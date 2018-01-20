PRODUCERS will have the opportunity to secure quality, well-bred beef weaners at the Elders Boyanup weaner sale on Wednesday, January 24.

The Elders South West team is expecting to yard 1300 quality calves in the sale, which will be ideal for either lotfeeders, grass fatteners, backgrounders or live export – a number of the heifer lines also have the potential to be future breeders.

The majority of the calves in the sale will come from vendors offering their first drafts for the season and all the calves in the sale have been weaned for a minimum of 14 days.

Elders South West livestock manager Michael Carroll said the sale would feature a quality line-up of weaners and buyers wouldn’t be disappointed.

“We have a really first-class line-up of weaners coming in for this sale including some genuine quality large drafts, from vendors who are offering their first drafts for the season,” Mr Carroll said.

“A large number of the weaners coming in are Angus and Angus cross but there will also be good numbers of Poll Herefords and Murray Greys, along with a good line-up of Charolais and Simmental cattle.

“With the weaner selling season nearing an end, this sale represents a great chance to purchase calves weaned for a minimum of 14 days, meaning all the work is done for the buyer.

“The vendors have done a great job in preparing the cattle through the festive period especially for this sale and buyers won’t be disappointed with what will be on offer.”

The largest vendors in the sale will be Richard and Robyn Walker, RF & RE Walker, Coonac Angus, Wilga, who have nominated 150 Angus calves, comprising of 100 steers and 50 heifers.

This annual line-up of calves from the Walkers is based on mainly Koojan Hills and Ardcairnie Angus bloodlines, along with a small percentage by AI sires.

The young May/June-drop calves were paddock weaned in stages from early December through to early January and are expected to weigh from 240 to 350 kilograms.

Boyanup producer Kim Payne, K & AL Payne will also offer his first draft of calves for the season in the sale.