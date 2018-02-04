Sheepfest fun
DARKAN is a sheep-loving community and is proving it with their very own festival of sheep with the first ever Darkan Sheepfest to be held next Saturday, February 10.
In a showcase of the shire’s proud and lengthy history surrounded by the sheep and wool industries, Darkan locals are bringing the spirit of the bush together for a true blue Aussie celebration of the trusty old sheep and the local community.
It’ll be a family friendly event on the town oval with only a gold coin donation needed for a full day of sheep-oriented fun.
The locals have gone all out, lining up a shearing competition, wool fashion show, sheep competition, market stalls, kids activities (complete with giant waterslide of course) and a sundowner with a few cold ones on ice from 5pm onwards.
There’ll be plenty on for a full day of fun and a chance to celebrate everything great about a small community that’s got a lot to be thankful to the sheep industry for.
So book February 10 into your diary because Darkan will be the place to be next weekend!
Bull sale season
HOPEFULLY farmers in the market for a new bull had a good holiday because they’ll be officially back at work next week when bull sale season gets into full swing.
Bulls are the flavour of the month in February when WA beef producers can get their hands on fresh genetics across the full range of breeds including Angus, Charolais, Murray Grey, Simmental, Shorthorn and a whole lot more.
Kicking off today on Thursday, February 1, the WA Charolais bull sale is on in Brunswick where a number of studs are coming together to offer quality white, growthy bulls in one venue.
From there the sales just keep on coming with the first full week of February featuring Bonnydale Black Simmental stud in Bridgetown on Monday, February 5, Southend Murray Grey stud in Katanning and Little Meadows Angus, Dardanup on Tuesday, February 6.
Monterey Murray Grey and Angus stud will have their annual summer sale on Wednesday, February 7, in Karridale while Thursday, February 8, will feature Bandeeka Simmental and Red Angus stud’s sale in Boyanup as well as the circuit Angus stud sales in Esperance including Allegria Park, Kogody and Naranda studs.
And that’s only week one of February bull sales, so make sure you check out Farm Weekly’s livestock section in the coming weeks to stay up to date with the bull market.
Stay informed by flicking straight to our excellent bull sale coverage from across the State each week because that bull sale info will be coming at you all month.
Ninja’s national win
MONTEREY Angus breeding featured on the national stage recently when a Monterey-bred bull calf was judged the reserve champion bull at the hotly contested Thomas Foods International Angus Youth Roundup in Wodonga, Victoria.
The 20th annual event saw 145 junior cattle handlers compete.
Leading the 8.5-month-old calf, Blackstone Ninja N10 was Tomas Bond, Meadows, South Australia, whose family’s Blackstone Angus stud owns and exhibited the calf.
Ninja N10 was in utero to Monterey Elegant E56, one of 40 Monterey PTIC stud cow and calf units sold to the Bond family.
It was sired by the top-priced weaner bull at the Vermont dispersal in 2010 Vermont Duke E193 where its dam sold for $21,000.
Ninja won its age group class before being awarded the reserve champion ribbon by judge Guy Lord, Branga Plains Pastoral Company, Walcha, New South Wales.
Clearing sales kick off
‘TIS the season to be pilfering through the goldmines of farming paraphernalia that are clearing sales.
Whether you love a good chance to catch up with the locals, to suss out what’s around or to land yourself some quality, well-loved second hand gear – we’ve got the info on when and where to be.
Check out the agent pages in Farm Weekly each week to get a sneak peak of what will be on offer around the State.
Dust off those trailers, fuel up the utes and get ready to hit the road for clearing sale season!
Heifer comp
hurry up
GET your butt into gear and send in those competition entry forms for the chance to win yourself 10 Angus heifers and a CAN-AM motorbike.
The entries are only open for a couple more weeks with the last coupons accepted on Monday, February 19 – that’s not far away people!
You can enter as many times as you like so do yourself a favour and fill out those forms quick smart.
The whole prize is valued at $25,400 including GST, which isn’t too bad when all you have to do is pay for postage to send your entry forms to Farm Weekly.
So why are you still reading this? Get onto it and give yourself the chance to win!