THE Mount Ronan White Suffolk and Maternal Composite annual on-property spring ram sale at York never fails to attract a good contingent of buyers from across the State.

The sheer volume of regular clients each year at the Mount Ronan Spring and Summer ram sales is testament to the quality of the breeding and genetics, backed by impressive Australian Sheep Breeding Values (ASBVs) and proven paddock performance according to Elders stud stock manager Tim Spicer.

Having achieved phenomenal results over the previous two sales, the 22nd instalment of the sale did miss a few of its regular and volume buyers, leading to slightly reduced averages and clearances.

Considering this, there were still 20 registered buyers, a figure slightly down from the previous year with the opportunity available to those absent to make it to the fourth January Summer sale fixture in 2019.

Mr Spicer said a few of the regular clients, including a couple from the Eastern States, were unable to attend due to the drought conditions they were experiencing.

This year it was a tie between a White Suffolk and two Maternal Composite sires that achieved the sale top price of $1600.

Once again a quality line-up of rams across the penning of 79 White Suffolk and 79 Maternal Composite breed rams did not disappoint those looking to fulfil their requirements.

The outcome of the sale still saw averages close to the $1000 mark, with good numbers of rams achieving well above the average by breed and overall.

The sale was consistent, with the strongest competition coming on the sires that exhibited the highest ASBVs across the range of testing and buyers were being very selective of the right traits to suit their breeding goals.

The first breed to go under the hammer was the White Suffolk, with the $1600 top price of the sale realised by lot 32, a ram born a twin on July 21, 2017, from a Mount Ronan bred sire and dam.

The ram exhibited LambPlan figures of 0.44 BWT, 9.94 WWT, 0.0 PFAT and 2.67 PEMD plus it has a Lamb 2020 index of 114.32.