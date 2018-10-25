IT was a perfect day to be in the sheep yards at Eneabba for the Patmore family’s annual on-property Riverbend ram and ewe sale last Wednesday.
With the sun shining and a crowd of no-nonsense buyers, it was also a perfect day for auctioneering as the Elders selling team, headed up by auctioneer Dean Hubbard, had no problems hammering through the line-up of ewes and rams on offer in just over 30 minutes.
The sale kicked off with five pens of 1.5 year old Border Leicester-Merino cross ewes totalling 1555 head, then moved on to the catalogue of 60 Poll Dorset rams and 20 Border Leicester rams.
The ewes sold very well, hitting a top of $200 head for the 155 ewes in the final pen and overall averaging $171 per head, while the rams reached a top of $1300 on six occasions in the Poll Dorset portion of the sale and overall averaged $896, up by $92 on the 2017 sale result.
Elders auctioneer Dean Hubbard said it was a positive result for the Patmore family.
“The sheep were presented very well for the sale, showing the signs of a good season,” Mr Hubbard said.
“In particular the ewes sold very well and the presence of repeat buyers attending the sale again indicates the quality of stock available at Riverbend.”
Repeat buyers knew what they were after and rallied accordingly, pushing the sale gross to $330,500, up by $52,100 on last year.
Riverbend stud principal Chris Patmore said the sale was positive and had the highest ever average for their ewes.
“We hit the $200 mark for the first time too,” Mr Patmore said.
“We’re really happy with the result.
“Most of our clients are regular buyers here and they seem to be getting good results from our sheep which are paddock reared, hassle free and good doers.
“We would have liked to have sold some more ewes but wild dogs killed 112 of the ewes during the summer at our Perenjori property.”
In the ewe catalogue, only two bidders came away successful, both very familiar with Riverbend genetics.
After losing the bidding contest in the first three pens, David Roe, Benalong Grazing, Gingin, made sure he landed pens four and five, even if it meant paying the top price of $200 for 155 ewes in pen five.
He also paid $160 for the 300 ewes in the pen earlier.
“We’ve been buying from Riverbend for about 15 years and know the sheep to be just good honest sheep,” Mr Roe said.
The ewes will head to Gingin to be part of a prime lamb production system which averages 120 per cent lambing.
“We aim to keep the ewes we buy here for about five years and get six lambs out of each ewe,” he said.
“These ewes are still young and have plenty of time to develop.”
The major bidder on the day was Landmark Busselton’s Wayne Hams who makes the 11 hour round trip to Eneabba for the sale each year on behalf of clients in the Busselton area who know the reliability of the Riverbend sheep.
Mr Hams made his presence felt early in the piece, landing the first three pens of ewes totalling 1100 head for an average of $170 and a top of $180.
Then going on to buy 12 Poll Dorsets in the ram portion of the sale at an average of $896, Mr Hams took out the honour as sale volume buyer.
“These clients know the Riverbend sheep work in the South West which is why I return to the sale each year,” Mr Hams said.
“Once again the sheep had the carcase and growth qualities we’re looking for and can expect from Riverbend each year.”
The top price in the ram portion of the catalogue was set at $1300 and paid several times for Poll Dorsets with return buyer M & B Errington, Jurien Bay, paying the sum on three occasions, while Springhill Farm paid it twice and H & UD Reid & Son went to $1300 once.
Poll Dorset sires finished the day averaging $990, up by $210 on the 2017 sale result, divided among 11 keen buyers who were all able to buy more than one, with only three passed in at the end of the auction.
The Border Leicester catalogue was contested by two buyers, who between them, bought 15 of the 20 rams offered at an average of $537, down substantially on the 2017 result.
The top price in this section of the line-up was set at $800, paid by an Elders Mingenew account, which finished the sale with seven Border Leicesters written into the books.
The other buyer of Border Leicesters was Jeff Fordham, JG & WV Fordham, Badgingarra, who landed eight for an average of $556.
Mr Fordham said he had been buying from Riverbend for a while and knew their Border Leicesters to be tough sheep.
His rams will go over his Merino ewe flock to produce first-cross ewes.