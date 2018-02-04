Sheepfest fun

DARKAN is a sheep-loving community and is proving it with their very own festival of sheep with the first ever Darkan Sheepfest to be held next Saturday, February 10.

In a showcase of the shire’s proud and lengthy history surrounded by the sheep and wool industries, Darkan locals are bringing the spirit of the bush together for a true blue Aussie celebration of the trusty old sheep and the local community.

It’ll be a family friendly event on the town oval with only a gold coin donation needed for a full day of sheep-oriented fun.

The locals have gone all out, lining up a shearing competition, wool fashion show, sheep competition, market stalls, kids activities (complete with giant waterslide of course) and a sundowner with a few cold ones on ice from 5pm onwards.

There’ll be plenty on for a full day of fun and a chance to celebrate everything great about a small community that’s got a lot to be thankful to the sheep industry for.

So book February 10 into your diary because Darkan will be the place to be next weekend!

Bull sale season

HOPEFULLY farmers in the market for a new bull had a good holiday because they’ll be officially back at work next week when bull sale season gets into full swing.

Bulls are the flavour of the month in February when WA beef producers can get their hands on fresh genetics across the full range of breeds including Angus, Charolais, Murray Grey, Simmental, Shorthorn and a whole lot more.

Kicking off today on Thursday, February 1, the WA Charolais bull sale is on in Brunswick where a number of studs are coming together to offer quality white, growthy bulls in one venue.

From there the sales just keep on coming with the first full week of February featuring Bonnydale Black Simmental stud in Bridgetown on Monday, February 5, Southend Murray Grey stud in Katanning and Little Meadows Angus, Dardanup on Tuesday, February 6.

Monterey Murray Grey and Angus stud will have their annual summer sale on Wednesday, February 7, in Karridale while Thursday, February 8, will feature Bandeeka Simmental and Red Angus stud’s sale in Boyanup as well as the circuit Angus stud sales in Esperance including Allegria Park, Kogody and Naranda studs.