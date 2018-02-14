ANOTHER million dollar sale was achieved at the final weaner sale for Landmark at Boyanup last week, when 1157 cattle were penned to gross just on $1.1 million and average $952 in a decent lift on the past couple of sales at Boyanup in late 2017.

Within a couple of weeks Landmark alone has conducted sales at Boyanup returning more than $4.5m.

Buying strength was spread over agents, lotfeeders and live export with graziers managing to secure some as well.

Considerably above advertised numbers of 800 the better quality of both steers and heifers were strong with only extra lightweight and lower quality heifers lacking strong support.

Gandy Timbers, Manjimup, offered the first five pens of black steer calves, with the first two pens going to Semini Enterprises.

The first 12 steers weighed 413kg and sold for $1215 at 294c/kg.

The next 12 weighing 390kg made $1146 and 294c/kg also.

Ralph Mosca, Landmark Harvey, then bid to 312c/kg and 310c/kg for the next two pens costing $1178 and $1174, buying for a Wheatbelt lotfeeder.

Landmark Boyup Brook agent Jamie Abbs then paid $1063 at 312c/kg for the last 12 weighing 341kg.

Lotfeeder purchases were strong on the early heavier calves, with Semini adding eight Angus from RW & TJ Hull, with the 403kg steers costing $1201 at 298c/kg.

The top price of $1253 was paid by local lotfeeders, L & S Maiolo, Donnybrook, when the 415kg Charolais cross calves from Harvey Springs Estate made 302c/kg.

Landmark Waroona agent Richard Pollock took the bulk buyer prize after being hard pressed by Rodney Galati buying mainly for Livestock Shipping Services (LSS).

Early buys by Mr Pollock were 15 grey steers from Westbourne Holdings for $1025 when the 329kg steers sold at 312c/kg.

Landmark WA commercial livestock manager Darren Chatley to secured several lots for Great Southern lotfeeders, paying $1136 and 308c/kg for 14 sleek Simmental cross from GC & CA Brown, Cundinup, first up.

Nine Angus sold account Prenton Park, Capel, joined these for $1206 and 312c/kg also.