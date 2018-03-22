DAIRY farmers from the South West corner of WA converged on Boyanup last week for the 58th Annual Holstein-Friesian bull and female sale.

With a quality line-up of 25 bulls and three females on offer buyers and nearly as many buyer registrations competition was strong throughout the catalogue, resulting in prices hitting a high of $7750 for bulls and $3400 twice in the females.

Under the control of Landmark auctioneer Tiny Holly the selling team saw all 25 bulls offered sell for an average of $4990 while the three females sold averaged $3133.

Landmark South West manager Michael Rose said it was a solid sale which achieved excellent results including a 100 per cent clearance and a good average.

“It was very pleasing result for the vendors and showed there is confidence in the dairy industry at present,” Mr Rose said.

“It was a quality presentation of bulls and females throughout which were a credit to the vendors and they received the support from buyers they deserved.”

The tone for the sale was set early when the third bull on offer attracted plenty of support before being knocked down for the sale’s $7750 top price.

The February 2016-drop bull Carenda Nardoo 525 (g) was offered in the sale by Kitchen Farms, Carenda stud, Boyanup and after some quick bidding was headed to Northcliffe with BA & JA Armstrong named as the buyers.

The bull had plenty of breeding and performance behind it.

It was out of Carenda Reginald Verra ET (g) (1692590), which produced 13,188 litres at four years, a protein level of 3.32 per cent and butter fat of 3.56pc on 305 days lactation and a protein and fat index of 117.

But Nardoo 525 wasn’t the only bull headed to the Armstrong family’s herd.

The family also paid $4000 for another Carenda sire, Carenda Galactico 540 (g) and $2600 for a 2014-drop Carenda female, Carenda Buddha Varina GP 82 (1807098).

Along with selling the sale’s top-priced bull, the Carenda stud also sold the sale’s $7500 second top price bull to the sale’s volume buyer FV Hortin & Sons, Kronkup.