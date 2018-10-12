AFTER lying dormant for more than nine years, the Kondinin saleyards were once again buzzing with life last week.
It was thanks to the Westcoast Wool & Livestock team assembling the best of the best Merino ewes and wether lambs in the area for its first Kondinin ewe and lamb sale.
A huge crowd took their time to wander through the exceptional yarding of 6373 Merino ewes and lambs and make their selections, willing to pay top dollar for top quality breeders.
The mature ewes averaged $150, while prices were pushed passed the coveted $200 mark for a standout line of 1.5yo Merino ewes offered by Ron, Ruth and Winston Dunwell, Dunwell & Son, Yealering.
Living up to their surname, the Dunwells surely thought they had done very well after Bruce Sewell, JW Sewell & Co, Pingelly, pursued their 673 1.5yo Merino ewes until they were knocked down for the sale top price of $202.
Shorn in July and of Ronern blood, the highly sought-after breeders were in great condition and Mr Sewell said he was pleased at the opportunity to add them to his Pingelly flock.
In previous years, he had purchased ewes from the Dunwells through the Wickepin saleyards, but recently the Dunwells had sold their ewes to Eastern States’ buyers.
As soon as Mr Sewell saw the Dunwells were offering a large line of ewes at the sale, he knew he had to make the trip to Kondinin.
“We’ve had ewes from the Dunwells before, but couldn’t get hold of them in the last few years as they went east,” Mr Sewell said.
“They are nice big ewes with a plain frame and very good even cutters.”
The Dunwell line was preceded by an excellent offering from the Stacey family, Maroondah Farms, Yealering, who yarded 574 1.5yo August shorn Merino ewes of the same bloodline.
They were purchased by another Yealering operation, Manton Farming, for the second top price of $180.
Volume buyer of the sale was Westcoast Wool & Livestock York agent Mark Fairclough, who was buying on behalf of several clients in the York area.
He started by paying a top of $160 for 482 of Kulin producer D. King & Son’s 1.5yo Merino ewes, that were Ronern blood and shorn in September.
He paid the same for 136 1.5yo Merino ewes from Careema Farms, Kondinin, which were Karingal bloodlines and shorn in July, shortly followed by $150 for 135 1.5yo August shorn, Kolindale blood ewes offered by Tyjon P/L.
Mr Fairclough then secured 194 1.5yo September shorn Merino ewes immediately afterwards from Evasham Farms, Kulin, followed by 110 from WC & AL Bradford, Kulin, of the same age and shearing, all for $146.
It appeared Mr Fairclough’s clients were also in the market for a large number of Merino wether lambs, as he purchased all three lines offered, totalling 1112 head.
He paid the top of $106.50 for the largest line of 567 well-rounded lambs offered by AW & AP Latham, Narembeen, bred from Kolindale bloodlines.
Others paying top dollar included MA & PK Wood, Green Range, who shelled out $170 for Jarron and Tracey Noble’s, Gnarming Farms, Kulin, 156 1.5yo July shorn Merino ewes of Ronern blood.
BD & AM Rick purchased 195 September shorn Woolkabin blood 1.5yo ewes from PJ Kenny & Co for $162, while Mt Bebb Farms paid $160 for AW & AP Latham’s youngest line of 261 September Kolindale blood ewes.
The older ewes also attracted plenty of bidding interest, topping at $160 for WH & S Henderer & Son, Kondinin’s line of 237 5.5yo March shorn Eastville Park blood ewes.
They were purchased by Graeme Taylor, G & T Taylor, Kukerin.
G & RG Ballard, Wagin, paid $150 for 687 of the previously mentioned Dunwell family’s 5.5yo July shorn Merino ewes, of Ronern blood.
EC & E Hamersley bought two lines of older ewes.
The first was a draft of 297 5.5yo September shorn Merino ewes offered by D King & Son, Kulin, for $128, followed immediately after by 392 August shorn 5.5yo ewes from Calcorp Holdings for $120.