 

Complete Billandri clearance tops $5000

TRAVIS KING
22 Oct, 2018 01:00 PM
With the $5000 top-priced ram sold at the Billandri on-property sale last week were Billandri stud co-principal Geoff Sandilands (left), buyer Malcolm Wornum, Tenterden and Landmark Mt Barker agent and auctioneer Charlie Staite.
ANOTHER Billandri ram sale was completed two weeks ago and another strong and consistent result was posted with the Sandilands family offering up their usual 200 Poll Merino rams that recorded a 100 per cent clearance and a $1279 average.

As always buyers were offered every ounce of information to better their ram selections, with ASBVs posted on each ram, as well as raw wool test measurements.

It is a formula that long-term Billandri clients have become accustomed to and with many of these loyal clients back again at the sale to operate on the line-up, it is a clear reflection that the recipe is working.

The offering contained quality rams from start to finish.

When tested in early June the Billandri rams recorded an average greasy fleece weight of 5.3kg, a 70.83 yield, a clean fleece weight of 3.78kg and a 17.5 micron average.

They also averaged 20.1 CV and 99.8pc comfort factor (CF) and when weighed in early October, the sale team had an average body weight of 85kg.

This year’s result ticked all the boxes when compared to last year, with the average up by $118 on 2017, where 200 rams were also sold at an average of $1161.

This increase in average saw the gross jump from $232,200 to $255,800 this year, while the top price was up $400 from $4600 to $5000 this year.

Top price buyer Malcolm Wornum, Tenterden, farms just down the road from the Billandri stud and said he has been buying Billandri genetics off and on for the past six years.

“I usually pick out a good one and pay a bit more for it to breed my own rams for my commercial Merino ewe flock,” Mr Wornum said.

“This ram stood out for his frame size, beautiful wool and good conformation.

“His figures were also a standout and I use both figures and the physical appearance of the ram to make my selections.”

The top price ram was found in lot four and recorded wool tests of 18.3 micron, 19.7 CV and 99.8pc CF.

It weighed in at 98kg and had a clean fleece weight percentage of 132.

In terms of ASBVs, the ram had a -0.2 EMD, a 0.3 FAT and was 158 on the Merino Production Index (MP+).

The crowd then had to wait until lot 21 to see the second top price of $4700 set, with last year’s top price ram buyer Michael White, White Family Trust, Tambellup, the successful bidder.

This ram was a Billandri 130087 son that was dropped on July 14, 2017 and recorded a wool test of 18.1 micron, 18.2 CV and 99.9pc CF.

It had one of the highest clean fleece weight measurements in the shed at 196pc and was one of the heavier rams weighing in at 101.5kg.

It recorded an MP+ of 152.

Interestingly this ram’s sire also sired the top price ram that Mr White bought at last year’s sale, proving the bloodline is achieving results for the Tambellup operation.

Also paying to higher values was RF & MR Bilney, Kojonup, who went to $2900 and $2600 within their five-ram haul.

The Bilney’s top price ram tested at 16.9 micron, 21.9 CV and 100pc CF and was also carrying good frame size at a 100.5kg body weight.

As always at the Billandri sale there was a good spread of buyers, from Eneabba to Esperance and all areas in between.

It was JJ & JA Sexton, Kojonup, that was the biggest buyer on the day taking home 19 rams in total.

Repeat Billandri clients, the Sextons went to a top of $1900 to fill their requirements.

Also taking a big haul of rams was Glenorchy Holdings, Beverley, which bought 14, while Colin Murray and Co, Tincurrin, purchased 13 at auction.

Russell McKay, Elders stud stock, was back again to bid on behalf of S Sadler & Co, Wongan Hills, and he picked up 12 rams for the Wheatbelt operation to a top of $1200.

Also taking home 12 rams was another repeat Billandri buyer, Indinup Pastoral Co, Katanning.

Mark and Sonia Addis, Gordon River Grazing, have been loyal Billandri clients for close to 17 years and said the quality of the rams and the amount of information on offer on each lot kept them coming back.

“I love the fact that they present ASBVs for each ram and that enables me to pick my way through the catalogue to select the best rams for my operation,” Mr Addis said.

“I am looking to breed plain-bodied sheep with a fine micron and at the sale today I was looking for the heavier rams as I want to get my wether lambs up and away earlier.

“We are looking at moving to not mulesing in the future so in recent years I have taken a particular interest in dag scores and this has influenced my buying decisions.”

Landmark Mt Barker agent and auctioneer on the day Charlie Staite said it was another successful sale.

“I don’t think we had one ram that dropped to the reserve price for the whole auction, which is a sign of a strong sale and it probably reflects where the wool market is currently,” he said.

FarmWeekly

