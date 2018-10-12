THE 53rd annual Rutherglen Merino and Poll Merino ram sale at Narrogin last week was very pleasing on two accounts for the three generations of the Dawes family in attendance.

Rutherglen stud principals Buster and Whippy Dawes increased their offering this year to 148 head, up from 130 head last year and the increased offering all sold at auction for an average of $1323, which was up $149 on last year.

This year’s top price of $2900 was also an improvement of $500 on last year, when Greg and Ben Doyle went to $2900 to secure the ram of their choice.

The ram had May wools test of 17.6 micron and 100 per cent comfort factor.

Trading as PJ & EJ Doyle, Corrigin, the family has been Rutherglen clients for more than 30 years and annually buys a top sire or two for its nucleus breeding flock to breed rams for their commercial Merino flock of about 5000 ewes.

Losing bidder on the top ram was another long-term Corrigin client, Richard Guinness, trading as RJ & CM Guinness, who ended up purchasing six rams up to $2300.

Relatively new clients to the stud purchasing rams for the first time four years ago and then again two years ago were Alan and Peter Fitton, trading as Fitton Bros, North Moulyinning.

This year Peter Fitton was back again and secured three rams up to $2500, which was the second top price of the sale.

Three generations of the Savage family, Brendon, his father Graeme and son Nick, HG Savage & Co, Kulin, were at their first Rutherglen sale and they made an impact during the auction.

Nick is back home after attending the WA College of Agriculture, Cunderdin and from his time there is now pretty keen on Merinos and as a result he has convinced the family that breeding Merinos is the way to go.

Having purchased Rutherglen blood ewes from a client who is exiting farming, they decided to keep the bloodline going and hence the need for Rutherglen rams.

As a result Brendon Savage was pretty active throughout the sale buying 20 Merinos to a top of $1900 on three occasions.