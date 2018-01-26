ELDERS penned an outstanding quality offering of mated and unmated beef females at their beef female sale at Boyanup last week where in comparison with last year, the unmated heifers held value stronger than their pregnant sisters.

While the unmated females averaged around $200 below last year’s result, the mated section saw around a $700 reduction.

The mated heifers saw 462 sell from the 518 offered to top at $2550 and average $1990.

With 215 unmated heifers offered, 190 sold to $1500 and average $1290.

The sale grossed $1,164,950 million.

Again quality, growth and calving date all had an influence on the support on individual pens.

Angus dominated the numbers with 344 mated heifers offered and 336 selling to gross $697,200 to return an average of $2075.

The sale started with pens of Angus heifers from HW Griffiths & Co with the first pen going to BC & JK Atherton, Donnybrook, at $2400.

Volume buyer MA Sherwood, with Alex Roberts busy doing the bidding, took the next two pens for $2300 and $2050, with these mated to Angus for a March 12 to April 26 calving.

Scott River Trading then sold eight heifers to Millbrook Fields for $2500 before Mr Sherwood paid $2400 for nine heifers having a wider calving spread from February 20 to May 8. Another line of quality blacks were the eight from VW Byrd bought by Alex Roberts for ED & JS Hoddle, Collie, for $2450.

Tempra Brothers then paid $2450 for another eight of the Griffiths heifers.

The top pen of heifers were then into the sale ring, returning $2550 for MW Tucker, Tutunup, when BJ Purvis outlasted the opposing bidders.

The Tucker heifers appealed to buyers, selling other lines of Angus for $2450 to ED Hoddle, who also paid $2350 for another eight.

Queenwood Orchard, Lowden, also bought multiple lots, starting with a pen of Tucker heifers at $2400.

D & A Carruthers, Manjimup, was looking to stock a property and his first purchase was $1900 paid for nine Angus heifers from LG & RJ Pitter, Coolup, then also taking the next pen for $1850.