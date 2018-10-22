LOCALS converged on the Darkan ram shed the week before last to bid on the line-up of Poll Dorset, White Suffolk, Suffolk and Border Leicester rams presented at the annual Darkan and Districts ram sale. Price wise the numbers were back, but the end result was positive with buyers securing the numbers they needed at good value, clearing 98 per cent of the rams to go under the hammer. A total of 91 sires from five studs were offered on the day, with total clearances in the Poll Dorset, White Suffolk and Suffolk catalogues. The overall average price was $828, down by $81 on the 2017 sale result and the top price value was set at $1500 for a Denroy Poll Dorset late in the sale. Westcoast Wool & Livestock auctioneer Chris Hartley sold the majority of the sale and said there was a good line-up of prime lamb sires right through the shed this year. “I thought it was a good result with full clearances in the Poll Dorset, White Suffolk and Suffolk lines,” Mr Hartley said. “Values were fair throughout and provided a good opportunity for buyers to secure rams within their budgets. “There were a lot of returning buyers which was good to see, but I think the main positive to take away from the sale was really the strong clearance – plenty of prime lamb sire sales haven’t managed total clearances this year so this was a great result for the vendors.” p Poll Dorset Once again the Poll Dorset breed represented the majority of the yarding with 45 sires from the Denroy and Spring Valley studs offered to buyers. Overall, the Poll Dorset result was firm on last year, posting the same average of $833 for the 100pc clearance. The Denroy stud’s offering of 20 sires included the top price ram of the day with the sire in lot 85 selling to a return local buyer for $1500, while the stud posted an average of $988, up by $123 on its 2017 result. Top price buyer, Caroline Telfer, Darkan, said her family always buys rams from Denroy. “We just look at low birthweight figures, high PFAT and also a high weaning weight,” Ms Telfer said.

Her top-priced selection had figures including 0.26 PWT, 16.65 PPWT, -0.09 FD, 2.29 EMD and 208.31 index. But it wasn’t the only Denroy ram knocked down to the Telfer family, with Ms Telfer willing to put in a few bids to secure the Denroy rams she was after, winding up with a total of five averaging $1220 by the end of the day. The other big buyer in the Denroy catalogue was Allandale Grazing, which also bought five for an average of $910. The Spring Valley line-up once again consisted of 25 Poll Dorset sires which all sold under the hammer to an average of $710, down by $98 on last year. Top price for the stud was set at $800 for the ram in lot 46, paid by JPS O’Connell & Co, Duranillin, which went on to buy a total of nine Spring Valley sires at an average of $711. The top-priced Spring Valley ram was twin born and had figures including 16.8 PWWT, 17.7 YWT, -0.8 YFAT, 1.1 YEMD and 200.2 CP+ index. Two other buyers cleared the Spring Valley catalogue, including Adrian South, AD South & Co, Darkan, buying 11 for an average of $705. Mr South said the Spring Valley rams were good quality rams. “They always have been of a good quality which is why we come back,” Mr South said. p White Suffolk In the White Suffolk portion of the sale, Paringa Park once again offered 20 rams which sold to a 100pc clearance and a top of $1100. The White Suffolk catalogue this year achieved an average of $813, which was down by $324 on last year. Six buying accounts were in on the action for the Paringa Park sires with the top price of the line-up to be found in lot three after Westcoast Wool & Livestock representative Brenton Tynan finished as the successful bidder. The ram was a late-May 2017-drop lamb with weights including 59kg WWT and 111kg sale weight with an EMD of 42mm and fat depth of 5mm. Mr Tynan bought a further three rams during the Paringa Park catalogue under the same bidding card, averaging a total of $862.50. Another buyer to land four Paringa Park sires was NO & R Sprigg, Boyup Brook, who paid an average of $850, while Geoff Hosking, Darkan, buying on behalf of Roemarie Enterprises, also operated on the Suffolk catalogue later in the sale, buying six White Suffolk rams at an average of $767.