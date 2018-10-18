 

Merino ewes sell to $183 at Mingenew

KANE CHATFIELD
18 Oct, 2018 04:00 AM
Print
Increase Text Size
Decrease Text Size
Comments
0
 
Vendors Geoff (left) and Gary Cosgrove, Cosgrove Farming Company, Mingenew, Elders Mingenew agent Ross Tyndale-Powell, buyer Bernie Soullier, BR & RK Soullier, Mingenew and Elders Geraldton area manager Ryan Robinson, with the 361 1.5-year-old April shorn, Barloo blood Merino ewes that sold for the $183 top price at the Elders sheep sale at Mingenew last week.
Vendors Geoff (left) and Gary Cosgrove, Cosgrove Farming Company, Mingenew, Elders Mingenew agent Ross Tyndale-Powell, buyer Bernie Soullier, BR & RK Soullier, Mingenew and Elders Geraldton area manager Ryan Robinson, with the 361 1.5-year-old April shorn, Barloo blood Merino ewes that sold for the $183 top price at the Elders sheep sale at Mingenew last week.

YOUNG Merino ewe values reached $183 at the annual Elders sheep sale at Mingenew last week.

The Elders Mid West team presented an outstanding quality yarding of 3533 sheep consisting of annual draft Merino ewes and wether lambs from regular sale vendors.

With favourable seasonal conditions in the northern agricultural regions and strong sheep and wool values, local demand for breeding ewes and store wether lamb lines was strong from the 26 registered buyers.

A single line of April shorn 1.5-year-old Merino ewes sold for $183 and 1.5yo spring shorn ewes sold to $155.

In the older ewe offering, autumn shorn drafts topped at $144 while spring shorn lines sold to $142.

A big line of unshorn wether lambs topped the wether lamb yarding, with shorn lines selling to $89 while a small draft of 1.5yo wethers off-shears realised $85.

Topping the fixture was the sale-opening pen of 361 April shorn Barloo blood, 1.5yo ewes from Cosgrove Farming Company, Mingnew, which sold to BR & RK Soullier, Mingenew, for the sale-topping bid of $183.

Topping the young spring shorn ewe line-up was a line of 254 September shorn, MPM blood ewes from MJ & TLG Kowald, Canna, that sold to CM Patmore, Eneabba, for $144.

The next highest price of $140 for young spring shorn ewes was recorded twice.

First up was Koranga Farming Company, West Casuarinas, with a line of 182 September shorn, Koranga blood ewes purchased by Elders Mingenew agent Ross Tyndale-Powell on behalf of Walstow Nominees, Morawa, followed by B & E King, Perenjori , with a draft of 114 August shorn, Ejanding blood ewes purchased by the Hurst Family Trust, Dandaragan, through an Elders Moora account.

A line of 114 August shorn Woolkabin ewes from PE & EJ Dempster, Mingenew, rounded out the young ewe offering and sold for $130 to Undaminda Farming, Mingenew, through Mr Tyndale-Powell’s bidding.

Arena Farming Company, Mingenew, topped the mature ewe values with 141 March shorn, MPM blood ewes selling for $144 to Melita Farming Company, Mullewa.

Melita Farming Company also purchased the previous pen of 203 March shorn Nepowie blood ewes from S & P Connaughton, Three Springs, for $143.

Shannandale Pty Ltd, Perenjori, made $142 for a consignment of 294 September shorn, Ejanding blood 5.5yo ewes that were purchased by a Westcoast Livestock account Cunningham Enterprises.

The Kowald family offered the final pen of 5.5yo ewes with the 181 September shorn, MPM blood ewes purchased by Mr Tyndale-Powell for $132 on behalf of Uvee Four Farms, Mingenew.

The wether lamb market topped at $90 for a big single line of 673 unshorn, MPM blood wether lambs from the Eneabba paddocks of Whites (Barara) Pty Ltd that were purchased by D & A Verrall, Three Springs.

The Kowalds kicked off the run of shorn wether lambs with 478 Nepowie blood lambs selling to GJ Tapscott, Morawa, for $89.

The following pen of 251 Oakover blood shorn wether lambs from Holmwood Farms, Mingenew, sold to Mondarra Farming Company, Dandaragan, for $87 and Cunningham Enterprises was the successful buyer of the final pen of 211 Ejanding blood shorn wether lambs from Hollins Farming Company, Walkaway, for $75.

The scenario repeated itself on the following pen to complete the sale with Cunningham Enterprises paying $85 for a small draft of 65 shorn Ejanding blood, 1.5yo wethers from Hollins Farming Company.

Page:
1
2
single page
FarmWeekly

POST A COMMENT

Screen name *
Email address *
Remember me?
Comment *
 

PHOTOS & VIDEOS

Balingup Small Machinery Field Day See how was at the annual event on April 22.
Dairy Innovation Day Dairy Innovation Day, Busselton, May 4

BLOGS

COMMENTS

light grey arrow
NO ships with live animals should be leaving Australia. This industry is animal abuse and animal
light grey arrow
we are happy to have Aldi in katanning doing business with WAMCO we also wanted and in great
light grey arrow
This is a disgrace but what can you expect from a Liberal Government that insists on making
Profit down, but rebounding Nufarm is seeking acquisitions
Bayer’s $88b Monsanto merger bites Aussie cotton R&D
Agrium merger makes super-sized fertiliser parent for Landmark
China’s Rifa pays $55m to beef up its NSW estate
GrainCorp syndicate withdraws from CBH bid
Chinese buy into live shipper Wellard
NZ crop tech firm eyes ASX listing
China’s ag investment rush leaves us for Brazil

China resumes importing US beef China has followed through with flagged plans to resume importing United States beef, lifting a ban that has existed since mad cow disease was found in the States in 2003.
Indonesia re-opens secondary beef cut market Indonesia has relaxed its trade restrictions on secondary beef cuts, re-opening a market that was worth $42 million to Australian exporters two years ago.
Where the rain falls, broad wool grows The recent rainfall will lead to a change in the micron profile of the Australian wool clip next spring, while boosting production volume and lamb marking rates.
Lamb market’s rain cheque While the favourable season is spurring lamb prices and providing more marketing options for producers, livestock agents are concerned rates are reaching unsustainable levels.
Sclero infections to expand There will be more cases of sclerotinia in canola in areas that do not traditionally have problems with the disease due to the wet spring.
Chickpea contract worries push prices up Chickpea prices have jumped $30 to $50 a tonne above global market values as farmers caught with soggy crops look for alternative grain supplies to fulfill their forward contract commitments.

FARMONLINE NETWORK

AgTrader Search thousands of classified ads ONLINE
Domain Rural Search over 20,000 rural real estate listings online including farms, rural property and acreage for sale.

COMM Bank AGQUIP Australia’s premier industry field day event, the 2015 Commonwealth Bank AgQuip.
Rural BookShop Buy rural and agricultural books and DVDs online.

Farmonline Livestock Connecting Livestock Buyers & Sellers: Your one-stop shop for livestock news, reports and sale listings.
Horse Deals Australia's Horse Trading Magazine. Everything equine - Buy, Sell, Ride.

RURAL NEWS WEBSITES

The Land - NSW     
Farm Weekly - WA     
Queensland Country Life - QLD     
North Queensland Register - Nth QLD     
Stock & Land - VIC     
Stock Journal - SA     

AGRICULTURAL EVENTS

CommBank Agquip
CRT FARMFEST
Farming Small Areas Expo
Central West Machinery Expo
NT FIELD DAYS

MAGAZINES

Australian Dairy Farmer
Turfcraft
ALFA Lotfeeding
Good Fruit and Vegetables