IN the market for feeder, grass or breeding cattle?
Then there is no better place to start than the Elders April store cattle sale at the Boyanup saleyards on Friday, April 20, 2018.
Commencing at 1pm, the sale will see about 1150 head of locally-bred cattle featuring a diverse range of weights and breeding to suit any production type.
Beef steers and heifers ranging from six to 18 months will make up a fair chunk of the yarding along with a good number of Friesian and first cross steers across the ages from poddies to 18 months.
There are some good opportunities to secure breeding cattle with specially selected lines in the beef heifer run, first cross heifers and a number of cow and calf units.
Elders sale co-ordinator and Busselton representative Clint Gartrell said on the back of an average season and a break on the horizon, this month’s Elders store sale is set to include quality lines of feeder beef steers and heifers.
He said a large line-up of Friesian steers to be included ranging from four-months-old through to 18 months presents an opportunity for any grazier to stock up before the break.
“For breeder producers out there, there will be cow and calf units available, also a small quality selection of first cross heifers, vet checked and suitable to breed,” Clint said.
“Given reasonably strong results over the last few months the market should hold and maintain until we see a break in the next month or two.
“There are ample opportunities to purchase good quality stock without breaking the bank, if you are lucky enough to have grass at home, now is the time to buy with confidence.”
Offering the biggest draft of cattle at the sale will be the Fry family, Crendon Irrigation, Donnybrook, with a total draft of 160 steers and heifers.
Broken down the consignment will consist of 120 Angus steers and 40 Angus, Murray Grey and Chargrey heifers.
The bulk of the Fry’s steers are owner bred with a couple of the lines bought in as young weaner cattle from local sales.
The steer draft is estimated to weigh from 350 to 400kg.
The Blackrock Angus-bred steers are aged 10 to 12 months and since being weaned in December/January have recorded 0.7kg per day average weight gain across the sale draft.
The steers were drenched at weaning and received a 5in1 vaccine and have been grazing Kikyu and white clover-based pastures with some supplementary hay.
The heifer draft is made up mainly of locally sourced weaned cattle and will include a specially selected line of Angus heifers recommended for breeding.
These selected heifers are estimated at 350-380kg and are at mating age, weight and condition.
The Wilson family’s Yornup Holdings, Yornup, is another prominent vendor in the sale with a draft of 100 Black Simmental cross steers and heifers.
The Yornup draft is bred on Bonnydale genetics and will consist of 75 steers aged eight to 14 months and 25 heifers aged 10 to 12 months.
Bridgetown producers Syd Wheatley & Son will also be offering Bonnydale bred Black Simmental cross steers at the sale with 23 steers aged 8-10 months nominated.
MJ & SA Ward, Gelorup, will be offering a Charolais draft at the sale with 19 steers and 17 heifers aged six to eight months being trucked in.
A draft of 10 Angus steers and 20 Angus heifers aged 10-12 months will be offered by RB McNab & Co, Scott River, while A & K Bashford, Busselton, has 12 Limousin cross steers and 12 heifers of the same breeding aged 12-14 months nominated.
The biggest offering of dairy steers will descend from the Karridale paddocks of the Woodhouse family.
The 60 young Friesian cross steer calves are aged four to six months and the family will also have 20 Angus-Friesian heifers aged 8-10 months in the sale.
The calves are all owner bred and part of an annual draft from the family’s Peninsula Downs dairy.
The Harris family, Palmdale Investments, Paradise, will also offer a bigger draft of young Friesian steers at the sale.
The 46 Friesian steers aged eight to 10 months were purchased from local sales to utilise the later part of the irrigation season but have to be moved on with cattle coming in from another property.
Regular sale vendors Negus Enterprises, Tutunup, will offer 50 four to six-month-old Friesian steers at the sale along with RW & KM Oates, Busselton, with 30 Friesian steers aged eight to 10 months.
Other regulars Kaleden Farms, Harvey, will offer 25 Friesian steers, 12 Angus-Friesian cross steers and 12 Hereford-Friesian cross steers all aged six to eight months.
PG & MC Italiano, Harvey, has 25 Angus-Friesian heifers aged 10-12 months marked for the sale while DH Lindberg, Busselton, has nominated a line of 15 Murray Grey-Friesian heifers.
The Lindberg’s 14-16 month old heifers have been vet checked and are suitable to breed.