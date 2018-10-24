 

Rangeview sale fetches a top of $3400

With the top- priced ram at the on-property Rangeview Merino and Poll Merino ram sale at Darkan last Friday were Elders Darkan agent Wayne Peake (left), buyer Jeff Pike, Jerramungup, Rangeview stud co-principal Jeremy King, Darkan and Primaries Wagin representative Sean Gillespie.
A FEW drops of rain weren’t going to stop buyers from picking out their preferred lots at the annual on-property Rangeview Merino and Poll Merino ram sale at Darkan last week.

And as if the King family had ordered it, the rain stayed away while the selling was underway, resulting in increases in top price, gross and average, proving the bidding was anything but dampened by the weather.

When all was said and done, 91 of the 100 Merino and Poll Merino rams were sold under the hammer, fetching a top price of $3400, complemented by an average of $1396, up by $42 on the 2017 sale.

Elders auctioneer Nathan King said he was pleased with the sale result.

“We saw a good clearance which means buyers were able to get what they needed and an increased average is always pleasing,” Mr King said.

“There were some new buyers as well which is another thing which is always good to see.”

The top price of the sale was this year found in the Merino catalogue, with the $3400 bid outlaid for the ram in pen 26.

Buyer Jeff Pike had travelled to the sale from Jerramungup.

“We’re long time buyers at Rangeview,” Mr Pike said.

“I like the nice white wools they have which is why we come back.”

The tough season in the Southern Coastal region meant the operation had to cut back their numbers by about a third.

“This year we’ll mate about 1000 ewes so we didn’t need the usual five or six rams we’d buy at the sale,” Mr Pike said.

“Only needing one or two this year, I took this as an opportunity to buy a couple of really good rams that can really push things in the right direction.

“The top-priced ram had a micron that fits to our average, was from their Merryville family and was exactly what we’re after in a ram.”

The fine-wooled Merino weighed in at 90 kilograms and had wool test figures including 17.9 micron, 2.6 SD, 14.5 CV and 99.7 per cent comfort factor (CF).

It was joined on the ute headed to Jerry by one other Rangeview sire at $1900, after the Merino in lot 14 caught Mr Pike’s eye with wool test results 18.9 micron, 3.2 SD, 16.9 CV and 99.7pc CF.

The second top price of the day and the top price paid for a Poll Merino came much earlier in the catalogue when Westover Grazing, Boddington, paid $3000 for the long Poll in lot five.

There was quite a bit of interest in the ram with the first bid taken at $2000, but it was destined for Boddington by the time the hammer fell.

Buyer Marc Roberts said it was a well built ram.

“He’s just what we were after with his good white wool,” Mr Roberts said.

“We’ve been buying from Rangeview for a few years and they have always done the job well for us.”

The ram had wool test figures including 17.9 micron, 2.8 SD, 15.6 CV and 99.8pc CF.

Among the ranks of volume buyers was Brian Sherry and his nephew Craig who travelled from Boddington to continue their 50-year strong tradition of sourcing quality Merino rams from Rangeview.

“The free growing, white wool is what keeps us coming back,” they said.

“We only buy from the Merino selection because we like the style of them and their ease of management.

“We’re happy with the team we bought this year – they’re nice and even.”

This year’s purchases will go to work within their 2000 Rangeview blood Merino ewe flock back at Boddington.

All up, the duo went away with nine new sires, averaging $1400, including a top of $1800.

Other buyers to tally up big numbers included return buyers Namahay Pastoral, Wandering, who bought 14 to a top of $2600 and an average of $1414 and RA King, Darkan who bought 11 to a top of $2000 and an average of $1209.

Darkan local GH Lloyd tallied up eight at $800 apiece including two Merinos, while the Smith family, BR & BJ Smith & Son, Wannamal, travelled a long way to buy five at an average of $1920 including a top of $2400 paid twice.

Rangeview stud principal Jeremy King said the family was pleased with the sale.

“It was great to see return buyers here again though unfortunately some of our buyers have had to sell ewes on the back of difficult seasonal conditions,” Mr King said.

“We were pleased with how the rams penned up this year and I think on average the bodyweight throughout the catalogue was up by 7kg on last year which was positive.

“All up, it was a positive result and we’re grateful for the continued support.”

