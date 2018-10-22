 

Positive clearance at Darkan sale

COURTNEY WALSH
22 Oct, 2018 01:00 PM
After bidding on a few rams throughout the sale Geoff Hosking (left), Darkan, and Westcoast Wool & Livestock Darkan representative Mat Lowe had a look at Mr Hosking's purchases.
After bidding on a few rams throughout the sale Geoff Hosking (left), Darkan, and Westcoast Wool & Livestock Darkan representative Mat Lowe had a look at Mr Hosking's purchases.

LOCALS converged on the Darkan ram shed the week before last to bid on the line-up of Poll Dorset, White Suffolk, Suffolk and Border Leicester rams presented at the annual Darkan and Districts ram sale.

Price wise the numbers were back, but the end result was positive with buyers securing the numbers they needed at good value, clearing 98 per cent of the rams to go under the hammer.

A total of 91 sires from five studs were offered on the day, with total clearances in the Poll Dorset, White Suffolk and Suffolk catalogues.

The overall average price was $828, down by $81 on the 2017 sale result and the top price value was set at $1500 for a Denroy Poll Dorset late in the sale.

Westcoast Wool & Livestock auctioneer Chris Hartley sold the majority of the sale and said there was a good line-up of prime lamb sires right through the shed this year.

“I thought it was a good result with full clearances in the Poll Dorset, White Suffolk and Suffolk lines,” Mr Hartley said.

“Values were fair throughout and provided a good opportunity for buyers to secure rams within their budgets.

“There were a lot of returning buyers which was good to see, but I think the main positive to take away from the sale was really the strong clearance – plenty of prime lamb sire sales haven’t managed total clearances this year so this was a great result for the vendors.”

p Poll Dorset

Once again the Poll Dorset breed represented the majority of the yarding with 45 sires from the Denroy and Spring Valley studs offered to buyers.

Overall, the Poll Dorset result was firm on last year, posting the same average of $833 for the 100pc clearance.

The Denroy stud’s offering of 20 sires included the top price ram of the day with the sire in lot 85 selling to a return local buyer for $1500, while the stud posted an average of $988, up by $123 on its 2017 result.

Top price buyer, Caroline Telfer, Darkan, said her family always buys rams from Denroy.

“We just look at low birthweight figures, high PFAT and also a high weaning weight,” Ms Telfer said.

Her top-priced selection had figures including 0.26 PWT, 16.65 PPWT, -0.09 FD, 2.29 EMD and 208.31 index.

But it wasn’t the only Denroy ram knocked down to the Telfer family, with Ms Telfer willing to put in a few bids to secure the Denroy rams she was after, winding up with a total of five averaging $1220 by the end of the day.

The other big buyer in the Denroy catalogue was Allandale Grazing, which also bought five for an average of $910.

The Spring Valley line-up once again consisted of 25 Poll Dorset sires which all sold under the hammer to an average of $710, down by $98 on last year.

Top price for the stud was set at $800 for the ram in lot 46, paid by JPS O’Connell & Co, Duranillin, which went on to buy a total of nine Spring Valley sires at an average of $711.

The top-priced Spring Valley ram was twin born and had figures including 16.8 PWWT, 17.7 YWT, -0.8 YFAT, 1.1 YEMD and 200.2 CP+ index.

Two other buyers cleared the Spring Valley catalogue, including Adrian South, AD South & Co, Darkan, buying 11 for an average of $705.

Mr South said the Spring Valley rams were good quality rams.

“They always have been of a good quality which is why we come back,” Mr South said.

p White Suffolk

In the White Suffolk portion of the sale, Paringa Park once again offered 20 rams which sold to a 100pc clearance and a top of $1100.

The White Suffolk catalogue this year achieved an average of $813, which was down by $324 on last year.

Six buying accounts were in on the action for the Paringa Park sires with the top price of the line-up to be found in lot three after Westcoast Wool & Livestock representative Brenton Tynan finished as the successful bidder.

The ram was a late-May 2017-drop lamb with weights including 59kg WWT and 111kg sale weight with an EMD of 42mm and fat depth of 5mm.

Mr Tynan bought a further three rams during the Paringa Park catalogue under the same bidding card, averaging a total of $862.50.

Another buyer to land four Paringa Park sires was NO & R Sprigg, Boyup Brook, who paid an average of $850, while Geoff Hosking, Darkan, buying on behalf of Roemarie Enterprises, also operated on the Suffolk catalogue later in the sale, buying six White Suffolk rams at an average of $767.

p Suffolk

Kalinda stud returned to the annual fixture in Darkan to offer 20 Suffolk rams which also achieved a 100pc clearance under the hammer.

Suffolks this year averaged $838, down by $80 on last year.

The top price of $1000 was paid on four occasions for the Kalinda Suffolks by return clients of the stud.

Kojonup-based A & G Grice went the distance first on lot 21 which weighed in at 132kg with an EMD of 48 and a fat score of 8.1.

Geoff Hosking came back into the fold on the second ram to go to $1000 which was in lot 22 and was twin born weighing in at 121kg and had figures including 46.5 EMD and 6.0 fat.

Mr Hosking said Roemarie Enterprises had seen plenty of good lambs by both the Kalinda and Paringa Park studs.

“We’re looking for quick maturing, well grown rams and these fit the bill,” Mr Hosking said.

“I was happy with the rams we were able to buy today, they are a nice even team.”

By the end of the bidding, Mr Hosking had tallied up a total of seven Kalinda sires to a top of $1000 paid twice and an overall average of $857.

The other top price buyer in the Suffolk catalogue, A & G Grice, finished with a team of six including a top of $1000 also paid twice, averaging $875.

The remainder of the Suffolks were divided between local buyer HK & RL Lubcke and Vetag, who bought four and three respectively.

p Border Leicester

Mosshill Farm once again offered Border Leicester rams at the sale, with six catalogued for buyers to consider.

Four of these sold, to a top of $900 and an overall average of $788, down by $72 on the 2017 sale result.

Top price honours went to JAR, DJW & CD Campbell with Westcoast Wool & Livestock’s Brenton Tynan holding the bidding card.

“As always the rams are of a good standard, which is why people return to buy from the catalogue again,” Mr Tynan said.

The top price Border Leicester ram was twin born, weighing in at 89kg with a maternal dollar index of 129.

The Campbells bought another ram at $800, while the other buyer to operate on the Border Leicesters was return buyer NO Sprigg, Boyup Brook, which bought two at an average of $725.

FarmWeekly

