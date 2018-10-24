A NEW benchmark for spring ewe sales was set two weeks ago at the Landmark Corrigin-Wickepin State Premier Ewe and Wether Lamb sale when prices hit what is believed to be a State record high of $239 for commercial ewes and the sale grossed $1.987 million. On the back of the strong wool and sheep markets of the past 12 months, a big crowd of producers and agents from as far north as Mingenew, east to Westonia and south to Albany lined up in front of the auctioneers at the Corrigin and Wickepin yards and they weren’t just there for a look, they were there to buy. Right through the sale, the 73 registered buyers weren’t afraid to bid up on the outstanding yarding of ewes and lambs on the back of a good season and the current high returns from sheep and wool, which resulted in stronger returns than previous spring ewe sales already held this season. All up 12,473 ewes and wether lambs were offered across the two yardings and the strong support from buyers saw an overall average of $159.38 achieved. In the breakdown the 9954 mature ewes averaged $174.12, 332 ewe lambs averaged $113.42 and 2187 wether lambs averaged $99.28. Over the two centres, nine ewe lines sold for $200 or more, in comparison in last year’s sale only the top two lines sold higher than $200 when they made $212 and $210. p Corrigin The Corrigin yarding kicked the sale off and the presentation of yarding didn’t disappoint with both the ewes and lambs presenting in great condition. The quality yarding at Corrigin comprised of 5962 mature ewes, 188 ewe lambs and 1027 wether lambs and with strong buying support recorded averages of $185.10, $127 and $94.13 respectively. Overall the yarding of 7177 sheep at Corrigin averaged $170.53 and topped at the record high $239 for 2.5-year-old March shorn ewes. There were another seven ewe lines to sell at more than $200 and all up only three lines sold at less than $100 – these were wether lambs which highlights just how strong demand was for ewes.

In comparison in last year’s sale, the ewe yarding only topped at $159.50. A feature and a drawcard of the Corrigin offering were two flock dispersals and they certainly created plenty of interest and were where the record breaking pen was found. One of these dispersals was for the Siegert family, IM & KR Siegert, Meckering, dispersing its Glen-Byrne blood ewe flock to make way for a wether flock. The family’s line of 395 July shorn, 1.5yo ewes were the first offered in the sale and they attracted plenty of bids before being knocked down at $194 to Elders Corrigin representative Steele Hathway. But it was the family’s draft of 292 March shorn, 2.5yo ewes halfway through the sale which really set the sale alight. Sale auctioneer and Landmark Corrigin representative James Culleton took an opening bid of $195 on the well-grown line and from there the price quickly sky-rocketed surpassing $200, then $215 and $230. Eventually Mr Culleton knocked the line down at the $239 record price tag to Conrad Flavel, Flavel & Co, Wickepin, who was looking for replacement breeding ewes. Mr Flavel said the ewes would be mated to Prime SAMM rams to produce first-cross Prime SAMM-Merino ewes which are then mated to Poll Dorset rams. The Flavels are currently running about 4000 ewes, which are a mix of Merino and first-cross. When the line was shorn in March it averaged 19.6 micron and 63 per cent yield and this year achieved a lambing percentage of 109pc. The Siegert’s draft of 394 March shorn 3.5yo ewes also surpassed the $200 mark when knocked down at $205 to Mr Hathway again. The other dispersal in the sale was for the Alvaro family, J & M Alvaro, North Merredin, offering a good run of September shorn ewes based on Trevino bloodlines. The Alvaro offering attracted plenty of interest with prices hitting a high of $205 for the family’s 3.5yo line of 301 ewes when it was purchased by RA & D Page, Pingelly. The next best price in the Alvaro offering was $204 paid by Sunshine Pastoral Co, York, for 270 1.5yo ewes, while GH Marwick & Co, York, bid to $202 for a draft of 318 2.5yo ewes, both bid with the assistance of Landmark York agents Denis Warnick and Jim Miller.

The last lines offered by the Alvaro family comprised of 216 ewes aged 4.5 years which sold at $172 to RA & L Della Bosca, Westonia, while RA & D Page paid $135 for a draft of 92 ewes aged 5.5 years. Outside the flock dispersals there were some impressive lines of ewes which caught the eye of many buyers. Leading the charge here was the second line offered in the sale – 326 August shorn, Claypans blood, 1.5yo ewes from the Hewett family, Chas Hewett, Corrigin. Mr Culleton received an opening bid of $185 for the line and it was onwards and upwards from there for price before he eventually knocked the line down at the day’s second top price of $231 to the Pearce and Hallett families, Orrvale Grazing, Kojonup. George Pearce and son-in-law Martin Hallett were at the sale looking for replacement ewes for their prime lamb operation, where they mate 5500 to 6000 ewes to Poll Dorset rams from their Orrvale stud. Mr Pearce said they had purchased the Chas Hewett ewes for three of the past four years and continue to buy them because of their size and wool quality. There were another two vendors which saw their lines of 1.5yo August shorn ewes sell at more than $200. Corrigin producers BW & CM Nicholls received $204 for their draft of 394 Kamballie blood ewes while 431 Ronern blood ewes from RE Thomas & Co, Corrigin, sold at $202. Both lines were purchased by Westcoast Wool & Livestock York agent Mark Fairclough. Falling just shy of the $200 mark was a line of 132 Claypans blood, September shorn, 1.5yo ewes from TC & KL Bell, Bullaring, when it sold at $199 to Sunshine Pastoral Co, while GW Boyle & Co, York, bidding through Mr Warnick, paid $197 for a draft of 214 Rutherglen blood, August shorn, 1.5yo ewes from RJ & CM Guinness, Corrigin. Rounding out the vendors to achieve higher prices in the 1.5yo run were JA & KJ Bell, Corrigin, selling 140 September shorn, Claypans blood ewes for $190 to DE & BJ Draper, York, while DJ & EA Brown, Burracoppin, received $185 for a line of 117 September shorn, Seven Oaks South blood ewes when knocked down to Flavel & Co.

In the older ewes A & P Oetiker, Southern Cross, sold a draft of 254 Old Aprelia blood, August shorn 3.5-5.5yo ewes for $155 to Mt Bebb Farms, Shackleton, while CD & VK Joyce, Kukerin, paid $165 for a line of 328 Rutherglen blood, September shorn, 4.5yo ewes from RJ & CM Guinness. The Squiers family, CJ Squiers & Son, Quairading, offered a big line of 308 Willemenup blood, September shorn, 5.5yo ewes which had just had their lambs weaned for $126 to Top Notch Farm Pty Ltd, Newdegate. In the lamb offering, the Hewett family, Chas Hewett, offered a draft of ewe lambs alongside a line of wether lambs, which had all been shorn in September. The family’s draft of 188 Rutherglen blood ewe lambs sold at $126 to Clumbrai Farms, Corrigin. Its large line of 428 Claypans blood wether lambs made $94 when knocked down to Landmark Cunderdin/Kellerberrin agent Rex Luers, bidding for the Siegert family, who had earlier dispersed their ewe flock in the sale. Mr Luers also purchased a run of 356 August shorn, Old Aprelia blood wether lambs from A & P Oetiker for the Siegerts at $93. The top price for the wether lamb offering was $96 which was paid by Alex Cant Farm Trust, Kojonup, for 243 August shorn, Claypans blood wethers from NB & DL Talbolt, Corrigin. p Wickepin With the Corrigin leg of the sale complete buyers moved to the Wickepin yards where they were presented with an offering of 3992 mature ewes, 144 ewe lambs and 1160 wether lambs from many regular sale vendors. The offering of ewes made up of maidens (1.5yo) and 5.5yo matrons averaged $158, while the ewe lambs sold for $97 and the wether lambs averaged $103.83. Overall the yarding averaged $144.28 and topped at $200 for a line of March shorn, 1.5yo ewes. Taking top price honours in this section of the sale at $200 was the last line of 1.5yo ewes offered. The line of 137 March shorn, Eastville blood ewes were offered by the Hodgson family, Jefan Pty Ltd, Kulin, which has been buying rams from the Eastville stud since 1976 and when bidding finally ceased at $200 it was Green Range producers MA & PK Wood, who were written in the clerking sheets as the buyers.

The next best price for 1.5yo ewes was $191 for a draft of 402 July shorn ewes based on Kolindale and Ronern bloodlines from the Edwards family, Brooklands Park, Pingelly, when Mr Warnick had the final bid on the line for RW & OW Gentle. The Edwards family also sold a big line of 616 maiden ewes (1.5yo), which were of the same breeding and shearing, for $180 to top-price buyer MA & PK Wood. The Woods also paid $137 for 263 September shorn, East Mundalla blood, 1.5yo ewes from JW Naisbit & Co, Nyabing, to round out their purchases for the day. The Naisbits also offered a genuine line of 243 East Mundalla blood 1.5yo ewes which had been Bioclipped in September and sold at $150 to BD & AM Rick, Newdegate. Other better prices in the 1.5yo run were $190 paid by RW & JM Thomas, Mt Barker, for a draft of 435 July shorn ewes based on Rutherglen blood from R & S Elson, Yealering, while Ngaree Farm, Wickepin, received $185 for its line of 185 September shorn, Rutherglen blood ewes when fellow Mt Barker operation WJ Hunt & Co, bid to this level. When the sale moved to the proven breeders, it was a draft of 324 September shorn, Ronern blood, 5.5yo ewes which achieved 103pc lambing this year that topped the run at $123. The line was sold by PL & JA Russell, Wickepin and purchased by Kynoch Farm. Also selling above the $120 mark in the older ewe offering were R & S Elson and MG & B Green, Wickepin, when their lines both hit $122. The Elsons offering comprised of 333 September shorn, Rutherglen blood ewes and they were purchased by Westcoast Wool & Livestock York agent Mark Fairclough, while Green’s line of 141 September shorn, Eastville blood ewes were purchased by RD Giles & Co, Wickepin. Just shy of the $120 mark was a draft of 117 September shorn, Ronern/Eastville blood, 5.5yo ewes from TC Williamson, Wickepin, which sold at $117 to G & T Taylor, Kukerin. After topping the ewe section of the sale, the Hodgson family, Jefan Pty Ltd, claimed the day’s double when its large draft of 511 unshorn wether lambs sold at $116 to Primaries representative Jay Macdonald.