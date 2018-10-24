A FEW drops of rain weren’t going to stop buyers from picking out their preferred lots at the annual on-property Rangeview Merino and Poll Merino ram sale at Darkan last week.

And as if the King family had ordered it, the rain stayed away while the selling was underway, resulting in increases in top price, gross and average, proving the bidding was anything but dampened by the weather.

When all was said and done, 91 of the 100 Merino and Poll Merino rams were sold under the hammer, fetching a top price of $3400, complemented by an average of $1396, up by $42 on the 2017 sale.

Elders auctioneer Nathan King said he was pleased with the sale result.

“We saw a good clearance which means buyers were able to get what they needed and an increased average is always pleasing,” Mr King said.

“There were some new buyers as well which is another thing which is always good to see.”

The top price of the sale was this year found in the Merino catalogue, with the $3400 bid outlaid for the ram in pen 26.

Buyer Jeff Pike had travelled to the sale from Jerramungup.

“We’re long time buyers at Rangeview,” Mr Pike said.

“I like the nice white wools they have which is why we come back.”

The tough season in the Southern Coastal region meant the operation had to cut back their numbers by about a third.

“This year we’ll mate about 1000 ewes so we didn’t need the usual five or six rams we’d buy at the sale,” Mr Pike said.

“Only needing one or two this year, I took this as an opportunity to buy a couple of really good rams that can really push things in the right direction.

“The top-priced ram had a micron that fits to our average, was from their Merryville family and was exactly what we’re after in a ram.”

The fine-wooled Merino weighed in at 90 kilograms and had wool test figures including 17.9 micron, 2.6 SD, 14.5 CV and 99.7 per cent comfort factor (CF).

It was joined on the ute headed to Jerry by one other Rangeview sire at $1900, after the Merino in lot 14 caught Mr Pike’s eye with wool test results 18.9 micron, 3.2 SD, 16.9 CV and 99.7pc CF.