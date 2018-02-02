ELDERS agents and yard staff excelled in penning and presenting 1438 weaners at Boyanup last week where in spite of fears of a lack of lotfeeder support for the sale, values lifted in places by as much as 20 cents a kilogram.

Despite the late date and recent nutrition-spoiling rains cattle in general were presented in excellent order.

Some of the larger offerings were first time drafts for vendors with others selling the last of the calves for the season.

Steer calves sold to $1183 and 402c/kg for the lightweights while heifers pipped them by reaching $1243 and 332c/kg.

The gross was well over a commendable $1.3 million with an average getting close to $1000.

The top steer price was paid for 12 Angus sold by K & AL Payne, Capel, with these calves always well received by buyers and bought on this occasion by Treeton lotfeeder GJ & J Watt for $1183 when the 410kg steers made 288c/kg.

Mr Watt had earlier bought the first pen of 13 Black Simmental calves weighing 387kg from Glen Omera Pty Ltd, Bridgetown, for $1068 and 276c/kg.

Elders Boyanup agent Mal Barrett started his day off buying numbers with the next pen of 25 Glen Omera calves, with these weighing 347kg, costing $1069 and 308c/kg.

The best of the black calves sold by BJ & RJ Feutril, Vasse, made $1135 when the 402kg calves went to GJ & J Watt at 290c/kg.

Kalgrains, Wannamal, was a strong supporter also, buying numerous pens, paying $1127 and 284c/kg early in the sale for 10 Charolais steers of 397kg sold by Marc Piantoni.

Rodney Galati had a good day buying for several entities, starting with seven Charolais from Tandar Pty Ltd for 240c/kg.

Graham Brown helped keep values strong buying for Otway Exports and taking 10 steers sold by PP & B Smith, Busselton, at 288c/kg.

Michael Carroll, Elders Bunbury, was active buying for an eastern feedlot, taking the first pen of 16 black calves sold by P & F Giadresco, Stratham, costing $1088 at 308c/kg.

The next pen of 12 sold account Bacchus Cattle, Busselton, and went on the truck at 312c/kg and $1075.