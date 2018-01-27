 

CCA outlines plan for a new direction

SHAN GOODWIN
27 Jan, 2018 04:00 AM
Print
Increase Text Size
Decrease Text Size
Comments
0
 
Cattle Council of Australia president Howard Smith and chief executive officer Margo Andrae.
Cattle Council of Australia president Howard Smith and chief executive officer Margo Andrae.

PEAK grass fed producer lobby group, the Cattle Council of Australia (CCA) has promised a more demographic model, greater transparency, increased representation and more accountability as it reinvents itself.

It’s decision to break from government-endorsed efforts to create a new producer advocate group called Cattle Australia was not taken lightly, CCA chief executive officer Margo Andrae said.

Far from discounting the views and desires of producers, senators and ministers, CCA has listened and learned and is set on delivering the type of organisation demanded, she said.

The unanimous support by State Farming Organisations (SFOs) meant the new-look CCA would have a funding stream but it was also recognition the existing model needed to be enhanced.

Ms Andrae said the bottom line was it was time to get on with the job of talking cattle business rather than restructure.

CCA was a key member of a committee tasked with designing and seeing to fruition Cattle Australia, which would bring into the fold the numerous smaller breakaway producer groups and operate under a direct-elected model.

This has been the recommendation of at least two beef industry senate inquiries and also appears to be the overwhelming preference of producers.

Ms Andrae said CCA still supported that type of body.

It just believes the best road there is via a restructure of what currently exists.

“The reality is after three years we no longer believed the committee tasked with designing the new structure had the ability to deliver, not because of a lack of will, but because of a lack of long term sustainable funding,” Ms Andrae said.

“Creating a new organisation only to have it fail almost immediately would have put the grassfed beef industry, and grassfed producers, in an even worse position.”

Instead, CCA will go it alone and in the process undergo a total reset, she said.

Opportunities would be developed for increased direct member involvement at all levels within the council’s representative structure and it was even envisaged an independent chair would soon head the organisation.

“We believe that we can build on what we have, continue to service our members, defend the beef industry and become more accountable to grass-fed levy payers everywhere,” Ms Andrae said.

CCA has also outlined significant changes made since the 2014 senate inquiry into grassfed levies – in line with its recommendations – which include the creation of the direct membership, the ability for direct members to nominate for the independent director positions, a voting structure for directors, a framework which ensures consultation with producers on key areas including animal health and welfare, marketing, market access and trade, industry systems and research and development and the ability for both SFOs and direct members to nominate for the consultative committees.

“CCA have recognised the need to increase communications with all stakeholders as a key priority for 2018 and the need to continue to improve the effectiveness of the organisation around policy development, advocacy and levy oversight,” Ms Andrae said.

“For those out there who still have doubts – we are saying to you, there will be avenues for your voice to be heard and we will be listening.

“As an industry, we must unite and acknowledge we aren’t always going to agree but we are better off together than apart.

“Join an SFO, or join us directly, and support us in fighting for our industry, not against it.”

Page:
1
2
single page
FarmWeekly

POST A COMMENT

Screen name *
Email address *
Remember me?
Comment *
 

PHOTOS & VIDEOS

Balingup Small Machinery Field Day See how was at the annual event on April 22.
Dairy Innovation Day Dairy Innovation Day, Busselton, May 4

BLOGS

COMMENTS

light grey arrow
We offer a wide range of cannabis strains and products in a clean, safe environment. To provide
light grey arrow
Mr Eryk Fyrwald probably regards any opposition against thiamethoxam as political, even if
light grey arrow
Stop lending to them period
Profit down, but rebounding Nufarm is seeking acquisitions
Bayer’s $88b Monsanto merger bites Aussie cotton R&D
Agrium merger makes super-sized fertiliser parent for Landmark
China’s Rifa pays $55m to beef up its NSW estate
GrainCorp syndicate withdraws from CBH bid
Chinese buy into live shipper Wellard
NZ crop tech firm eyes ASX listing
China’s ag investment rush leaves us for Brazil

China resumes importing US beef China has followed through with flagged plans to resume importing United States beef, lifting a ban that has existed since mad cow disease was found in the States in 2003.
Indonesia re-opens secondary beef cut market Indonesia has relaxed its trade restrictions on secondary beef cuts, re-opening a market that was worth $42 million to Australian exporters two years ago.
Where the rain falls, broad wool grows The recent rainfall will lead to a change in the micron profile of the Australian wool clip next spring, while boosting production volume and lamb marking rates.
Lamb market’s rain cheque While the favourable season is spurring lamb prices and providing more marketing options for producers, livestock agents are concerned rates are reaching unsustainable levels.
Sclero infections to expand There will be more cases of sclerotinia in canola in areas that do not traditionally have problems with the disease due to the wet spring.
Chickpea contract worries push prices up Chickpea prices have jumped $30 to $50 a tonne above global market values as farmers caught with soggy crops look for alternative grain supplies to fulfill their forward contract commitments.

FARMONLINE NETWORK

AgTrader Search thousands of classified ads ONLINE
Domain Rural Search over 20,000 rural real estate listings online including farms, rural property and acreage for sale.

COMM Bank AGQUIP Australia’s premier industry field day event, the 2015 Commonwealth Bank AgQuip.
Rural BookShop Buy rural and agricultural books and DVDs online.

Farmonline Livestock Connecting Livestock Buyers & Sellers: Your one-stop shop for livestock news, reports and sale listings.
Horse Deals Australia's Horse Trading Magazine. Everything equine - Buy, Sell, Ride.

RURAL NEWS WEBSITES

The Land - NSW     
Farm Weekly - WA     
Queensland Country Life - QLD     
North Queensland Register - Nth QLD     
Stock & Land - VIC     
Stock Journal - SA     

AGRICULTURAL EVENTS

CommBank Agquip
CRT FARMFEST
Farming Small Areas Expo
Central West Machinery Expo
NT FIELD DAYS

MAGAZINES

Australian Dairy Farmer
Turfcraft
ALFA Lotfeeding
Good Fruit and Vegetables