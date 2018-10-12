AFTER lying dormant for more than nine years, the Kondinin saleyards were once again buzzing with life last week.

It was thanks to the Westcoast Wool & Livestock team assembling the best of the best Merino ewes and wether lambs in the area for its first Kondinin ewe and lamb sale.

A huge crowd took their time to wander through the exceptional yarding of 6373 Merino ewes and lambs and make their selections, willing to pay top dollar for top quality breeders.

The mature ewes averaged $150, while prices were pushed passed the coveted $200 mark for a standout line of 1.5yo Merino ewes offered by Ron, Ruth and Winston Dunwell, Dunwell & Son, Yealering.

Living up to their surname, the Dunwells surely thought they had done very well after Bruce Sewell, JW Sewell & Co, Pingelly, pursued their 673 1.5yo Merino ewes until they were knocked down for the sale top price of $202.

Shorn in July and of Ronern blood, the highly sought-after breeders were in great condition and Mr Sewell said he was pleased at the opportunity to add them to his Pingelly flock.

In previous years, he had purchased ewes from the Dunwells through the Wickepin saleyards, but recently the Dunwells had sold their ewes to Eastern States’ buyers.

As soon as Mr Sewell saw the Dunwells were offering a large line of ewes at the sale, he knew he had to make the trip to Kondinin.

“We’ve had ewes from the Dunwells before, but couldn’t get hold of them in the last few years as they went east,” Mr Sewell said.

“They are nice big ewes with a plain frame and very good even cutters.”

The Dunwell line was preceded by an excellent offering from the Stacey family, Maroondah Farms, Yealering, who yarded 574 1.5yo August shorn Merino ewes of the same bloodline.

They were purchased by another Yealering operation, Manton Farming, for the second top price of $180.

Volume buyer of the sale was Westcoast Wool & Livestock York agent Mark Fairclough, who was buying on behalf of several clients in the York area.