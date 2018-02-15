WITH a full selection of cattle penned at the Landmark store sale at Boyanup last Friday, the quality continues to surprise at this time of the season.

While there were a few extra lower weight and lighter types presented, overall the nearly 1100 cattle appealed to buyers.

Agents and graziers secured a higher percentage of the offering than recent sales, with lotfeeders and live exporters still taking some but generally lower numbers.

Friesian steers selling liveweight topped at $1282 and 232c/kg for the lighter weights, while those selling appraisals made up to $960.

Liveweight beef steers saw a high of $1316 and 360c/kg.

Liveweight beef heifers sold to $1220 and 310c/kg.

Friesian poddies saw a resurgence when the older calves sold to $600.

A few pens of mated first-cross heifers reached $2250, cows and calves $1500 and empty cows sold to $1340.

Trucked from Waroona, the top-priced Friesian steers were from C & P Odorisio & Co, with the first seven steers weighing 594kg sold to Errol Gardiner, Landmark Brunswick for $1282 and 216c/kg.

The second pen containing eight steers weighing 559kg went to Robert Gibbings, Elders Capel, to cost $1219 and 218c/kg.

The top of 232c/kg went to eight steers weighing 423kg from RG Major, Williams, when Landmark Waroona agent Richard Pollock paid $982 for them.

Mr Pollock then paid 226c/kg for another eight steers.

Greenwood Grazing, Dardanup, bought a couple of pens, paying 220c/kg for steers weighing 377kg sold by Green Fencing then later outlaid 226c/kg for steers averaging 382kg from RG Major.

Wokalup producer Peter Lofthouse said $745 for eight steers weighing 354kg at 210c/kg with these sold by Horn and Rogers.

The first beef steers, six sold by AE Warburton & Co, Bridgetown, set the top price of $1316 when Mr Gibbings bid to 232c/kg for the 567kg cattle.

Mr Pollock again was the dominant buyer, first paying $1275 for seven Angus averaging 514kg and sold by GW & KA Gray.