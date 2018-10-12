AT the same time thousands of football fans were heading east, a band of Victorians were in WA plundering the Moojepin ram sale at Katanning on Friday.

And just like the great game, they didn’t get away with the big prize.

A total of 29 rams were bought by interstate buyers but the sale’s $7000 top price ram is staying put in WA at its new home with the Trotter family, Perillup Estate, near Frankland River.

Its starring role will be in a breeding nucleus that produces sires for a 5700 head commercial ewe flock.

Not unlike the Eagles, Mostyn Trotter, son Dean and grandson Jordan, waited almost until the last minute before they struck at lot 116 to get ET 171690, a July-drop syndicate bred ram.

The ram had MerinoSelect figures that put it in the top one percentile band for weaning and post weaning weight; the top 10pc for fat; the top 20pc for eye muscle depth and in the top 50pc for clean fleece weight.

Family spokesman Dean said they had bought two Moojepin rams in the past two years, following their first purchase two years previously and they had bred with great success.

“They have similar wool type to us but David (Thomspon) puts more emphasis on the genetics,” Dean said.

“He also has helped us with joinings and young ram selection.”

This year’s sale comprised 130 rams of which 125 sold for a $2118 average, up $100 on last year and stud principal David Thompson declared it a pleasing result.

The sale not only featured the Eastern States contingent but also some first-time buyers whose influence was strongly felt by the regulars.

Even though the sale posted an improved result, at no stage did it feel the 30 registered bidders were under pressure.

Landmark auctioneer Michael Altus took $250 increments throughout the catalogue, creating slow and deliberate bidding.

They also knew there was a big pen of private selection rams available to go through after the sale.

One of the most prominent buyers was repeat client David Meyer, Broomehill, who paid the $5000 second top price, as well as $4000 for another of his eight rams.