THE combined Seymour Park and Darijon ram sale at the Narrogin shed last week saw 195 rams penned, with 174 Poll Merinos coming from the Blight family’s Seymour Park stud and 21 Merino rams from the Chadwick family’s Darijon stud.

The sale attracted a good number of potential buyers and onlookers from a widespread area.

p Seymour Park

Seymour Park stud principal Clinton Blight and family presented a great run of Poll Merinos.

The sale was conducted by Elders with Don Morgan as auctioneer, and the result saw a total clearance by auction of the 174 rams offered, for an average of $1756.

This year’s sale saw a top of $4500 paid by return clients CD & JIC Boughen, Kamora Park Poll Merino stud, Karoonda, South Australia.

Stud principal Colin Boughen has previously used semen from three Seymour Park sires and last year attended the sale with his son and daughter to negotiate the purchase of a sire privately at $25,000.

Again looking for more Seymour Park bloodlines Mr Boughen had been in touch with Mr Blight who sent over photos and other details of a couple of rams in the team by a new sire, Seymour Park 111.

Obviously impressed but unable to attend the sale, Mr Boughen bid through well-known South Australian stud breeder John Dalla, Orrie Cowie stud, who was at the sale and purchased lot seven at $4300 and went to $4500 to secure lot 28 outbidding Kevin Broad, Elders stud stock, for the Boughens.

Lot 28 was sired by Seymour Park 111 and was blade shorn on March 20, its current wool test figures are 20.7 micron, 3.0 SD, 14.5 CV, 99.8 per cent comfort factor and it was one of the heavier rams in the shed at 118kg.

Mr Dalla said Mr Boughen should be pleased with both his new sires being big heavy cutters with high quality well-nourished bold medium wools.

Another ram to sell for $4300 was in lot four, this along with the first ram offered which sold at $3900 was bought account KLK Tatchbrook Farms, Beaufort River.

Other higher prices saw one at $4100 and another at $3600 knocked down to Cranston Pty Ltd, Dwarda and paying up to $3900 along with purchasing another three, including two at $3800 was Philip Martin, LR & MD Martin, Williams.