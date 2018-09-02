FOLLOWING a week of uncertainty in the WA sheep industry, there was certainly no hesitation from commercial breeders at the first ram sale of the season.

Farmers from all around the district turned up to Phil and Robyn Jones’ Bruce Rock property for their annual Belka Valley Poll Merino ram sale, ensuring every ram was snapped up and bulked out their breeding requirements.

Elders stud stock representative and auctioneer Nathan King said despite some recent hurdles in the sheep industry, it was business as usual for WA sheep breeders who were keen to capture the latest and greatest genetics available from Belka Valley.

“We are very pleased with the total clearance today, particularly for the first sale of the year,” Mr King said.

“There are still some hurdles facing the industry, so for buyers to turn up and pay good values for their ram requirements, it shows plenty of faith in the current wool and meat markets.”

All 69 of the 2017-drop Belka Valley rams sold under the hammer for a gross of $93,600, with buyers paying an average price of $1357 to secure their share.

Prices hovered around the top end of the scale for the first 21 shed prepared rams, averaging $2062, and it was nearing the end of the first run where the $3800 top price ram was found.

Competition picked up the pace once the ninth ram was offered, with plenty of bidders recognising the breeding potential of the large, plain-bodied sire before them.

It was regular top price buyers Nick and Pam Spark,

D & MA Spark & Co, Bonnie Rock, who chased the sire the hardest, securing it for the $3800 price tag.

The ram’s wool measurements included 18.3 micron, 2.8 SD, 15.3 CV and a comfort factor of 99.9 per cent.

No surprise then that the ram’s well-nourished, white, bright wool was one of the biggest drawcards for the Sparks’, in addition to the large, square body frame upon which it grew.

“We like the frame of Belka Valley rams and the progeny is always true to type,” Mr Spark said.