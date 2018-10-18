YOUNG Merino ewe values reached $183 at the annual Elders sheep sale at Mingenew last week.

The Elders Mid West team presented an outstanding quality yarding of 3533 sheep consisting of annual draft Merino ewes and wether lambs from regular sale vendors.

With favourable seasonal conditions in the northern agricultural regions and strong sheep and wool values, local demand for breeding ewes and store wether lamb lines was strong from the 26 registered buyers.

A single line of April shorn 1.5-year-old Merino ewes sold for $183 and 1.5yo spring shorn ewes sold to $155.

In the older ewe offering, autumn shorn drafts topped at $144 while spring shorn lines sold to $142.

A big line of unshorn wether lambs topped the wether lamb yarding, with shorn lines selling to $89 while a small draft of 1.5yo wethers off-shears realised $85.

Topping the fixture was the sale-opening pen of 361 April shorn Barloo blood, 1.5yo ewes from Cosgrove Farming Company, Mingnew, which sold to BR & RK Soullier, Mingenew, for the sale-topping bid of $183.

Topping the young spring shorn ewe line-up was a line of 254 September shorn, MPM blood ewes from MJ & TLG Kowald, Canna, that sold to CM Patmore, Eneabba, for $144.

The next highest price of $140 for young spring shorn ewes was recorded twice.

First up was Koranga Farming Company, West Casuarinas, with a line of 182 September shorn, Koranga blood ewes purchased by Elders Mingenew agent Ross Tyndale-Powell on behalf of Walstow Nominees, Morawa, followed by B & E King, Perenjori , with a draft of 114 August shorn, Ejanding blood ewes purchased by the Hurst Family Trust, Dandaragan, through an Elders Moora account.

A line of 114 August shorn Woolkabin ewes from PE & EJ Dempster, Mingenew, rounded out the young ewe offering and sold for $130 to Undaminda Farming, Mingenew, through Mr Tyndale-Powell’s bidding.

Arena Farming Company, Mingenew, topped the mature ewe values with 141 March shorn, MPM blood ewes selling for $144 to Melita Farming Company, Mullewa.