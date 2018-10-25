IT was a perfect day to be in the sheep yards at Eneabba for the Patmore family’s annual on-property Riverbend ram and ewe sale last Wednesday.

With the sun shining and a crowd of no-nonsense buyers, it was also a perfect day for auctioneering as the Elders selling team, headed up by auctioneer Dean Hubbard, had no problems hammering through the line-up of ewes and rams on offer in just over 30 minutes.

The sale kicked off with five pens of 1.5 year old Border Leicester-Merino cross ewes totalling 1555 head, then moved on to the catalogue of 60 Poll Dorset rams and 20 Border Leicester rams.

The ewes sold very well, hitting a top of $200 head for the 155 ewes in the final pen and overall averaging $171 per head, while the rams reached a top of $1300 on six occasions in the Poll Dorset portion of the sale and overall averaged $896, up by $92 on the 2017 sale result.

Elders auctioneer Dean Hubbard said it was a positive result for the Patmore family.

“The sheep were presented very well for the sale, showing the signs of a good season,” Mr Hubbard said.

“In particular the ewes sold very well and the presence of repeat buyers attending the sale again indicates the quality of stock available at Riverbend.”

Repeat buyers knew what they were after and rallied accordingly, pushing the sale gross to $330,500, up by $52,100 on last year.

Riverbend stud principal Chris Patmore said the sale was positive and had the highest ever average for their ewes.

“We hit the $200 mark for the first time too,” Mr Patmore said.

“We’re really happy with the result.

“Most of our clients are regular buyers here and they seem to be getting good results from our sheep which are paddock reared, hassle free and good doers.

“We would have liked to have sold some more ewes but wild dogs killed 112 of the ewes during the summer at our Perenjori property.”

In the ewe catalogue, only two bidders came away successful, both very familiar with Riverbend genetics.

After losing the bidding contest in the first three pens, David Roe, Benalong Grazing, Gingin, made sure he landed pens four and five, even if it meant paying the top price of $200 for 155 ewes in pen five.