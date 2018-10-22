MAIDEN commercial Merino ewes set what is believed to be a new sale record top price of $220 to cap off strong results at the Elders Corrigin and Wickepin Top of the Drop Special Ewe Sale the week before last. The circuit sale combined for a top quality yarding of 10,600 sheep consisting of mainly annual draft young spring shorn ewes while featuring a number of genuine lines from flock dispersals and reductions. Favourable sheep feed conditions in large parts of the State, combined with sheep and wool market confidence, saw values climb to unprecedented levels for the sale. While in general the market was firm to dearer against recent sales of its kind, the top-end of the market demanded buyers bid beyond $190 on numerous occasions to land ewe lines of choice. The sale attracted a combined register of 58 buyers for both sale legs descending from all walks of the State’s agricultural regions, along with some interstate interest. The combined yarding grossed just shy of $1.7 million to average $160 per head across all descriptions while broken down, ewes ranging from 1.5-5.5yo averaged $165 and wether lambs $99. Young spring shorn ewes sold from $115 to $220, 2.5-year-old to 5.5yo ewes $117 to $164 and wether lambs sold to $108 while in the autumn shorn line-up young ewes returned $131 to $174, 2.5yo to 4.5yo ewes $124 to $163 and unshorn wether lambs topped at $105. p Corrigin The first leg of the circuit sheep sale kicked off at the Corrigin saleyards where a modest but quality yarding of 2651 ewes and wether lambs was presented. A total of 38 buyers registered for the sale which was the first sale for Steele Hathway as the local Elders Corrigin representative. The yarding of 1732 1.5-5.5yo ewes averaged $150 while spring and unshorn wether lambs averaged $99. The sale opening pen of 220 July shorn Manunda blood 1.5yo ewes from regular vendors MA & BJ Szczecinski, Corrigin, topped the sale when they sold to Westcoast Livestock & Wool agent Mark Fairclough for $187.

Annual sale vendors AL & S Crossland, Corrigin, enjoyed a successful sale with their turnoff of surplus ewes and wether lambs. The family’s line of 267 1.5yo August shorn Rutherglen blood ewes sold to the sale’s second top price of $172 purchased by TM & AM Grant. Later in the sale, the Crosslands topped the wether lamb market with one of their two lines selling for $108 with MA & BJ Szczecinski changing hats from vendor to buyer for the 255 August shorn April-May drop Rutherglen blood wether lambs. The other draft of 267 of the same description sold to AJ & CJ Cant, Kojonup, for $95. Other young ewe prices included Rockwell Farms, Kondinin, which pocketed $160 for 149 August shorn Chirniminup Dohne blood ewes that sold to consistent buyers MM & MJ Johnston, Boyup Brook. Fellow Kondinin vendors J Ashley & Co sold 117 August shorn Poondarra blood 1.5yo ewes for $150 to the Grant family. B & R Norrish, Ravensthorpe, offered a number of proven breeding ewes aged 2.5 to 4.5yo in a genuine flock reduction at the sale due to the ordinary season on the south coast. The youngest line of 251 2.5yo March shorn Wiringa Park blood ewes topped the family’s values at $163 selling to Ranchview Pty Ltd, Quairading. Top Notch Farm Pty Ltd purchased the next two lines of the Norrish ewes, outlaying $147 for 144 3.5yo ewes and $124 for 94 4.5yo ewes. The sale’s only line of 5.5yo ewes was a big line of 490 trucked in from the Kondinin paddocks of WG Young & Co. The August shorn Eastville blood ewes were purchased by AM & CM Garbin, Mt Walker, for $118. Hyden producers T & D Hughes offered two lines of unshorn Rutherglen blood wether lambs with Mr Fairclough paying $105 for 228 and $86 for 169 of their later dropped counterparts. p Wickepin Buyers then made the journey to Wickepin for the second leg of the sale where almost 8000 mixed age ewes were offered. A further 20 prospective buyers added their names to the register and were treated to a top line-up of ewes dominated by annual drafts of surplus young ewes from mostly regular vendors.

At the end of selling, the Elders selling team had notched up a gross of $1,339,713 and a healthy average of $169 across the yarding of 7949 ewes. While a feature of the yarding was three genuine lines of young ewes from flock dispersals, it was the annual turnoff of surplus ewes from AT & D Morgan, Tarin Rock, that stole the limelight and the $220 top-priced honours. The line of 252 framey April-May 2017 drop September shorn East Mundalla ewes was purchased by fellow sale vendor KS & D Bairstow, Dumbleyung. The sale’s opening line of young ewes marked the final stage of a complete flock dispersal for AD & PA Tyson, Kulin. The genuine draft of 392 1.5yo August shorn Kolindale/Lewisdale blood ewes were purchased by Orrvale Grazing, Kojonup, for $210. The following line of 527 maiden ewes was also part of the complete flock dispersal of M & LJ McDougall, Yilliminning. The August shorn Darijon blood ewes sold to Victorian buyer A & J Jones, Sale, Victoria, for $207. The McDougall’s young ewes were the first stage of the McDougall’s flock dispersal with the mature ewes set to be offered for sale in the summer and ewe lambs completing the dispersal this time next year. Buyer Andrew Jones said due to the ordinary seasonal conditions that was “going for all kind of records” in the Gippsland region, the McDougall ewes will join another 650 ewes purchased from the Dudinin area and be agisted at a property in Kondinin until the autumn. He said he was looking for Border Leicester rams now to join to the ewes in mid-December while they will also be shorn in WA at the end of February or start of March prior to being trucked home. Mr Jones said the rams would stay with the ewes up until departure and be rejoined briefly when they arrived at home which would work in with their normal split lambing of April-May and July. Another line of 1.5yo ewes to break the $200 mark was the 165 August shorn East Mundalla blood ewes from WF, RA, IF & SJ Lloyd, Newdegate, that were purchased by Mr Fairclough for $201.