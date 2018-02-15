 

Friesian steers top $1282 at Boyanup sale

ROB FRANCIS
15 Feb, 2018 04:00 AM
Print
Increase Text Size
Decrease Text Size
Comments
0
 
Tony Pinzone (left) and Larry Ferris, Brunswick, were at the Landmark store sale at Boyanup where Mr Ferris sold cattle to a top of $1040 for a heifer and $960 for an appraisal Friesian steer.
Tony Pinzone (left) and Larry Ferris, Brunswick, were at the Landmark store sale at Boyanup where Mr Ferris sold cattle to a top of $1040 for a heifer and $960 for an appraisal Friesian steer.

WITH a full selection of cattle penned at the Landmark store sale at Boyanup last Friday, the quality continues to surprise at this time of the season.

While there were a few extra lower weight and lighter types presented, overall the nearly 1100 cattle appealed to buyers.

Agents and graziers secured a higher percentage of the offering than recent sales, with lotfeeders and live exporters still taking some but generally lower numbers.

Friesian steers selling liveweight topped at $1282 and 232c/kg for the lighter weights, while those selling appraisals made up to $960.

Liveweight beef steers saw a high of $1316 and 360c/kg.

Liveweight beef heifers sold to $1220 and 310c/kg.

Friesian poddies saw a resurgence when the older calves sold to $600.

A few pens of mated first-cross heifers reached $2250, cows and calves $1500 and empty cows sold to $1340.

Trucked from Waroona, the top-priced Friesian steers were from C & P Odorisio & Co, with the first seven steers weighing 594kg sold to Errol Gardiner, Landmark Brunswick for $1282 and 216c/kg.

The second pen containing eight steers weighing 559kg went to Robert Gibbings, Elders Capel, to cost $1219 and 218c/kg.

The top of 232c/kg went to eight steers weighing 423kg from RG Major, Williams, when Landmark Waroona agent Richard Pollock paid $982 for them.

Mr Pollock then paid 226c/kg for another eight steers.

Greenwood Grazing, Dardanup, bought a couple of pens, paying 220c/kg for steers weighing 377kg sold by Green Fencing then later outlaid 226c/kg for steers averaging 382kg from RG Major.

Wokalup producer Peter Lofthouse said $745 for eight steers weighing 354kg at 210c/kg with these sold by Horn and Rogers.

The first beef steers, six sold by AE Warburton & Co, Bridgetown, set the top price of $1316 when Mr Gibbings bid to 232c/kg for the 567kg cattle.

Mr Pollock again was the dominant buyer, first paying $1275 for seven Angus averaging 514kg and sold by GW & KA Gray.

Another nine in the next pen joined these at $1175 and 242c/kg.

Gavin Watt, Treeton, continued to build up numbers for the feedlot, first buying seven Murray Grey steers weighing 413kg for $1165 at 282c/kg from B O’Rourke, before taking the next 12 O’Rourke steers averaging 396kg at 294c/kg and $1165.

Mr Watt soon added seven steers sold by DB & E Jones for $1217 when buying the 438kg steers at 278c/kg.

Five Charolais in the next pen sold account Preston Grove Pastoral weighed 454kg went on the truck at $1226 and 270c/kg.

Other results at the top end included steers from M & J Puljiz, selling for 310c/kg to Jock Embry, Landmark Margaret River, who went on to pay $1147 for Charolais steers from Amber Valley Orchards and $1017 for 11 grey steers offered by Vernon Roy Grazing.

Angus steers sold by WT & MC Hurst, Boyanup, went to Willowbank at $1190 while Mastaglia Brothers, Greenbushes, sold to Mr Embry at $1125.

Galati Family Trust bought a few pens of the lighter steers as did Landmark Boyup Brook agent Jamie Abbs and AJ Neil.

Beef heifers started with a bang when the first pen of 10 Charolais heifers weighing 448kg from Preston Grove Pastoral were snapped up by Mr Gibbings for $1220 and 272c/kg.

Semini Enterprises added the next 10 Murray Grey heifers averaging 407kg to its steer purchases, paying $1141 and 280c/kg, sold by Langholm Unit Trust.

Also buying from this vendor were Gavin Watt and Galati Family Trust.

The top of 310c/kg went to grey heifers weighing 172kg from TV & GP Salmeri, Boddington.

Appraisal dairy steers sold to near peak prices with the top steer making $960 when sold by L & V Ferris to Greg Jones.

RJ Blackburn paid $885 for four sold by D & M Fuda while Peter Lofthouse bid to $885 for his 10 from Tiamo Holdings.

Poddies varied in age and size, with the older calves reaching $600, paid by Mr Gardiner for 10 sold account Kimlie Pty Ltd.

Later, Kimlie saw its 10 younger poddies also go to the bid of Mr Gardiner at $510.

Four pens of outstanding Angus first-cross heifers from NL & E Haddon, Yoongarillup, saw the first five mated to Angus sell to Mr Embry for $2250.

Mr Embry then secured the next five at $2200.

Landmark Donnybrook representative Dean Taaffe then bought five at $2000 for client, T Piscioneri, Donnybrook.

The last line of six heifers finished the excellent run when bought by Hutton Pastoral, Witchcliffe, for $1900.

A line of 10 quality Murray Grey heifers offered by Minga Flats sold to Mr Pollock for $1500.

Just the one pen of cows and calves were offered with the nine lightweight Murray Grey cows with young calves at foot making $1500 for Langholm Unit Trust when bought by Matt Cook transport. Several pens of heavy Red Angus cows sold running with a Simmental bull from GH Scholz, Williams, topped at $1300.

A large line of 15 cows not in calf saw these heavy cows from McLarty Brothers sell for $1180 to a surprised Treeton Lake.

Page:
1
2
3
single page
FarmWeekly

POST A COMMENT

Screen name *
Email address *
Remember me?
Comment *
 

PHOTOS & VIDEOS

Balingup Small Machinery Field Day See how was at the annual event on April 22.
Dairy Innovation Day Dairy Innovation Day, Busselton, May 4

BLOGS

COMMENTS

light grey arrow
Do you have any plans to visit Esperance area?
light grey arrow
This inquiry is justified as WA Court of Appeal Chief Judge McClure backed Marsh's claim for
light grey arrow
This inquiry is justified as WA Court of Appeal Chief Judge McClure backed Marsh's claim for
Profit down, but rebounding Nufarm is seeking acquisitions
Bayer’s $88b Monsanto merger bites Aussie cotton R&D
Agrium merger makes super-sized fertiliser parent for Landmark
China’s Rifa pays $55m to beef up its NSW estate
GrainCorp syndicate withdraws from CBH bid
Chinese buy into live shipper Wellard
NZ crop tech firm eyes ASX listing
China’s ag investment rush leaves us for Brazil

China resumes importing US beef China has followed through with flagged plans to resume importing United States beef, lifting a ban that has existed since mad cow disease was found in the States in 2003.
Indonesia re-opens secondary beef cut market Indonesia has relaxed its trade restrictions on secondary beef cuts, re-opening a market that was worth $42 million to Australian exporters two years ago.
Where the rain falls, broad wool grows The recent rainfall will lead to a change in the micron profile of the Australian wool clip next spring, while boosting production volume and lamb marking rates.
Lamb market’s rain cheque While the favourable season is spurring lamb prices and providing more marketing options for producers, livestock agents are concerned rates are reaching unsustainable levels.
Sclero infections to expand There will be more cases of sclerotinia in canola in areas that do not traditionally have problems with the disease due to the wet spring.
Chickpea contract worries push prices up Chickpea prices have jumped $30 to $50 a tonne above global market values as farmers caught with soggy crops look for alternative grain supplies to fulfill their forward contract commitments.

FARMONLINE NETWORK

AgTrader Search thousands of classified ads ONLINE
Domain Rural Search over 20,000 rural real estate listings online including farms, rural property and acreage for sale.

COMM Bank AGQUIP Australia’s premier industry field day event, the 2015 Commonwealth Bank AgQuip.
Rural BookShop Buy rural and agricultural books and DVDs online.

Farmonline Livestock Connecting Livestock Buyers & Sellers: Your one-stop shop for livestock news, reports and sale listings.
Horse Deals Australia's Horse Trading Magazine. Everything equine - Buy, Sell, Ride.

RURAL NEWS WEBSITES

The Land - NSW     
Farm Weekly - WA     
Queensland Country Life - QLD     
North Queensland Register - Nth QLD     
Stock & Land - VIC     
Stock Journal - SA     

AGRICULTURAL EVENTS

CommBank Agquip
CRT FARMFEST
Farming Small Areas Expo
Central West Machinery Expo
NT FIELD DAYS

MAGAZINES

Australian Dairy Farmer
Turfcraft
ALFA Lotfeeding
Good Fruit and Vegetables