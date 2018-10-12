 

Rutherglen sale top increases to $2900

TONY HUGHES-OWEN
12 Oct, 2018 04:00 AM
Print
Increase Text Size
Decrease Text Size
Comments
0
 
The top-priced ram at the Rutherglen sale which sold at $2900 to regular buyers PJ & EJ Doyle, pictured with Elders stud stock representative Kevin Broad (left), buyers Greg and Ben Doyle with Georgia Dawes (centre) and her father Whippy Dawes holding the ram.

The top-priced ram at the Rutherglen sale which sold at $2900 to regular buyers PJ & EJ Doyle, pictured with Elders stud stock representative Kevin Broad (left), buyers Greg and Ben Doyle with Georgia Dawes (centre) and her father Whippy Dawes holding the ram.

First time buyers to the Rutherglen stud and volume buyers at the sale purchasing 20 Merino rams were the Savage family, Kulin. Pictured after the sale were Whippy Dawes (left) and his daughter Georgia with Nick, Brendon and Graeme Savage, Kulin.

First time buyers to the Rutherglen stud and volume buyers at the sale purchasing 20 Merino rams were the Savage family, Kulin. Pictured after the sale were Whippy Dawes (left) and his daughter Georgia with Nick, Brendon and Graeme Savage, Kulin.

THE 53rd annual Rutherglen Merino and Poll Merino ram sale at Narrogin last week was very pleasing on two accounts for the three generations of the Dawes family in attendance.

Rutherglen stud principals Buster and Whippy Dawes increased their offering this year to 148 head, up from 130 head last year and the increased offering all sold at auction for an average of $1323, which was up $149 on last year.

This year’s top price of $2900 was also an improvement of $500 on last year, when Greg and Ben Doyle went to $2900 to secure the ram of their choice.

The ram had May wools test of 17.6 micron and 100 per cent comfort factor.

Trading as PJ & EJ Doyle, Corrigin, the family has been Rutherglen clients for more than 30 years and annually buys a top sire or two for its nucleus breeding flock to breed rams for their commercial Merino flock of about 5000 ewes.

Losing bidder on the top ram was another long-term Corrigin client, Richard Guinness, trading as RJ & CM Guinness, who ended up purchasing six rams up to $2300.

Relatively new clients to the stud purchasing rams for the first time four years ago and then again two years ago were Alan and Peter Fitton, trading as Fitton Bros, North Moulyinning.

This year Peter Fitton was back again and secured three rams up to $2500, which was the second top price of the sale.

Three generations of the Savage family, Brendon, his father Graeme and son Nick, HG Savage & Co, Kulin, were at their first Rutherglen sale and they made an impact during the auction.

Nick is back home after attending the WA College of Agriculture, Cunderdin and from his time there is now pretty keen on Merinos and as a result he has convinced the family that breeding Merinos is the way to go.

Having purchased Rutherglen blood ewes from a client who is exiting farming, they decided to keep the bloodline going and hence the need for Rutherglen rams.

As a result Brendon Savage was pretty active throughout the sale buying 20 Merinos to a top of $1900 on three occasions.

Elders stud stock representative Kevin Broad bid on behalf of a couple of the stud’s clients and purchased 18 Merinos for Ray Glasfurd Nominees, Dandaragan.

He also purchased seven from the Poll Merino offering for up to $2300, which was the top price in the Poll offering, on behalf of JS Rogers & Co, Cunderdin.

The Rutherglen blood is very widespread through a number of other long-term clients from as far north as Northampton, south to Ravensthorpe, east to Hyden and west to Boyup Brook, emphasising the versatility and adaptability to wide climatic conditions.

Ivan Teakle, Northampton, has been buying from the sale for 20 years and this year went home with four Polls and two Merinos up to $1900, while back again from Ravensthorpe Andy and Helen Burton, trading as Burton & Co, bought 11 Merinos and Tom Hughes, T & D Hughes, Hyden, went home with seven Merinos.

Ron Bingham, who manages the Boyup Brook property for H & A Norton and Sons, said the Rutherglen wools certainly handled the higher rainfall of Boyup Brook and this year he went home with nine Merinos, up a couple on last year as a result of increasing their ewe flock.

Two other regular clients to buy nine each were Ric Elson, RJ & SM Elson, Yealering, which included a couple of Polls and Michael Bowman, Shorelands Pastoral Co, Williams, with all nine coming from the Merino offering.

A first-time buyer to the sale was Gary Cowcher, GB & AT Cowcher, Williams, having seen a neighbour putting wool back on his sheep using Rutherglen blood, he was at the sale to get some of the same genetics and as such went home with eight head including one Poll.

Also buying from Williams was WG & EM Petchell who purchased five Merinos up to $2400 while nine rams headed east to AM & MA Guinness, Corrigin and Tim Dowdell, W Dowdell & Co, Tincurrin, bought seven.

For Elders auctioneer Don Morgan, it was the first time he had auctioned the Rutherglen offering and said in going through the offering prior to the sale, he was impressed with the micron and comfort factors of the team along with their size and given the widespread locations of the buyers the rams obviously perform well under somewhat varying conditions.

Page:
1
2
single page
FarmWeekly

POST A COMMENT

Screen name *
Email address *
Remember me?
Comment *
 

PHOTOS & VIDEOS

Balingup Small Machinery Field Day See how was at the annual event on April 22.
Dairy Innovation Day Dairy Innovation Day, Busselton, May 4

BLOGS

COMMENTS

light grey arrow
NO ships with live animals should be leaving Australia. This industry is animal abuse and animal
light grey arrow
we are happy to have Aldi in katanning doing business with WAMCO we also wanted and in great
light grey arrow
This is a disgrace but what can you expect from a Liberal Government that insists on making
Profit down, but rebounding Nufarm is seeking acquisitions
Bayer’s $88b Monsanto merger bites Aussie cotton R&D
Agrium merger makes super-sized fertiliser parent for Landmark
China’s Rifa pays $55m to beef up its NSW estate
GrainCorp syndicate withdraws from CBH bid
Chinese buy into live shipper Wellard
NZ crop tech firm eyes ASX listing
China’s ag investment rush leaves us for Brazil

China resumes importing US beef China has followed through with flagged plans to resume importing United States beef, lifting a ban that has existed since mad cow disease was found in the States in 2003.
Indonesia re-opens secondary beef cut market Indonesia has relaxed its trade restrictions on secondary beef cuts, re-opening a market that was worth $42 million to Australian exporters two years ago.
Where the rain falls, broad wool grows The recent rainfall will lead to a change in the micron profile of the Australian wool clip next spring, while boosting production volume and lamb marking rates.
Lamb market’s rain cheque While the favourable season is spurring lamb prices and providing more marketing options for producers, livestock agents are concerned rates are reaching unsustainable levels.
Sclero infections to expand There will be more cases of sclerotinia in canola in areas that do not traditionally have problems with the disease due to the wet spring.
Chickpea contract worries push prices up Chickpea prices have jumped $30 to $50 a tonne above global market values as farmers caught with soggy crops look for alternative grain supplies to fulfill their forward contract commitments.

FARMONLINE NETWORK

AgTrader Search thousands of classified ads ONLINE
Domain Rural Search over 20,000 rural real estate listings online including farms, rural property and acreage for sale.

COMM Bank AGQUIP Australia’s premier industry field day event, the 2015 Commonwealth Bank AgQuip.
Rural BookShop Buy rural and agricultural books and DVDs online.

Farmonline Livestock Connecting Livestock Buyers & Sellers: Your one-stop shop for livestock news, reports and sale listings.
Horse Deals Australia's Horse Trading Magazine. Everything equine - Buy, Sell, Ride.

RURAL NEWS WEBSITES

The Land - NSW     
Farm Weekly - WA     
Queensland Country Life - QLD     
North Queensland Register - Nth QLD     
Stock & Land - VIC     
Stock Journal - SA     

AGRICULTURAL EVENTS

CommBank Agquip
CRT FARMFEST
Farming Small Areas Expo
Central West Machinery Expo
NT FIELD DAYS

MAGAZINES

Australian Dairy Farmer
Turfcraft
ALFA Lotfeeding
Good Fruit and Vegetables