sold account SP & LD Harris.

