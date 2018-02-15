WITH a full selection of cattle penned at the Landmark store sale at Boyanup last Friday, the quality continues to surprise at this time of the season.
While there were a few extra lower weight and lighter types presented, overall the nearly 1100 cattle appealed to buyers.
Agents and graziers secured a higher percentage of the offering than recent sales, with lotfeeders and live exporters still taking some but generally lower numbers.
Friesian steers selling liveweight topped at $1282 and 232c/kg for the lighter weights, while those selling appraisals made up to $960.
Liveweight beef steers saw a high of $1316 and 360c/kg.
Liveweight beef heifers sold to $1220 and 310c/kg.
Friesian poddies saw a resurgence when the older calves sold to $600.
A few pens of mated first-cross heifers reached $2250, cows and calves $1500 and empty cows sold to $1340.
Trucked from Waroona, the top-priced Friesian steers were from C & P Odorisio & Co, with the first seven steers weighing 594kg sold to Errol Gardiner, Landmark Brunswick for $1282 and 216c/kg.
The second pen containing eight steers weighing 559kg went to Robert Gibbings, Elders Capel, to cost $1219 and 218c/kg.
The top of 232c/kg went to eight steers weighing 423kg from RG Major, Williams, when Landmark Waroona agent Richard Pollock paid $982 for them.
Mr Pollock then paid 226c/kg for another eight steers.
Greenwood Grazing, Dardanup, bought a couple of pens, paying 220c/kg for steers weighing 377kg sold by Green Fencing then later outlaid 226c/kg for steers averaging 382kg from RG Major.
Wokalup producer Peter Lofthouse said $745 for eight steers weighing 354kg at 210c/kg with these sold by Horn and Rogers.
The first beef steers, six sold by AE Warburton & Co, Bridgetown, set the top price of $1316 when Mr Gibbings bid to 232c/kg for the 567kg cattle.
Mr Pollock again was the dominant buyer, first paying $1275 for seven Angus averaging 514kg and sold by GW & KA Gray.
Another nine in the next pen joined these at $1175 and 242c/kg.
Gavin Watt, Treeton, continued to build up numbers for the feedlot, first buying seven Murray Grey steers weighing 413kg for $1165 at 282c/kg from B O’Rourke, before taking the next 12 O’Rourke steers averaging 396kg at 294c/kg and $1165.
Mr Watt soon added seven steers sold by DB & E Jones for $1217 when buying the 438kg steers at 278c/kg.
Five Charolais in the next pen sold account Preston Grove Pastoral weighed 454kg went on the truck at $1226 and 270c/kg.
Other results at the top end included steers from M & J Puljiz, selling for 310c/kg to Jock Embry, Landmark Margaret River, who went on to pay $1147 for Charolais steers from Amber Valley Orchards and $1017 for 11 grey steers offered by Vernon Roy Grazing.
Angus steers sold by WT & MC Hurst, Boyanup, went to Willowbank at $1190 while Mastaglia Brothers, Greenbushes, sold to Mr Embry at $1125.
Galati Family Trust bought a few pens of the lighter steers as did Landmark Boyup Brook agent Jamie Abbs and AJ Neil.
Beef heifers started with a bang when the first pen of 10 Charolais heifers weighing 448kg from Preston Grove Pastoral were snapped up by Mr Gibbings for $1220 and 272c/kg.
Semini Enterprises added the next 10 Murray Grey heifers averaging 407kg to its steer purchases, paying $1141 and 280c/kg, sold by Langholm Unit Trust.
Also buying from this vendor were Gavin Watt and Galati Family Trust.
The top of 310c/kg went to grey heifers weighing 172kg from TV & GP Salmeri, Boddington.
Appraisal dairy steers sold to near peak prices with the top steer making $960 when sold by L & V Ferris to Greg Jones.
RJ Blackburn paid $885 for four sold by D & M Fuda while Peter Lofthouse bid to $885 for his 10 from Tiamo Holdings.
Poddies varied in age and size, with the older calves reaching $600, paid by Mr Gardiner for 10 sold account Kimlie Pty Ltd.
Later, Kimlie saw its 10 younger poddies also go to the bid of Mr Gardiner at $510.
Four pens of outstanding Angus first-cross heifers from NL & E Haddon, Yoongarillup, saw the first five mated to Angus sell to Mr Embry for $2250.
Mr Embry then secured the next five at $2200.
Landmark Donnybrook representative Dean Taaffe then bought five at $2000 for client, T Piscioneri, Donnybrook.
The last line of six heifers finished the excellent run when bought by Hutton Pastoral, Witchcliffe, for $1900.
A line of 10 quality Murray Grey heifers offered by Minga Flats sold to Mr Pollock for $1500.
Just the one pen of cows and calves were offered with the nine lightweight Murray Grey cows with young calves at foot making $1500 for Langholm Unit Trust when bought by Matt Cook transport. Several pens of heavy Red Angus cows sold running with a Simmental bull from GH Scholz, Williams, topped at $1300.
A large line of 15 cows not in calf saw these heavy cows from McLarty Brothers sell for $1180 to a surprised Treeton Lake.