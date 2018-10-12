 

Interstate interest at Moojepin tops $7000

LYNETTE CAREW-REID
12 Oct, 2018 04:00 AM
Print
Increase Text Size
Decrease Text Size
Comments
0
 
Landmark auctioneer Michael Altus (left), with Hamish Thompson, Moojepin stud, and buyers Jordan and Dean Trotter, Perillup, and the $7000 top-priced ram at the Moojepin on-property ram sale at Katanning last Friday.

Landmark auctioneer Michael Altus (left), with Hamish Thompson, Moojepin stud, and buyers Jordan and Dean Trotter, Perillup, and the $7000 top-priced ram at the Moojepin on-property ram sale at Katanning last Friday.

Landmark commercial sheep manager Tom Bowen (left) and Moojepin ram buyer Brad Patterson, Bullock Hills Pastoral, Katanning, caught up after last week's sale where Bullock Hills Pastoral paid $4250 for one of two rams.

Landmark commercial sheep manager Tom Bowen (left) and Moojepin ram buyer Brad Patterson, Bullock Hills Pastoral, Katanning, caught up after last week's sale where Bullock Hills Pastoral paid $4250 for one of two rams.

AT the same time thousands of football fans were heading east, a band of Victorians were in WA plundering the Moojepin ram sale at Katanning on Friday.

And just like the great game, they didn’t get away with the big prize.

A total of 29 rams were bought by interstate buyers but the sale’s $7000 top price ram is staying put in WA at its new home with the Trotter family, Perillup Estate, near Frankland River.

Its starring role will be in a breeding nucleus that produces sires for a 5700 head commercial ewe flock.

Not unlike the Eagles, Mostyn Trotter, son Dean and grandson Jordan, waited almost until the last minute before they struck at lot 116 to get ET 171690, a July-drop syndicate bred ram.

The ram had MerinoSelect figures that put it in the top one percentile band for weaning and post weaning weight; the top 10pc for fat; the top 20pc for eye muscle depth and in the top 50pc for clean fleece weight.

Family spokesman Dean said they had bought two Moojepin rams in the past two years, following their first purchase two years previously and they had bred with great success.

“They have similar wool type to us but David (Thomspon) puts more emphasis on the genetics,” Dean said.

“He also has helped us with joinings and young ram selection.”

This year’s sale comprised 130 rams of which 125 sold for a $2118 average, up $100 on last year and stud principal David Thompson declared it a pleasing result.

The sale not only featured the Eastern States contingent but also some first-time buyers whose influence was strongly felt by the regulars.

Even though the sale posted an improved result, at no stage did it feel the 30 registered bidders were under pressure.

Landmark auctioneer Michael Altus took $250 increments throughout the catalogue, creating slow and deliberate bidding.

They also knew there was a big pen of private selection rams available to go through after the sale.

One of the most prominent buyers was repeat client David Meyer, Broomehill, who paid the $5000 second top price, as well as $4000 for another of his eight rams.

He was one of many who had praise for the Moojepin sheep, finding both good wool and carcase trait rams, enabling him to push production boundaries that also included fertility.

Kendal Ballard, who farms with his mother Rosemary and brother Rhett at Nomans Lake, had only heard about how Moojepin genetics performed but it was enough to encourage a 16-ram spending spree.

The family had run a cropping-only enterprise in the three years until 2014 before instigating a plan to run a balanced sheep and cropping program to spread risk and take advantage of good wool and lamb prices.

They had bought in various lines of Merino ewes building the breeding flock to 4500 ewes and were now wanting to develop a plain bodied type, increase lambing percentage and gain the ease-of-care for which Moojepin is renowned.

Mr Ballard paid up to $2000 but also bought a good number at the $1000 upset price.

Last year’s top price buyers Brad and Lach Patterson, Bullock Hills Pastoral, Katanning, paid $4250 and $3000 for two rams and spokesman Brad said from their experience with Moojepin sheep there were huge hidden benefits.

He said the rams were not pushed as young sheep and continued to grow after going to a new home.

There were positive carcase and growth rate differences that made it easier and more viable to finish them for the prime lamb trade.

Stephen and Michelle Start, Crowlands, Victoria, were active for the third successive year and paid $4500 and $3000 for two of three rams, but by far the most active Victorian was stock agent Mark Ferguson, who bought on behalf of the big Chinese-owned Egerton Farms, Lal Lal Estate, Buninyong, Victoria.

After buying a swag of rams last year for an expanding ewe flock, Egerton Farms bought 20 from the auction paying up to $2500.

Mr Thompson said his rams attracted eastern Australian attention because they were cheap compared with the similar type available in the east, insisting it wasn’t necessary for people to spend big money to get good results.

Boyup Brook buyers Glenkeith Family Trust, owned by David Forrester and family have been staunch Moojepin supporters and returned to buy in bulk paying $4000 and $3750 but getting four of his 11 rams for $1000 before turning his attention to the private selections to top up with another 25.

Other buyers included Rob Rex, Westendale Grazing Co, Wagin, who paid up to $3750 for the best of six; FR & P Fitzpatrick, Beverley, paid up to $3000 for the best of three; and Ian Garstone, Roundpool, Woodanilling, paid up to $3000 and bought four.

Eric Crossley, Clifden Farming Co, Woodanilling, bought 10 at prices that kept the budget intact and was one of the day’s main volume buyers.

There were also several people who came for just a single ram and were prepared to spend a sizeable sum to get what they wanted.

They included WE & KL Plusckhe, Northampton, who paid $4250; Kit Anderson, Slab Hut Grazing, Kojonup, paid $4750; Greenwood Farm, Northampton, paid $3750; and KJ & RP Page, Pingelly, paid $3000 and took only one ram.

Page:
1
2
3
single page
FarmWeekly

POST A COMMENT

Screen name *
Email address *
Remember me?
Comment *
 

PHOTOS & VIDEOS

Balingup Small Machinery Field Day See how was at the annual event on April 22.
Dairy Innovation Day Dairy Innovation Day, Busselton, May 4

BLOGS

COMMENTS

light grey arrow
NO ships with live animals should be leaving Australia. This industry is animal abuse and animal
light grey arrow
we are happy to have Aldi in katanning doing business with WAMCO we also wanted and in great
light grey arrow
This is a disgrace but what can you expect from a Liberal Government that insists on making
Profit down, but rebounding Nufarm is seeking acquisitions
Bayer’s $88b Monsanto merger bites Aussie cotton R&D
Agrium merger makes super-sized fertiliser parent for Landmark
China’s Rifa pays $55m to beef up its NSW estate
GrainCorp syndicate withdraws from CBH bid
Chinese buy into live shipper Wellard
NZ crop tech firm eyes ASX listing
China’s ag investment rush leaves us for Brazil

China resumes importing US beef China has followed through with flagged plans to resume importing United States beef, lifting a ban that has existed since mad cow disease was found in the States in 2003.
Indonesia re-opens secondary beef cut market Indonesia has relaxed its trade restrictions on secondary beef cuts, re-opening a market that was worth $42 million to Australian exporters two years ago.
Where the rain falls, broad wool grows The recent rainfall will lead to a change in the micron profile of the Australian wool clip next spring, while boosting production volume and lamb marking rates.
Lamb market’s rain cheque While the favourable season is spurring lamb prices and providing more marketing options for producers, livestock agents are concerned rates are reaching unsustainable levels.
Sclero infections to expand There will be more cases of sclerotinia in canola in areas that do not traditionally have problems with the disease due to the wet spring.
Chickpea contract worries push prices up Chickpea prices have jumped $30 to $50 a tonne above global market values as farmers caught with soggy crops look for alternative grain supplies to fulfill their forward contract commitments.

FARMONLINE NETWORK

AgTrader Search thousands of classified ads ONLINE
Domain Rural Search over 20,000 rural real estate listings online including farms, rural property and acreage for sale.

COMM Bank AGQUIP Australia’s premier industry field day event, the 2015 Commonwealth Bank AgQuip.
Rural BookShop Buy rural and agricultural books and DVDs online.

Farmonline Livestock Connecting Livestock Buyers & Sellers: Your one-stop shop for livestock news, reports and sale listings.
Horse Deals Australia's Horse Trading Magazine. Everything equine - Buy, Sell, Ride.

RURAL NEWS WEBSITES

The Land - NSW     
Farm Weekly - WA     
Queensland Country Life - QLD     
North Queensland Register - Nth QLD     
Stock & Land - VIC     
Stock Journal - SA     

AGRICULTURAL EVENTS

CommBank Agquip
CRT FARMFEST
Farming Small Areas Expo
Central West Machinery Expo
NT FIELD DAYS

MAGAZINES

Australian Dairy Farmer
Turfcraft
ALFA Lotfeeding
Good Fruit and Vegetables