BUYERS from near and far descended on the annual on-property Hillcroft Farms UltraWhite ram sale at Popanyinning last week where the average price paid per ram was set at a value more typical of Merino sales than terminal sire sales this season. Though it wasn’t the total clearance of last year, the Bradford family sold 155 meaty sires of the 189 offered at an average of $2130, including a top price of $6600. The average result was down on the 2017 red-hot sale which saw 180 rams average $2407, but the top price was a step up with four sires fetching prices higher than the 2017 top of $4900. Rams were once again hammered down to buyers from throughout WA and the Eastern States with stud co-principal Dawson Bradford saying the demand from such a range of farming areas was great to see. “It was a big step for us to make the move to UltraWhites a few years ago but a positive result like this is an endorsement of what we’re doing with our breeding and gives us great confidence going forward,” Mr Bradford said. “Especially to see returning buyers is fantastic because it shows our sheep are performing for them. “Also seeing buyers from a spread of environments from harsh to soft means we’re achieving our aim of producing sheep that can handle and perform in the full range of conditions and environments so we’re really happy with the results of the day.” At the top end of the buying, it was clear there were going to be a few strong prices when there were very few opening bids below $2000 for the first 20 rams to go under the hammer of the Landmark selling team. The first two rams of the day fetched $3000 opening bids, but it was the ram in lot two that took out top price honours when Angus McTaggart, Naracoorte, South Australia, wrote it into the books for Nonning White Dorper stud at $6600. The purchase represented the first time Mr McTaggart had bought from Hillcroft Farms but their UltraWhite display at the Australian Sheep & Wool Show in Bendigo, Victoria, had caught his attention.

“I’d also spoken to a couple of other White Dorper breeders so I am interested to see how the UltraWhite genetics perform for us,” Mr McTaggart said. Of his top-priced, and only selection, at the sale, Mr McTaggart said he planned to use it over some of the stud ewes at Nonning stud to see what happens. “We’re chasing growth rates and more meat so hopefully this ram will be able to help there,” he said. “I thought it was the standout in the shed. “I like the clean shedding ability, structural correctness as well as its good figures – I think it was the best ram in the shed.” The top-priced ram was a June 2017-drop son of 167912 with Sheep Genetics Australian figures including -0.06 BWT, 6.4 WWT, 10.5 PWWT, 1.4 PFAT, 2.1 PEMD, 170.34 CP+ and 109.52 Lamb 20:20 index. Three other rams in the shed cracked the $5000 mark with last year’s top-priced buyer Glen Esk Pastoral Co, Glen Park Dorper and White Dorper stud, Wentworth, New South Wales, buying the May 2017-drop ram in lot one for $5000 which had figures including 0.08 BWT, 8.3 WWT, 12.5 PWWT, -0.4 PFAT, 0.6 PEMD, 172.95 CP+ and 109.84 Lamb 20:20 index. Roy Addis, Landmark Breeding, bought the second top-priced ram of the day at $5500 for the ram in lot nine for Brad and Tanya Edson, trading as Nupey Pty Ltd, South Australia. The June 2017-drop ram had figures including -0.02 BWT, 7.5 WWT, 11.7 PWWT, 0.1 PFAT, 1.5 PEMD, 175.61 CP+ and 110.22 Lamb 20:20 index while the ram in lot five sold to Victorian-based LT & MB Frame, Vite Vite, who paid $5400 for the May 2017-drop ram with figures of 0.07 BWT, 8.3 WWT, 12.9 PWWT, -0.2 PFAT, 1.3 PEMD, 181.36 CP+ and 110.98 Lamb 20:20 index. WA-based buyers came into the volume buying stakes with two return accounts from Kulin operating throughout the line-up. Brian Bowey, PJ Bowey & Co, Kulin, tallied up a team of 13 Hillcroft sires to a top of $2700 and an overall average of $1923. “We’ve been buying from Hillcroft since 2012 and have been very happy with the UltraWhite performance,” Mr Bowey said.