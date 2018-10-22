ANOTHER Billandri ram sale was completed two weeks ago and another strong and consistent result was posted with the Sandilands family offering up their usual 200 Poll Merino rams that recorded a 100 per cent clearance and a $1279 average.

As always buyers were offered every ounce of information to better their ram selections, with ASBVs posted on each ram, as well as raw wool test measurements.

It is a formula that long-term Billandri clients have become accustomed to and with many of these loyal clients back again at the sale to operate on the line-up, it is a clear reflection that the recipe is working.

The offering contained quality rams from start to finish.

When tested in early June the Billandri rams recorded an average greasy fleece weight of 5.3kg, a 70.83 yield, a clean fleece weight of 3.78kg and a 17.5 micron average.

They also averaged 20.1 CV and 99.8pc comfort factor (CF) and when weighed in early October, the sale team had an average body weight of 85kg.

This year’s result ticked all the boxes when compared to last year, with the average up by $118 on 2017, where 200 rams were also sold at an average of $1161.

This increase in average saw the gross jump from $232,200 to $255,800 this year, while the top price was up $400 from $4600 to $5000 this year.

Top price buyer Malcolm Wornum, Tenterden, farms just down the road from the Billandri stud and said he has been buying Billandri genetics off and on for the past six years.

“I usually pick out a good one and pay a bit more for it to breed my own rams for my commercial Merino ewe flock,” Mr Wornum said.

“This ram stood out for his frame size, beautiful wool and good conformation.

“His figures were also a standout and I use both figures and the physical appearance of the ram to make my selections.”

The top price ram was found in lot four and recorded wool tests of 18.3 micron, 19.7 CV and 99.8pc CF.

It weighed in at 98kg and had a clean fleece weight percentage of 132.