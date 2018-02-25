RIDING on the back of an incredible result in the Koojan Hills Angus bull sale on Monday, the Melaleuca Murray Grey bull sale that immediately followed saw all values increase compared to last year.

Ten less bulls were offered by the Metcalfe family in this year’s Melaleuca sale compared to last year with 30 going under the hammer.

Of these 22 sold to a top of $9000 at an average of $5091 and a gross of $112,000.

Compared to last year there was one more bull sold and the average jumped by $305, while the top price was significantly up on last year’s $6000.

Once again it was a quality line-up of Murray Greys that was appreciated by the small crowd of mostly return buyers that sat through the Angus offering to compete on the greys.

The top price of $9000 came mid-catalogue when Landmark southern livestock manager Bob Pumphrey outlasted the competition to have the final call on Melaleuca Mayor M129.

Mr Pumphrey was taking phone bids on the bull from Tasmanian stud breeder Charles Wallace, Woodbourn stud, based at Cressy.

The March 24, 2016-drop bull contained mostly Woodbourn bloodlines, with it sired by Woodbourn Hot Expectations H71 and out of Melaleuca Pansy G258, a cow that in turn was sired by Woodbourn Warrior B48.

Mr Wallace said he was in WA a week ago to attend the Tullibardine bull sale, where he bought one Murray Grey bull, and at the same time inspected the Melaleuca line up.

“This bull stood out from the rest,” Mr Wallace said.

“He was too bloody good a bull not to have with his outlook, thickness, good feet and excellent figures.

“I have been very pleased with the bulls I have bought from WA in the past and I expect this one to be no different.”

Mayor was looked at by Melaleuca principal Richard Metcalfe as a potential stud sire, but was put in the sale because the Metcalfe family had kept the pick of its sons from last year’s calf drop.

In terms of EBVs, Mayor was +4.4 birthweight, +8 milk, +27 for 200-day weight, +48 for 400-day (top 15 per cent of breed) and +70 for 600-day weight, which was in the top 10pc.