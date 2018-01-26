ELDERS penned an outstanding quality offering of mated and unmated beef females at their beef female sale at Boyanup last week where in comparison with last year, the unmated heifers held value stronger than their pregnant sisters.
While the unmated females averaged around $200 below last year’s result, the mated section saw around a $700 reduction.
The mated heifers saw 462 sell from the 518 offered to top at $2550 and average $1990.
With 215 unmated heifers offered, 190 sold to $1500 and average $1290.
The sale grossed $1,164,950 million.
Again quality, growth and calving date all had an influence on the support on individual pens.
Angus dominated the numbers with 344 mated heifers offered and 336 selling to gross $697,200 to return an average of $2075.
The sale started with pens of Angus heifers from HW Griffiths & Co with the first pen going to BC & JK Atherton, Donnybrook, at $2400.
Volume buyer MA Sherwood, with Alex Roberts busy doing the bidding, took the next two pens for $2300 and $2050, with these mated to Angus for a March 12 to April 26 calving.
Scott River Trading then sold eight heifers to Millbrook Fields for $2500 before Mr Sherwood paid $2400 for nine heifers having a wider calving spread from February 20 to May 8. Another line of quality blacks were the eight from VW Byrd bought by Alex Roberts for ED & JS Hoddle, Collie, for $2450.
Tempra Brothers then paid $2450 for another eight of the Griffiths heifers.
The top pen of heifers were then into the sale ring, returning $2550 for MW Tucker, Tutunup, when BJ Purvis outlasted the opposing bidders.
The Tucker heifers appealed to buyers, selling other lines of Angus for $2450 to ED Hoddle, who also paid $2350 for another eight.
Queenwood Orchard, Lowden, also bought multiple lots, starting with a pen of Tucker heifers at $2400.
D & A Carruthers, Manjimup, was looking to stock a property and his first purchase was $1900 paid for nine Angus heifers from LG & RJ Pitter, Coolup, then also taking the next pen for $1850.
Kim Hough, Australind, also liked the Pitter heifers, paying $2100 for eight due to calve from late February to May.
A second run of Scott River Trading blacks saw Mr Sherwood secure eight for $2500.
Regular vendor TH & L Gibbs sold a pen of nine to EB & G Quick for $2400 with the next pen going to MA Sherwood at $2000.
Having competed from the start of the sale BF & RA Scott, Donnybrook, had success later in the sale, buying several pens for up to $1950, paid for five heifers, sold account J & K Investments.
Even later in the sale, another four of the J & K heifers went to O Frammartino at $2400.
Possibly the buy of the day was the pen of Angus English Dairy Shorthorn heifers from HN Higham and Son, Williams, with a mixture of blue roan heifers in the pen.
Terry Tarbotton, Busselton, purchased these at $1700 for Capital Grazing, Busselton.
The Murray Grey heifers offered had a tough day, but in no way due to the quality of the cattle.
Some excellent heifers were overlooked by buyers, resulting in quality females failing to sell.
The top of $2100 was paid for five sold by Argento Cattle Stud with these going to Oakland Farm.
Another line of six sold by BP Clode, Capel, also made $2100 when bought by breed supporter Murray Schubert, Elgin.
Wulura Farms sold several pens to top at $1850 several times.
Young Guns trucked cattle from Hyden to sell to $1600 paid by S Henry, with DJ Shine, Roelands, paying $1400 for a pen of six.
Two pens of SimAngus from LG & RJ Pitter found buyers at $1850 and $1700 going to NR & RW Meade, Balingup.
Sue Daly, Brookhampton, was pleased to sell her eight Charolais heifers for $2000 to Price Family Farms.
Willowbank offered Shorthorn heifers to top at $1500, bought by KM & BJ Giudici, Lowden.
Unmated heifers saw Angus from I & D Edgar top at $1350, bought by G & RM Telini.
Little Brook Farms sold two pens for $1350, both going to ST Francis.
The top of $1500 was paid for 14 sold by DH & FA Macleay, Vasse, with Howard Griffiths buying to replace mated heifers just sold.
Howard also paid $1350 and $1275 for quality young females from Jim Fox, Pemberton.
Just one pen of unmated Murray Grey heifers was offered by J & K Investments which went to AP Whiteford for $1050.