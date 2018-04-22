IN the market for feeder, grass or breeding cattle?

Then there is no better place to start than the Elders April store cattle sale at the Boyanup saleyards on Friday, April 20, 2018.

Commencing at 1pm, the sale will see about 1150 head of locally-bred cattle featuring a diverse range of weights and breeding to suit any production type.

Beef steers and heifers ranging from six to 18 months will make up a fair chunk of the yarding along with a good number of Friesian and first cross steers across the ages from poddies to 18 months.

There are some good opportunities to secure breeding cattle with specially selected lines in the beef heifer run, first cross heifers and a number of cow and calf units.

Elders sale co-ordinator and Busselton representative Clint Gartrell said on the back of an average season and a break on the horizon, this month’s Elders store sale is set to include quality lines of feeder beef steers and heifers.

He said a large line-up of Friesian steers to be included ranging from four-months-old through to 18 months presents an opportunity for any grazier to stock up before the break.

“For breeder producers out there, there will be cow and calf units available, also a small quality selection of first cross heifers, vet checked and suitable to breed,” Clint said.

“Given reasonably strong results over the last few months the market should hold and maintain until we see a break in the next month or two.

“There are ample opportunities to purchase good quality stock without breaking the bank, if you are lucky enough to have grass at home, now is the time to buy with confidence.”

Offering the biggest draft of cattle at the sale will be the Fry family, Crendon Irrigation, Donnybrook, with a total draft of 160 steers and heifers.

Broken down the consignment will consist of 120 Angus steers and 40 Angus, Murray Grey and Chargrey heifers.

The bulk of the Fry’s steers are owner bred with a couple of the lines bought in as young weaner cattle from local sales.