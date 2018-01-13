THE Landmark store cattle sale at Boyanup was certainly a case of something for everyone.

A total of 1400 head of cattle were penned and they ranged from lightweight ex-pastoral cows to top quality South West cattle, including beef heifers, quality Friesian steers and cows and calves of various ages.

Buying strength saw live exporters, lotfeeders, graziers and agents all secure stock.

Landmark South West agents and staff had a week to be proud of with this sale grossing $1.284 million, resulting in the week turning over in the vicinity of $3 million dollars.

Friesian steers selling liveweight topped at $1143 and 236c/kg, with those selling appraisal making up to $875.

Beef steers reached $1300 and 362c/kg while beef heifers knocked them off when selling to $1380 and 334c/kg.

A good selection of mated beef heifers topped at $1750 while various aged cows were close behind at $1700.

The offering of cows and calves was as varied in quality as in price, with local older cows and calves topping at $1350.

The sale started with a pen of 12 Friesian steers sold by

I & C Tognela, with Gem Grazing paying the top price of $1143 when the 544kg steers reached 210c/kg.

A pen of 10, weighing 562kg from Aberbechan Farm, then sold to Western Meat Packers (WMP) for $1114 and 198c/kg.

They were followed by another 11 from the same vendor weighing 536kg that sold to Errol Gardiner, Landmark Brunswick, at $1094.

Later Aberbechan sold two pens of 12 steers to CT Hynes & Co, Waterloo, for $1088 and $1028 for 210c/kg and 216c/kg respectively.

Steers with a Serpentine PIC returned $1057 and $1048 for Atwell Pty Ltd when bought by Mr Gardiner and Johnson Meats.

Lou Tuia, Melrose Enterprises, Donnybrook, paid $1084 for nine Atwell steers as well as the next pen for $1046, both at 206c/kg.

Eight smooth steers weighing 571kg from Tony Celisano went to Johnson Meats when they sold for $1131 and 198c/kg.

The top of 236c/kg was paid by Lexden Park, Capel, for a pen of nine weighing 383kg that returned $905 for MJ Lynch, Donnybrook.